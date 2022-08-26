GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Visitors of the Nebraska State Fair can send their love with a postcard free of charge, and it’s all thanks to Grand Island Tourism. They set up a booth for people to write a card and send it anywhere in the country, and even overseas. Once the card is filled out, drop it in a little mailbox, then the tourism office puts a stamp on it and sends it to the address you put down.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO