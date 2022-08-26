ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

10 things to do Labor Day weekend in Metro Detroit

The unofficial bookend of summer is here, and with it comes a three-day weekend that is home to fairs and festivals throughout Metro Detroit. Here's your guide to staying busy with fun and (mostly) family-friendly activities through Monday. Detroit Jazz Festival in Campus Martius and Hart Plaza. The largest free...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

These Metro Detroit restaurants opened or closed in August

Italian, Japanese, Indian and Middle Eastern were all among the cuisines at new restaurants that opened in August, and that's just in the suburbs. In Detroit, the debut of the Sugar Factory in the long-empty space where Hard Rock Cafe Detroit was from 2002 until early 2019 was among the buzziest debuts. The city also got a revamped eatery on the main floor of the Hollywood Casino at Greektown, the music-themed Rock Bar.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Singer Apropos hits Spot Lite dance floor Friday in Detroit

Soul and R&B singer Apropos hopes to help bring back slow dancing when he performs Friday on the Spot Lite Detroit dance floor during the DONLITE +The Social party. The DONLITE party, hosted by Detroit DJ/producer Donavan Glover, will play. music from a variety of genres including R&B, hip hop,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul

A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Power outages prompt second day of Metro Detroit school closures

Dozens of schools across southeast Michigan canceled school for a second day on Wednesday due to power outages in the wake of severe Monday storms and wasn't clear if power would be restored by Thursday either. The closures come just days after many Metro Detroit districts started the 2022-2023 school...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Woman displaced after tree falls on Detroit home during storm

(CBS DETROIT) - On Freeland Street, a massive tree came crashing down during Monday evening storms, completely flattening a car. It also fell onto a woman's home.Jacqueline Hemphill was at home when the terrifying scene unfolded. She said she thought someone had thrown a bomb onto her house. "I heard something go boom. I'm like, okay, they're bombing my house," said Hemphill. "That's the only thing I could think of." Hemphill said she was trapped by the massive tree as water gushed into the home. Officers from the Detroit Police Department eventually helped her get out.She said all she was thinking about during the ordeal was getting to safety, but once she had, she remembered her medicine was still inside of the home. Hemphill is 73 years old and has Lupus. She depends on her medicine to maintain her healing. A DPD officer went back into the home to retrieve it for her. As Hemphill's neighbor prepares to find new transportation, now that her car has been crushed, she needs to find somewhere to live at least temporarily. The damage caused by the tree has temporarily displaced her. 
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Ammonia leak at U.S. Ice Corp. in Detroit contained

Detroit — An ammonia leak at the U.S. Ice Corp. facility in Detroit was sealed around 10:30 p.m., fire officials said. No injuries were reported. The leak was discovered around 9:30 p.m. and originated inside the U.S. Ice Corp.'s building, said Chief James Harris. The cause of the leak remained unknown and was under investigation.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season. Goricki: Western (best bet) Beard: Western. Goodwill: Western. Yuhas: Western (best bet) Birm. Brother Rice at East Kentwood. Goricki: East Kentwood. Beard: Brother...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

One of 2020's best new restaurants, Bunny Bunny in Eastern Market, will close this month

A popular, small Eastern Market restaurant is calling it quits after just two years in business. Chefs and owners Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla opened Bunny Bunny in Eastern Market in the summer of 2020 with a pay-it-forward business model and Chinese cuisine. Last summer the pair changed the cuisine to something closer to their roots: American southern, Indian and South African dishes.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Refuel your stomach and car at Metro Detroit gas station restaurants

A french toast fried chicken sandwich atop sweet potato toast, drizzled with jalapeño maple syrup and topped with beef bacon is tempting. If you aren't already drooling, consider a brisket grilled cheese, Nashville chicken wrap or a Yemeni hot chicken sandwich, just to name a few of Hisham Diab's wild creations at Pump 5 Grille.
DETROIT, MI

