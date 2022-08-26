(CBS DETROIT) - On Freeland Street, a massive tree came crashing down during Monday evening storms, completely flattening a car. It also fell onto a woman's home.Jacqueline Hemphill was at home when the terrifying scene unfolded. She said she thought someone had thrown a bomb onto her house. "I heard something go boom. I'm like, okay, they're bombing my house," said Hemphill. "That's the only thing I could think of." Hemphill said she was trapped by the massive tree as water gushed into the home. Officers from the Detroit Police Department eventually helped her get out.She said all she was thinking about during the ordeal was getting to safety, but once she had, she remembered her medicine was still inside of the home. Hemphill is 73 years old and has Lupus. She depends on her medicine to maintain her healing. A DPD officer went back into the home to retrieve it for her. As Hemphill's neighbor prepares to find new transportation, now that her car has been crushed, she needs to find somewhere to live at least temporarily. The damage caused by the tree has temporarily displaced her.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO