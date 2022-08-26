Read full article on original website
Related
wfyi.org
Alliance to Buttigieg: Reject Indiana's inequitable electric vehicle plan
An alliance demands the federal government reject Indiana’s electric vehicle charging plan due to equity concerns. It also asked U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to tour places where it said the chargers should be placed — and see what opportunities it could open up for those communities.
WANE-TV
Welcome center in Steuben County closing for ‘major overhaul’
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A welcome center in Steuben County is temporarily closing for “major overhaul”, Indiana’s Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. Pigeon Creek Welcome Center, which opened in 2020 with $4.4 million in funding, is set to close on or after September 6 for “continued facility improvements,” INDOT said.
AES Indiana says electric bills will increase around 12% beginning Sept. 1
The company says prices for natural gas and coal "have increased substantially over the past year" and that AES Indiana will not profit from the higher bills.
ballstatedailynews.com
Meet the Owner of Delaware County’s ‘Hemp-ire’
On a typical day, Brian Nixon gets to the farm, gets prepared and gets out to the field to start planting or harvesting. With corn, soybeans and hemp across 3,300 acres of land, the workload is always there. Whether he’s cutting freshly-dried beans in blowing winds from lunchtime into the night or shelling corn “until as late as elevators are open,” he said the days can be long and only Mother Nature can tell him when to stop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fishers community approves $25K per homeowner special assessment
People who live in a Fishers community will have to pay a $25,352 special assessment to pay for repairs in the neighborhood.
indyschild.com
5 Indiana Farm Stays – Spend the Night on a Working Farm
Looking for a farm activity that’s a little out of the ordinary? Farm stays are becoming a new trend in overnight accommodations. Spending the night on a farm is fun and educational, and it also gives your family something unique and memorable to talk about for years. Luckily, Indiana...
Indiana coronavirus updates for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WISH-TV
Companies address high levels of lead detected in Indiana water lines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High levels of lead have been detected in the water lines across parts of Indiana. Those levels have prompted health care company CareSource to join forces with a digital safety monitoring company, 120Water, in an effort to clean up the state’s water supply. “Through the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
New round of 25 rescue beagles on the way to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Humane Fort Wayne hit the road again to rescue more beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia. BACKGROUND: Beagles from Virginia breeding facility rescued; some headed to Humane Fort Wayne. Melissa Gibson with HFW described the facility as massive, and the...
Live Doppler 13 Storm Blog: Storms move across the state, cause damage in several counties
INDIANAPOLIS — A line of strong storms pushed through central Indiana on Monday night, causing damage in several counties and sparking severe thunderstorm watches and warnings across the state. The northern third of the state was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. When that watch expired, more...
indianapublicradio.org
Biden administration delivers $187 million to Indiana for high-speed internet access
More than 50,000 Indiana homes and businesses will get access to high-speed internet through new federal funding. The Biden administration announced this week it will send $187 million to the Hoosier state for broadband expansion. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan, the COVID-19 relief bill signed into law...
More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
WISH-TV
Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
WLFI.com
Wabash River search in Peru extends into week No. 2
PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — An in-depth search of the Wabash River extends into a second week. For about 10 days, divers with Indiana State Police have scoured the Wabash River bed underneath the Kelly Avenue Bridge in Peru. But ISP won't say what the dive team is looking for.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Humane Fort Wayne rescuing 25 more beagles from breeding facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Humane Fort Wayne is again stepping up to help save more beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. BACKGROUND: Beagles from Virginia breeding facility rescued; some headed to Humane Fort Wayne. The shelter announced on Thursday afternoon that they will be...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
wboi.org
Study the Ancient People of Indiana This Month
Archaeology is the study of ancient humans through their artifacts. Indiana Archeology Month will provide activities designed to connect Hoosiers. to ancient human life that thrived nearby. According to State Archaeologist Amy Johnson, there are more than 75,000 recorded archaeological sites in Indiana, ranging from just an arrowhead to large...
hoosieragtoday.com
Indiana Farm Bureau Policy Promotes Protection of Farmers at the Elevator
It was true grass roots at work Saturday in Hendricks County when 234 Indiana Farm Bureau member delegates met to discuss and debate policy positions that should be part of their work in 2023. There was passionate discussion on a range of farm issues, and INFB vice president Kendell Culp said one of those involves Grain Buyers Warehouse Licensing Agency.
WNDU
Heavy storm damage across Michiana Monday
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Strong storms swept through Michiana Monday. Our news crew captured heavy damage and fallen trees on Colfax Avenue in South Bend right across the street from St. Joseph Grade School. Over in Osceola, a big tree fell on a couple’s home. Thankfully, no...
WOWO News
Fatal Crash Wednesday Night Closes Section of I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A crash closed the northbound lanes of I-469 late Wednesday evening. The crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes just east of the Winchester Road exit. Initial reports from our partners in news at ABC21 suggest a car hit a semi-truck and may have slid partially underneath the truck. INDOT officials confirmed at least one death. Still images from a traffic camera showed a semi-truck stopped in the right lane surrounded by emergency vehicles. The other car could not be seen from the camera’s perspective. Traffic from the northbound lanes were being diverted to Winchester Road. More details into the crash have yet to be released.
Comments / 3