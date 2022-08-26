ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips on suspect wanted in fatal east side Detroit shooting sought

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another man last Friday on the city's east side. According to a preliminary investigation, a 22-year-old man and a woman were traveling at about 10 p.m. Friday in a white Toyota in the area of Seven Mile and Sherwood when the shooting happened.
Detroit Man Accused of Killing 3 in Random Weekend Shooting Spree

Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder after an apparently random shooting spree over the weekend in Detroit. At around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, he allegedly shot a man near a police station, but there were no 911 calls and the killing went undiscovered for hours. Around half an hour later, several blocks away, another woman (not yet identified) was shot; after that, Lari Brisco, a single mother of five, was shot while waiting for the city bus. Lastly, around 7:10 a.m., a 76-year-old was walking his dog when both were shot—the man in the leg, the dog in the paw. Both survived, but the other three victims died. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Smith “reigned real terror” across the city. Someone close to Smith tipped the police on his whereabouts and he was arrested at home Sunday after a 12-hour search.Read it at Associated Press
State police investigate possible shooting on I-96 near Wyoming in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a possible shooting connected to a road rage incident Thursday morning on Interstate 96 near Wyoming in Detroit. The shooting happened at about 7:30 a.m. on the freeway's eastbound express lanes, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was driving a Chrysler 200...
Person of interest sought after assault at Wyandotte bar

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Wyandotte police are trying to identify a person of interest after an assault at a bar Saturday. Police said the assault happened at closing time at Smuggler's Run on the Detroit River. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyandotte police at 734-324-4432.
Thieves vandalized Detroit church for the 3rd time in 2 weeks

DETROIT – Santos Church in Southwest Detroit has been targeted three times in the past two weeks. On Tuesday night, the air condition units on the century-old building were ripped from the roof and destroyed. “It’s very discouraging, not just for myself but for the people who go here...
Warren woman charged in car crash that killed 1, injured another

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Warren has been charged in a car crash that killed one woman and injured a man in Detroit.Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, has been charged in connection to a crash that killed Lorena Washington, 43, and non-fatally injured a 61-year-old man, both of Detroit.   The incident happened at about 12:58 a.m. on Aug. 28. Officials say Nicholson allegedly was driving westbound on Mack Avenue, approaching Field Street, when she struck the two victims, who were crossing the street.Medics transported the victims to a local hospital.Washington succumbed to her injuries later that day.Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Shacuria Latrice Nicholson with one count of operating while license – causing death, one count of operating while license suspended – causing serious injury, one count of moving violation – causing death, one count of moving violating – causing serious impairment, and one count of minor operating with any blood alcohol content.  
