FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit News
Tips on suspect wanted in fatal east side Detroit shooting sought
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another man last Friday on the city's east side. According to a preliminary investigation, a 22-year-old man and a woman were traveling at about 10 p.m. Friday in a white Toyota in the area of Seven Mile and Sherwood when the shooting happened.
Detroit man charged in shooting death of transgender woman
A 31-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old transgender woman from Ohio.
'Beyond concerning': Prosecutors charge Detroit man with murder of transgender woman, while another remains unsolved
While the murder of a transgender woman in Detroit remains unsolved, prosecutors have charged another man in an unrelated murder of a transgender woman.
Detroit News
Prosecutor: Detroit's 2nd murder of transgender woman in a month 'beyond concerning'
Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with the fatal shooting of a transgender woman, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the second alleged murder of a transgender woman in less than a month. Deontae Close, 31, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting...
Detroit News
Detroit man, 19, charged with shooting spree that left 3 dead, 1 injured across city
Detroit — A 19-year-old Detroit man has been charged in a shooting spree Sunday that left three people dead and one man seriously injured, prosecutors said. Charges against Dontae Smith include three counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and animal cruelty. The incidents initially were thought to be unrelated,...
Detroit News
Detroit is losing a cop nearly every day: 'A lot of officers are saying: Screw it'
Detroit — During a summer of multiple mass shootings, an explosion in carjackings and random gun violence, dozens of Detroit cops are leaving the police force for neighboring agencies, despite the city's efforts to stem the blue flight to the suburbs. The Detroit Police Department has lost 223 sworn...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for man accused of fatally shooting another from car
DETROIT – Police are looking for help locating a man accused of fatally shooting another last week in Detroit. Detroit police are looking for Demetrius Johnson, 26, who is said to be involved in a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, Aug. 26. According to authorities, at about 9:53...
Detroit Man Accused of Killing 3 in Random Weekend Shooting Spree
Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder after an apparently random shooting spree over the weekend in Detroit. At around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, he allegedly shot a man near a police station, but there were no 911 calls and the killing went undiscovered for hours. Around half an hour later, several blocks away, another woman (not yet identified) was shot; after that, Lari Brisco, a single mother of five, was shot while waiting for the city bus. Lastly, around 7:10 a.m., a 76-year-old was walking his dog when both were shot—the man in the leg, the dog in the paw. Both survived, but the other three victims died. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Smith “reigned real terror” across the city. Someone close to Smith tipped the police on his whereabouts and he was arrested at home Sunday after a 12-hour search.Read it at Associated Press
Detroit News
State police investigate possible shooting on I-96 near Wyoming in Detroit
Michigan State Police are investigating a possible shooting connected to a road rage incident Thursday morning on Interstate 96 near Wyoming in Detroit. The shooting happened at about 7:30 a.m. on the freeway's eastbound express lanes, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was driving a Chrysler 200...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man, woman both shot overnight while sitting inside their cars in separate Detroit driveways
DETROIT – A man and a woman were both shot overnight while sitting inside their cars in separate Detroit driveways, police said. The first shooting happened at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 31) in the 20500 block of Santa Rosa Drive, according to authorities. A 63-year-old man was sitting in...
fox2detroit.com
Road rage in Detroit after suspect in Dodge Charger brake checks car and shoots at them
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman driving a Dodge Charger allegedly fired shots at a passenger car on I-96 during a road rage incident Thursday morning. Michigan State Police said they planned to close eastbound I-96 at the Southfield Freeway to investigate the shooting after the victim alerted officers. The...
WATCH: Detroit burglary suspect tries to turn security camera, but it shows him entering house anyway
Police are searching for a burglary suspect in Detroit who was caught on camera climbing a fence and then trying to turn the camera away, only to be seen entering the house anyway.
20-Year-Old Shacuria Latrice Nicholson Charged Following A Pedestrian Crash In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
A 20-year-old Warren girl has been charged with killing one pedestrian and injuring another after she struck them. Authorities stated that the pedestrian crash occurred in [..]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police believe suspected shooter who ‘terrorized’ Detroit would have continued had he not been caught
DETROIT – Police believe a 19-year-old suspected shooter who killed three people and injured a fourth on Sunday in Detroit would have continued his shooting spree had he not been caught. “He was not done, right? He was in his home for that day, but the next morning he...
Man, 32, fatally shot on front steps of Michigan home
DETROIT – A 32-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times while on the front steps of a Michigan home, authorities said. Dijon Nelson, of Detroit, was pronounced dead at the scene around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at a residence on the 17840 block of Maine Street in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Person of interest sought after assault at Wyandotte bar
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Wyandotte police are trying to identify a person of interest after an assault at a bar Saturday. Police said the assault happened at closing time at Smuggler's Run on the Detroit River. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyandotte police at 734-324-4432.
Woman, 20, allegedly had alcohol in her system when she fatally struck pedestrian
DETROIT – A minor who allegedly consumed alcohol prior to driving on a suspended license is facing charges in a crash that resulted in the death of one pedestrian and serious injuries to another, authorities said. Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, of Warren, is charged in connection with the car...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thieves vandalized Detroit church for the 3rd time in 2 weeks
DETROIT – Santos Church in Southwest Detroit has been targeted three times in the past two weeks. On Tuesday night, the air condition units on the century-old building were ripped from the roof and destroyed. “It’s very discouraging, not just for myself but for the people who go here...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police break down how 2 women, 2 men in Metro Detroit helped move trash bags of drugs sold on dark web
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Officials said two women and two men were part of a dark web operation in Metro Detroit that involved moving garbage bags full of drugs and mailing orders individually from a post office. ‘Large-scale dark web drug vendor’. Officials said they began an investigation in...
Warren woman charged in car crash that killed 1, injured another
(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Warren has been charged in a car crash that killed one woman and injured a man in Detroit.Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, has been charged in connection to a crash that killed Lorena Washington, 43, and non-fatally injured a 61-year-old man, both of Detroit. The incident happened at about 12:58 a.m. on Aug. 28. Officials say Nicholson allegedly was driving westbound on Mack Avenue, approaching Field Street, when she struck the two victims, who were crossing the street.Medics transported the victims to a local hospital.Washington succumbed to her injuries later that day.Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Shacuria Latrice Nicholson with one count of operating while license – causing death, one count of operating while license suspended – causing serious injury, one count of moving violation – causing death, one count of moving violating – causing serious impairment, and one count of minor operating with any blood alcohol content.
