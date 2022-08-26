ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

Nigerian Fraudsters Used Romance Scam Vic To Try Stealing $13M From PA Schools: DA

By Cecilia Levine
 6 days ago
Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer holds a press conference. Photo Credit: Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer

Detectives intercepted a plan to steal more than $13 million from a Pennsylvania school district, authorities announced Friday, Aug. 26.

Fraudsters in Nigeria apparently hacked the Chester Upland School District's email system in 2021 and sent emails to the Department of Education requesting a payment change, 6abc reports citing Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

A woman in Florida was apparently the victim of an online romance scam involving individuals in Nigeria, who convinced her to move the stolen money to accounts overseas, authorities said.

The treasurer's office caught the plan, and $10 million of the $13 million has been recovered, the DA said.

