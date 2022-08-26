Read full article on original website
Junior fair competitors give tips for raising steer
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A big part of the Canfield Fair is the junior fair, and a part of that junior fair is showing animals in a judged competition. Junior fair contestants typically receive their steer around Oct. They have 10 months to work with them. Zoey Douglas is...
Ribbon cut on 176th Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s day two of the 176th Canfield Fair, but the annual ribbon cutting happened Thursday at the fairgrounds. This is the day that high school bands from around the valley play their halftime shows. High school bands are performing beginning at 11 a.m. A...
Women’s pantry offers much-needed free items
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health is opened a Women’s Pantry to help the community. The department had a ribbon cutting Thursday at its office in Youngstown on 9 W. Front St. The pantry offers feminine hygiene products and other supplies such as baby clothes, diapers...
WKBN handing out ‘Identi-Kits’ at fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — WKBN is handing out “Kids Identi-Kits” at the Canfield Fair on Thursday. A part of the Caring for Our Community campaign, the kits will be available at the Window World tent until 4 p.m. Thursday. The kits are a tool used by investigators...
‘Sweet memories,’ charity focus of fair tent
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) -A tent at the Canfield Fair is sure to take you down Memory Lane. Vivid colors. Blues, reds, grays–t-shirts stacked from the ground to 8 feet high, and they all have familiar designs: Pez, Double Bubble, Good Humor, which was started in Youngstown, and more. Linda...
New ceremony at Canfield Fair honors commitment to agriculture
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in its 176 years, the Canfield Fair now has an Agricultural Hall of Fame. Wednesday morning, the first eight inductees were honored. Organizers formed a committee after last year’s fair and decided it was time to pay tribute to those whose...
Fruit and veggie grant beefs up local school lunch
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Boardman High School certainly weren’t lacking in fruits and vegetables Wednesday. Apples, lettuce and strawberries are just some of the produce the school received through a federal produce grant. The lunchroom receives a free shipment every week until the end of September.
Local church prepares for Greek festival
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — The ladies of the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell were busy in the kitchen on Wednesday. They started making their traditional bread, called tsoureki, at around 8 a.m. This is just one of the many Greek pastries that will be at the festival this weekend.
Food vendors open at the Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair is here, and if you’re going, bring your appetite. There are plenty of local vendors showcasing their tasty treats. Antone’s has a booth next to its regular one, which is selling Chicago Beef sandwiches. It has four versions that use...
Youngstown school board hires new treasurer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the Youngstown City School Board hired a new treasurer. The vote to hire Bryan Schiraldi from Lowellville was 7-0. He signed a three-year contract and will start on Sept. 8.
‘The next frontier:’ First of its kind 3D ceramic printer in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Northeast Ohio has a proud tradition of making ceramics. East Liverpool was once called the pottery capital of the world. Youngstown Business Incubator hopes to continue that tradition with new technology. In Youngstown, YBI debuted a machine capable of 3D printing ceramics. This was the...
Here’s a tent you can’t miss at the Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – You can’t miss the purple tent at the Canfield Fair. It belongs to The Military Order of the Purple Heart, and it caught plenty of attention last year. “The community response was phenomenal, just unbelievable. I was even shocked myself,” said Leo Connelly, Jr.,...
‘It’s electric!’ No, it’s not a dance
CANFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – While you’re visiting the Fair this weekend, you can get a close-up look at what could become the wave of the future for schools — an all-electric school bus. Myer’s Equipment has an EV bus on display. Because it’s electric, there is...
Negotiations over; will Niles teachers strike?
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles School Board and teachers union reached a tentative agreement on Wednesday evening, and there will be no strike. Teachers could be heard saying, “See you in class tomorrow,” to the students that gathered to support them as they exited Ciminero’s Banquet Centre where they gathered to vote.
Lack of negotiations frustrates Niles teachers union
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Drive down most any street in Niles and you’ll see a sign supporting Niles teachers. One last negotiating session is on Wednesday. If there’s no contract, they’re threatening to strike Thursday. Monday, the union spokesperson outlined the frustrations they’re having while no one with the school board would comment.
Kids escape heat, humidity at Warren splash pad
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — You could definitely feel the heat and humidity Monday morning and early afternoon. We found some children cooling off at the splash pad in Warren. This is located at Packard Park behind Packard Music Hall. The kids were having fun running through the water. Patricia...
Power restored after crash causes outage for thousands
MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash in the area caused power outages affecting about 8,500 customers in Girard, McDonald, Austintown and Youngstown. FirstEnergy spokeswoman Lauren Siburkis confirmed that customers’ power was restored by 1:40 p.m. Thursday. Due to the outage, McDonald Local Schools dismissed students early. K-6 students...
17 years later, officials still seek answers in local death investigation
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials in Columbiana can use your help in solving a death from 17 years ago. On August 30, 2005, Michael Williams was tragically beaten in his car 30 feet from his home. The prosecutor’s and sheriff’s offices are asking anyone with information to contact them...
Local chain store will be closed on Thanksgiving
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Boscov’s announced that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 24, 2022, according to a press release from the company. This includes the local location that is in the Eastwood Mall Complex in Niles. “Closing on Thanksgiving Day gives...
Arrest made in vandalism of Trumbull County Children Services’ building
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Executive Director Tim Schaffner said a man broke the glass on the front door and windows around it shortly after the workday started. Shattered glass at the front entrance of Trumbull County Children Services was a visible reminder of what happened at the building off Reeves Road shortly after opening for the day.
