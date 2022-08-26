Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
1868 Foundation helping improve Nebraska State Fair
Grand Island Tourism helping people send their love from the State Fair around the country and world. Visitors of the Nebraska State Fair can send their love with a postcard free of charge, and it’s all thanks to Grand island Tourism. Nebraska State Fair celebrated with Grand Island for...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair celebrates with Grand Island for its 150th anniversary
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wednesday marked Grand Island Day at the Nebraska State Fair, and its a celebration of G.I.’s 150th anniversary of incorporation into Nebraska. Going back further than a century and a half there is even more history to be celebrated, and one group particularly proud of all the celebration is the Hall County Historical Society.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Tourism helping people send their love from the State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Visitors of the Nebraska State Fair can send their love with a postcard free of charge, and it’s all thanks to Grand Island Tourism. They set up a booth for people to write a card and send it anywhere in the country, and even overseas. Once the card is filled out, drop it in a little mailbox, then the tourism office puts a stamp on it and sends it to the address you put down.
KSNB Local4
NDCS Director Scott Frakes resigning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes has announced his resignation, according to a release from Governor Pete Ricketts’ office Thursday. Frakes has served in the role since 2015, and his resignation will become official on October 7. Frakes has been an outspoken supporter of...
KSNB Local4
NSP, NDE issue school safety reminders
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the new school year is now in full swing, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Education are reminding parents, students, and schools officials of the options available to report school or student safety issues. “The safety of our schools is vital to everyday...
KSNB Local4
$138,000 in Reaching Your Potential Scholarship funds awarded to 24 Nebraskans
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - EducationQuest announced on Tuesday that 24 Nebraskans have been awarded a total of $138,000 in Reaching Your Potential Scholarship Funds. EducationQuest’s Reaching Your Potential Scholarship Program provides renewable scholarships to low-income Nebraska students who face obstacles to college. Applicants are referred by community agencies, colleges, and select high schools across the state. Recipients attending a two-year college receive $3,000 annually, and recipients attending a four-year college receive $6,300 annually.
KSNB Local4
Central Nebraska veteran dies one day after ceremony
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Central Nebraska Vietnam War veteran passed away one day after he was honored with a bedside ceremony in Grand Island. Layton Schlotfeld passed away at approximately 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. He was surrounded by family, friends and loved ones for his homegoing. A funeral service will be held at All Faiths Funeral Home.
KSNB Local4
ACLU “demands” Northwest restore student newspaper
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Monday asked Grand Island Northwest to restore its journalism program and school newspaper. It also signaled legal action, warning the district in a letter to preserve all documents and communication records leading to the district’s decision this summer to eliminate the program and newspaper.
KSNB Local4
NSP recovers 101 lbs of meth, 9 lbs of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday near Utica. At approximately 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Nissan Rogue traveling with...
