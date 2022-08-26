Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit News
10 things to do Labor Day weekend in Metro Detroit
The unofficial bookend of summer is here, and with it comes a three-day weekend that is home to fairs and festivals throughout Metro Detroit. Here's your guide to staying busy with fun and (mostly) family-friendly activities through Monday. Detroit Jazz Festival in Campus Martius and Hart Plaza. The largest free...
Detroit News
These Metro Detroit restaurants opened or closed in August
Italian, Japanese, Indian and Middle Eastern were all among the cuisines at new restaurants that opened in August, and that's just in the suburbs. In Detroit, the debut of the Sugar Factory in the long-empty space where Hard Rock Cafe Detroit was from 2002 until early 2019 was among the buzziest debuts. The city also got a revamped eatery on the main floor of the Hollywood Casino at Greektown, the music-themed Rock Bar.
Detroit News
Detroit is losing a cop nearly every day: 'A lot of officers are saying: Screw it'
Detroit — During a summer of multiple mass shootings, an explosion in carjackings and random gun violence, dozens of Detroit cops are leaving the police force for neighboring agencies, despite the city's efforts to stem the blue flight to the suburbs. The Detroit Police Department has lost 223 sworn...
Detroit News
A crash stole Olympic bronze medalist's career; now Inkster native back on track
Detroit — Earl Jones, one of the toughest runners around, had overcome so much in his life. That Jones, at this moment on a hot August night in 1984 in Los Angeles, was on the podium with a bronze Olympic medal draped around his neck was improbable in itself.
Detroit News
Singer Apropos hits Spot Lite dance floor Friday in Detroit
Soul and R&B singer Apropos hopes to help bring back slow dancing when he performs Friday on the Spot Lite Detroit dance floor during the DONLITE +The Social party. The DONLITE party, hosted by Detroit DJ/producer Donavan Glover, will play. music from a variety of genres including R&B, hip hop,...
Detroit News
Trieu: Wolverines have shot to gain ground in race for five-star Nyckoles Harbor
There may not be a more interesting recruit in the 2023 class than Nyckoles Harbor. The term “freak athlete” tends to be thrown around liberally in recruiting and scouting, but Harbor is the one recruit in the country who possesses physical capabilities that simply do not exist in every cycle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul
A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
Detroit News
Power outages prompt second day of Metro Detroit school closures
Dozens of schools across southeast Michigan canceled school for a second day on Wednesday due to power outages in the wake of severe Monday storms and wasn't clear if power would be restored by Thursday either. The closures come just days after many Metro Detroit districts started the 2022-2023 school...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police break down how 2 women, 2 men in Metro Detroit helped move trash bags of drugs sold on dark web
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Officials said two women and two men were part of a dark web operation in Metro Detroit that involved moving garbage bags full of drugs and mailing orders individually from a post office. ‘Large-scale dark web drug vendor’. Officials said they began an investigation in...
Detroit nurse to transform Linwood-Dexter block into business complex starting with fresh food market
Sonya Greene says she was inspired by the disproportionate health impact COVID-19 had on Black communities
Detroit News
Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
Woman displaced after tree falls on Detroit home during storm
(CBS DETROIT) - On Freeland Street, a massive tree came crashing down during Monday evening storms, completely flattening a car. It also fell onto a woman's home.Jacqueline Hemphill was at home when the terrifying scene unfolded. She said she thought someone had thrown a bomb onto her house. "I heard something go boom. I'm like, okay, they're bombing my house," said Hemphill. "That's the only thing I could think of." Hemphill said she was trapped by the massive tree as water gushed into the home. Officers from the Detroit Police Department eventually helped her get out.She said all she was thinking about during the ordeal was getting to safety, but once she had, she remembered her medicine was still inside of the home. Hemphill is 73 years old and has Lupus. She depends on her medicine to maintain her healing. A DPD officer went back into the home to retrieve it for her. As Hemphill's neighbor prepares to find new transportation, now that her car has been crushed, she needs to find somewhere to live at least temporarily. The damage caused by the tree has temporarily displaced her.
fox2detroit.com
Man walking dog survives random shooter in Detroit
John Palik was taking his dog for a walk in Detroit on Sunday morning when a man shooting random people opened fire. Both Palik and his pet were shot.
Detroit News
Ammonia leak at U.S. Ice Corp. in Detroit contained
Detroit — An ammonia leak at the U.S. Ice Corp. facility in Detroit was sealed around 10:30 p.m., fire officials said. No injuries were reported. The leak was discovered around 9:30 p.m. and originated inside the U.S. Ice Corp.'s building, said Chief James Harris. The cause of the leak remained unknown and was under investigation.
Detroit News
Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season. Goricki: Western (best bet) Beard: Western. Goodwill: Western. Yuhas: Western (best bet) Birm. Brother Rice at East Kentwood. Goricki: East Kentwood. Beard: Brother...
Detroit News
One of 2020's best new restaurants, Bunny Bunny in Eastern Market, will close this month
A popular, small Eastern Market restaurant is calling it quits after just two years in business. Chefs and owners Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla opened Bunny Bunny in Eastern Market in the summer of 2020 with a pay-it-forward business model and Chinese cuisine. Last summer the pair changed the cuisine to something closer to their roots: American southern, Indian and South African dishes.
Detroit News
Detroit News high school picks: State powers Muskegon, Warren De La Salle go head-to-head
Warren De La Salle and Muskegon have been state powers for decades, and the two storied programs will go have a marquee matchup Friday at 7:30 at Lawrence Tech University in Southfield. In fact, it’s unusual not to see Muskegon or De La Salle playing during Thanksgiving weekend at Ford...
Detroit News
Prosecutor: Detroit's 2nd murder of transgender woman in a month 'beyond concerning'
Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with the fatal shooting of a transgender woman, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the second alleged murder of a transgender woman in less than a month. Deontae Close, 31, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting...
A great lunch spot can be hard to find these days: Here are 10 in metro Detroit
Put simply, grabbing a bite for lunch is not as simple as it once was. With continued labor shortages, inflation and supply chain issues, the restaurant industry continues to face seemingly insurmountable challenges. As a result, restaurateurs are making difficult decisions, leading to cuts in business hours and days of operation.
Detroit News
Refuel your stomach and car at Metro Detroit gas station restaurants
A french toast fried chicken sandwich atop sweet potato toast, drizzled with jalapeño maple syrup and topped with beef bacon is tempting. If you aren't already drooling, consider a brisket grilled cheese, Nashville chicken wrap or a Yemeni hot chicken sandwich, just to name a few of Hisham Diab's wild creations at Pump 5 Grille.
