DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - We said goodbye to Troy Hughes on Friday after 13 years at 105.3 The Fan. Troy shared the news earlier this week that he was leaving the booth after spending the last 30 years in radio.

And on Friday's show, he shared some of his favorite in-studio moments from his time producing Shan and RJ and recalled some of his favorite Shan moments from over the years. Listen to the podcasts below.