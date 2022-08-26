ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLFY News 10

4 arrested after following man home and robbing him

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XUHX_0hWw7ZxN00

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Four men have been arrested after allegedly following a man home and robbing him in Lake Charles, La.

Allen D. Johnson, Jr., 21, of Lake Charles, Donald G. Wilson, Jr., of Lake Charles, Jaden Johnson, 20, of Lake Charles, and Adrian L. Brown, 21, of Houston were all arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO).

Missing person case ends with hit-and-run arrest of Estherwood woman

All were charged with two counts of simple robbery, while Allen and Donald were also charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CPSO said that after a traffic collision involving a hit-and-run, the occupants of a car involved followed another individual involved who was leaving the scene and going to his residence.

Once at his residence, the four men exited the car and demanded money from the individual. They then pulled him into the roadway and began hitting him while demanding payment, according to CPSO.

CPSO said that while the victim tried to send money using a mobile payment app, one of the men stole his phone. It was later discovered that multiple transactions were made.

Allen and Donald’s bond was set at $85,000 and Jaden and Adrian’s was set at $80,000.

CPSO is investigating this case, while the Lake Charles Police Department is investigating the actual crash.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS 42

Manager accused of stealing, eating items from Louisiana store

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) — A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Family of 2004 stabbing victim opposes clemency for killer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A woman who stabbed her husband to death nearly 20 years ago is asking for clemency. The family of Jerry Johnson, who died in 2004, opposes any relief that would allow his killer out of prison. It was a brutal stabbing by Lisa Landry Johnson,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Robbery#Klfy#Cds
KPLC TV

Vehicle drives into home on W. Prien Lake Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle went off the road and hit a house in the 4100 block of W. Prien Lake Road Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. John Russell says the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. No injuries were reported, he said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: DeRidder man found guilty in attack of newspaper carrier

A DeRidder man was found guilty on Wednesday of second-degree battery for his role in last year’s attack of an American Press newspaper carrier. After deliberating for about one hour, jurors unanimously found Douglas Paul James guilty of attacking and brutally beating 67-year-old Woodie Blanks after he had just delivered a newspaper to the Rosepine doorstep of James’ grandfather.
DERIDDER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Receives Commendation Pin After Capturing Suspect Wanted in Multiple Cases and Assisting Someone with A Place to Stay

Louisiana Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Receives Commendation Pin After Capturing Suspect Wanted in Multiple Cases and Assisting Someone with A Place to Stay. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on August 30, 2022, that in May, CPSO Lt. Dan Herman made contact with an individual who needed a place to stay overnight. Lt. Herman paid for a hotel room with his own money to ensure the individual had a place to sleep for the night.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 28, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 28, 2022. Crystal Lashay Darby, 42, Lake Charles: Instate detainer. Marlin Deontae Lastrapes, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court. Johnathan Charow Vital, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana.
CBS 42

14-year-old Louisiana student arrested after allegedly sending threatening text messages

MOSS BLUFF, La. (BRPROUD) — On Aug. 26, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a potential threat against a local high school. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. about a 14-year-old student at Sam Houston High School sending threatening text messages. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised a 14-year-old juvenile sent several […]
KPLC TV

4 men accused of following man home, robbing him after hit-and-run crash in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three Lake Charles men and one Houston man were arrested in connection with a robbery following a hit-and-run this month. The four suspects were involved in the hit-and-run on Ryan Street on Aug. 13, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent. When the driver of the other vehicle left the accident, the suspects followed him to his home on Perry Lane.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy