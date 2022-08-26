Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
WCJB
Marion County couple wanted after posing as homeless, stealing good samaritan’s truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a pair of grand theft auto suspects they say stole a good samaritan’s truck. Deputies say 32-year-old Jonathan Whitaker and 28-year-old Kristina Visnich approached someone at Ocala Jai Alai and claimed to be homeless. The victim offered...
WCJB
Deputies follow kidnapping suspect across county lines
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A kidnapping victim is safe after Columbia County and Gilchrist County deputies worked together to catch a violent suspect. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 4 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to reports that Frank Desalvo, 50, had beaten and kidnapped someone from a home near Fort White.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested after beating, strangling woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after beating and trying to suffocate a woman in Gainesville after an argument. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Don Lilley, 49, early on Thursday morning on charges of battery causing harm, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, robbery, and obstruction of justice.
WCJB
White Hills man arrested after police find meth in his vehicle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Leonard Mullins, 48, Tuesday morning. Deputies pulled over Mullins after seeing an expired Tennessee license plate on US-129 in O’Brien. After coming to a stop, Mullins immediately opened the driver’s side door and went through the center console.
WCJB
Firefighters evacuate Gainesville hotel due to smoke
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a hotel in the southwest part of the city. Crews arrived at Stayble Select on Southwest 13th Street where they found smoke coming from the fourth floor. Firefighters evacuated the building while they searched for...
WCJB
Palatka’s Jenkins Middle School vandalized, teens arrested
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teens are facing first-degree felony burglary charges after destroying a middle school in Palatka. The 14-year-olds broke into the now-closed Jenkins Middle School on Sunday and caused an estimated $100,000 of damage. Investigators say the teens broke windows and security cameras and discharged seventeen fire...
WCJB
Ocklawaha man arrested for stabbing his wife to death
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of murdering his wife and then attacking several other people. Sheriff’s deputies have charged Ronald Foreman, 82, with second-degree murder for killing his wife Sandra Foreman, 76, on July 26. Deputies say they responded to Jim...
WCJB
Suwannee County man was arrested on possession of meth and drug paraphernalia charges
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies arrested a man after they say they discovered meth while pushing his vehicle out of the road. Deputies responded to a call of a possible crash on US 90 east when they found 65-year-old Frank Braccia Jr. a quarter of a mile away from his car which was partially on the road.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for ordering deadly home invasion robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man accused of organizing a home invasion robbery that left a woman dead is being charged by the state attorney’s office. He is the fourth person involved in the crime to be arrested. Eighth Circuit State Attorney Brian Kramer is charging Patrick Watson, 49,...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the Gypsy Vanner Horse
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In Marion County, the Gypsy Gold Horse Farm is taking pride in the breed of horse brought to the U.S. for the first time by Dennis Tompson and his late wife. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the Gypsy Vanner Horse.
WCJB
Tree damages Gainesville apartment building, displacing families
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several families are displaced after a tree fell on an Alachua County apartment building during Sunday’s storms. The tree fell onto a building at Linton Oaks on Southwest 10th Place. The oak crushed the roof of the building in some places. Alachua County Fire Rescue...
WCJB
Hundreds of residents remember people that lost their lives on International Overdose Awareness Day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 20-year-old Marquis Rosado after a grand jury indicted him for first-degree murder for distributing fentanyl causing the 2021 death of Marcus Lane II in Ocala. A plastic bag of pills was located near Lane laced with fentanyl....
WCJB
Traffic diverted after pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Pine Avenue
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the southwest part of the city. Ocala Fire Rescue crews say a crash on South Pine Avenue delayed traffic on Tuesday afternoon. They say a vehicle and a pedestrian were involved in a crash.
WCJB
‘The pumps were running’, Alachua County engineer explains flooding in the county
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are correcting earlier claims that new flood prevention pumps were not running during heavy rainfall. Over the weekend, several neighborhoods experienced flooding due to above-average rainfall over a 36-hour period. Those neighborhoods include legacy flooding locations such as Hills of Santa Fe, Robin Lane, and Tower Lane.
WCJB
Marion County deputies arrest man for first-degree murder in 2021 fentanyl death
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man previously arrested on charges of multiple drug charges in the death of 26-year-old Marcus Lane II now has a first-degree murder charge added. On Thursday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Grand Jury indicted 20-year-old Marquis Rosado with first-degree murder in...
WCJB
No injuries reported after a house fire in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A house burned on SW 3rd St in Ocala Monday evening. At around 5:30 Monday, crews arrived at the home to find smoke coming from the edges of the roof. After entering, crews found the fire coming from the closet at the back of the house.
WCJB
Fire destroys recreational vehicle in Summerfield, threatens nearby home
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County firefighters battled a fire that destroyed an RV in Summerfield on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue crews responded around 1 a.m. to reports of a structure fire at a property on Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield. The 911 caller said a mobile home was on fire in the back of the property.
WCJB
One person hospitalized following Monday night crash in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County on Monday night left one man hospitalized, with no other injuries. One person is recovering in the hospital after the crash in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to this wreck at 5000 SW 60th road Monday night. They found an Audi...
WCJB
‘It’s just an ongoing issue’: Hills of Santa Fe residents are outraged after facing flooding once again
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s just an ongoing issue. We need to look at real solutions.”. Residents in the Hills of Santa Fe experienced heavy flooding in their neighborhood, but they said it’s not the first time this happens. They said over the weekend, they had to...
