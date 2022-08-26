LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies arrested a man after they say they discovered meth while pushing his vehicle out of the road. Deputies responded to a call of a possible crash on US 90 east when they found 65-year-old Frank Braccia Jr. a quarter of a mile away from his car which was partially on the road.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO