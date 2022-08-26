Read full article on original website
LRPD arrest the suspect accused in Monday Mabelvale shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Major Crimes Detectives have made an arrest involving a Monday night shooting incident near a Little Rock shopping center. According to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department, Faizaun Tyler was identified as the suspect in the shooting that happen in the 5200 block of Mabelvale Pike Road.
Thief wanted by Cabot police for commercial burglary
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cabot Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying an individual involved in a commercial robbery in the city. If you can identify the pictured suspect or provide any additional information, you are asked to contact Detective Hart at (501) 628-5923 or mhart@cabotar.gov. Reference case number 22-01539.
North Little Rock police investigating suspicious death
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — North Little Rock police are investigating a suspicious death Wednesday night. Police say officers responded to a house in the 2300 block of Schaer Street after getting an unknown trouble call around 10:16 p.m. Officers found a woman dead inside the home. Detectives were then...
Traffic stop in Pulaski Co. leads to discovery of gun with 200-round mag, over 6 oz of pot
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A mid-August traffic stop in Pulaski County led deputies to discover over 6 ounces of marijuana, a rifle with a multi-hundred round drum magazine attached, and a duffle bag full of ammunition. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said the seizure occurred shortly after 10 p.m....
2 shoplifters wanted by Benton police for stealing from Academy Sports
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for your help in finding two suspects accused of shoplifting at Academy Sports on Monday, Aug. 22. The police said that the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. at the Academy Sports in Benton in the Kroger Marketplace. If...
Pine Bluff police investigating 19th homicide of the year with no suspect leads
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pine Bluff Police were investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday night. Shortly before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to 4209 W. 12th in reference to a shooting incident. When officers arrived, they found a male later identified as Randy Wilson, 48, of Pine...
Moving company employee caught in gunfire while locking up Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock moving company employee was forced to move out of the way of gunfire following a shooting incident at the business site Friday night. At around 10:31 p.m., LRPD responded to reports of a shooting incident at Zimmerman's Exxon. According to authorities, when...
Reclaiming Scholars working to curb middle school suspensions
A study confirms what social workers have been saying for years: a "school to prison" pipeline exists. Researchers found last year that young adolescents who attend schools with high suspension rates are substantially more likely to be arrested and jailed as adults. In Little Rock, of all the homicide arrests...
Two thieves wanted by Benton police for stealing 'high-dollar jewelry' from Walmart
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects accused of stealing "high-dollar jewelry" from an area retailer. Police said the incident involving the shoplifters occurred on Aug. 27 at the Walmart Supercenter. If you can identify the pictured suspects or...
Pulaski County judge, county officials ask legislators for more prison funding
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde sounded the alarm on the state's prison overcrowding issues on Wednesday (Aug. 31) during a meeting with state lawmakers and stakeholders. Joining efforts with the Arkansas Sheriffs Association and Association of Arkansas Counties, Hyde and supporters urged lawmakers to spend...
AR officials began action to fight Arkansas hunger, Gov. Hutchinson makes proclamation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As we enter the month of September, Arkansas officials have geared up on a mission to raise awareness of hunger in communities across the state. On Thursday, Governor Asa Hutchinson designated the month of September as Hunger Action Month in Arkansas. Officials said Hunger Action...
Scenes from upcoming feature film being shot at local North Little Rock brewery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A feature film is being made right here in central Arkansas and it includes some major actors, according to Diamond Bear Brewing Company. Diamond Bear Brewing Company will be closed on specific days to serve as a film set, the brewery said. "We are working...
Group pushing for recreational marijuana in Arkansas releases first TV ad
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new TV ad pushing for recreational marijuana in Arkansas is set to hit the airwaves on Wednesday. In this new ad, Responsible Growth Arkansas is highlighting where some of the taxes derived from sales will go toward. Whether Arkansans will see a recreational marijuana...
The Bridgeway shares a few tips on managing back to school stress
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — With students returning to school, this can cause stress among children and adolescents as well as parents and educators. Courtney Phaup, Ed. D, Director of Education of The BridgeWay addresses these issues. For more information, click here.
'Special Meeting', LRSD to meet Thursday night to discuss discipline of official
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials of the Little Rock School District announced the board will have a "special board meeting" Thursday night. The meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the administration building located at 810 West Markham. According to officials, the board will...
UAMS receives $350k grants from Walmart, Alice Walton Foundation to support food program
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Arkansas Medical Sciences announced Thursday they received a grants from the Walmart Foundation and the Alice L. Walton Foundation to support Northwest Arkansas Farmers' Market Alliance's Double Your Dollars program. The Walmart Foundation donated $250,000 and the Alice L. Foundation donated $100,000,...
Dr. Trip Mishra with Baptist Health explains the relationship between obesity and dementia
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Dr. Trip Mishra, bariatric surgeon with Baptist Health Bariatric Center, explains a new study about how obesity is now the top modifiable dementia risk factor in the United States. For more information, click here.
Arkansas receives $2 million toward maternal health care
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas is making strides in prenatal health care with millions of dollars being granted to assist current and expectant mothers across the state. In addition to the state's general assembly setting aside $1 million for pregnancy resource centers, the U.S Department of Health and Human Services awarded $2 million for maternal health care in Arkansas.
Arkansas Blood Institute hosting 'beef up' blood supply drive before Labor Day holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Blood Institute is asking for donors to donate blood before the Labor Day weekend. The ABI announced Tuesday that those who choose to donate before the holiday will enjoy a tailgate party at some of their donor centers. The tailgate event will be...
'COVID-19 is not the flu' says doctor encouraging Arkansans to get vaccinated
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Food and Drug Administration announced on Wednesday that they had approved both the Moderna and Pfizer booster shot vaccines. According to the FDA, the two vaccines offer higher protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. "The omicron variant is responsible for about 90...
