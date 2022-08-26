ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabot, AR

KATV

LRPD arrest the suspect accused in Monday Mabelvale shooting incident

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Major Crimes Detectives have made an arrest involving a Monday night shooting incident near a Little Rock shopping center. According to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department, Faizaun Tyler was identified as the suspect in the shooting that happen in the 5200 block of Mabelvale Pike Road.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Thief wanted by Cabot police for commercial burglary

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cabot Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying an individual involved in a commercial robbery in the city. If you can identify the pictured suspect or provide any additional information, you are asked to contact Detective Hart at (501) 628-5923 or mhart@cabotar.gov. Reference case number 22-01539.
CABOT, AR
KATV

North Little Rock police investigating suspicious death

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — North Little Rock police are investigating a suspicious death Wednesday night. Police say officers responded to a house in the 2300 block of Schaer Street after getting an unknown trouble call around 10:16 p.m. Officers found a woman dead inside the home. Detectives were then...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Moving company employee caught in gunfire while locking up Monday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock moving company employee was forced to move out of the way of gunfire following a shooting incident at the business site Friday night. At around 10:31 p.m., LRPD responded to reports of a shooting incident at Zimmerman's Exxon. According to authorities, when...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Reclaiming Scholars working to curb middle school suspensions

A study confirms what social workers have been saying for years: a "school to prison" pipeline exists. Researchers found last year that young adolescents who attend schools with high suspension rates are substantially more likely to be arrested and jailed as adults. In Little Rock, of all the homicide arrests...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Two thieves wanted by Benton police for stealing 'high-dollar jewelry' from Walmart

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects accused of stealing "high-dollar jewelry" from an area retailer. Police said the incident involving the shoplifters occurred on Aug. 27 at the Walmart Supercenter. If you can identify the pictured suspects or...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATV

Arkansas receives $2 million toward maternal health care

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas is making strides in prenatal health care with millions of dollars being granted to assist current and expectant mothers across the state. In addition to the state's general assembly setting aside $1 million for pregnancy resource centers, the U.S Department of Health and Human Services awarded $2 million for maternal health care in Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

