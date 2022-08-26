ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Pantsless Perp: Woman Grabbed By Naked Suspect On Fairfax County Trail

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

A woman had a scary and disturbing experience on Friday, August 26, while spending time on a Fairfax County trail, police said.

Just after 8 a.m., the female victim was walking on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, when she was grabbed by a naked man between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The man approached her and grabbed her waist, but she was luckily able to free herself from his grasp, officials said.

Although officers searched the area, the suspect was no where to be found, police said.

The suspect was described as  a white or Hispanic man, between 5’5 and 5’8, with an athletic build, authorities said.

He was also described as being 30 and 40 years old, with a dark-colored head band and a yellow exercise vest, police said.

Police said they believe this man also exposed himself between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on August 3, 15, and 18.

Anyone with information could be eligible for a cash reward and should contact police at 866-411-8477.

