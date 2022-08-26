ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WANE-TV

Welcome center in Steuben County closing for ‘major overhaul’

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A welcome center in Steuben County is temporarily closing for “major overhaul”, Indiana’s Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. Pigeon Creek Welcome Center, which opened in 2020 with $4.4 million in funding, is set to close on or after September 6 for “continued facility improvements,” INDOT said.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Meet the Owner of Delaware County’s ‘Hemp-ire’

On a typical day, Brian Nixon gets to the farm, gets prepared and gets out to the field to start planting or harvesting. With corn, soybeans and hemp across 3,300 acres of land, the workload is always there. Whether he’s cutting freshly-dried beans in blowing winds from lunchtime into the night or shelling corn “until as late as elevators are open,” he said the days can be long and only Mother Nature can tell him when to stop.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

5 Indiana Farm Stays – Spend the Night on a Working Farm

Looking for a farm activity that’s a little out of the ordinary? Farm stays are becoming a new trend in overnight accommodations. Spending the night on a farm is fun and educational, and it also gives your family something unique and memorable to talk about for years. Luckily, Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Companies address high levels of lead detected in Indiana water lines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High levels of lead have been detected in the water lines across parts of Indiana. Those levels have prompted health care company CareSource to join forces with a digital safety monitoring company, 120Water, in an effort to clean up the state’s water supply. “Through the...
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

New round of 25 rescue beagles on the way to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Humane Fort Wayne hit the road again to rescue more beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia. BACKGROUND: Beagles from Virginia breeding facility rescued; some headed to Humane Fort Wayne. Melissa Gibson with HFW described the facility as massive, and the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
WISH-TV

Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Wabash River search in Peru extends into week No. 2

PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — An in-depth search of the Wabash River extends into a second week. For about 10 days, divers with Indiana State Police have scoured the Wabash River bed underneath the Kelly Avenue Bridge in Peru. But ISP won't say what the dive team is looking for.
PERU, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Humane Fort Wayne rescuing 25 more beagles from breeding facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Humane Fort Wayne is again stepping up to help save more beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. BACKGROUND: Beagles from Virginia breeding facility rescued; some headed to Humane Fort Wayne. The shelter announced on Thursday afternoon that they will be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wboi.org

Study the Ancient People of Indiana This Month

Archaeology is the study of ancient humans through their artifacts. Indiana Archeology Month will provide activities designed to connect Hoosiers. to ancient human life that thrived nearby. According to State Archaeologist Amy Johnson, there are more than 75,000 recorded archaeological sites in Indiana, ranging from just an arrowhead to large...
INDIANA STATE
hoosieragtoday.com

Indiana Farm Bureau Policy Promotes Protection of Farmers at the Elevator

It was true grass roots at work Saturday in Hendricks County when 234 Indiana Farm Bureau member delegates met to discuss and debate policy positions that should be part of their work in 2023. There was passionate discussion on a range of farm issues, and INFB vice president Kendell Culp said one of those involves Grain Buyers Warehouse Licensing Agency.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Heavy storm damage across Michiana Monday

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Strong storms swept through Michiana Monday. Our news crew captured heavy damage and fallen trees on Colfax Avenue in South Bend right across the street from St. Joseph Grade School. Over in Osceola, a big tree fell on a couple’s home. Thankfully, no...
OSCEOLA, IN
WOWO News

Fatal Crash Wednesday Night Closes Section of I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A crash closed the northbound lanes of I-469 late Wednesday evening. The crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes just east of the Winchester Road exit. Initial reports from our partners in news at ABC21 suggest a car hit a semi-truck and may have slid partially underneath the truck. INDOT officials confirmed at least one death. Still images from a traffic camera showed a semi-truck stopped in the right lane surrounded by emergency vehicles. The other car could not be seen from the camera’s perspective. Traffic from the northbound lanes were being diverted to Winchester Road. More details into the crash have yet to be released.
FORT WAYNE, IN

