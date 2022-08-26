ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, FL

WCJB

Deputies follow kidnapping suspect across county lines

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A kidnapping victim is safe after Columbia County and Gilchrist County deputies worked together to catch a violent suspect. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 4 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to reports that Frank Desalvo, 50, had beaten and kidnapped someone from a home near Fort White.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after beating, strangling woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after beating and trying to suffocate a woman in Gainesville after an argument. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Don Lilley, 49, early on Thursday morning on charges of battery causing harm, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, robbery, and obstruction of justice.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

White Hills man arrested after police find meth in his vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Leonard Mullins, 48, Tuesday morning. Deputies pulled over Mullins after seeing an expired Tennessee license plate on US-129 in O’Brien. After coming to a stop, Mullins immediately opened the driver’s side door and went through the center console.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Firefighters evacuate Gainesville hotel due to smoke

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a hotel in the southwest part of the city. Crews arrived at Stayble Select on Southwest 13th Street where they found smoke coming from the fourth floor. Firefighters evacuated the building while they searched for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Palatka’s Jenkins Middle School vandalized, teens arrested

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teens are facing first-degree felony burglary charges after destroying a middle school in Palatka. The 14-year-olds broke into the now-closed Jenkins Middle School on Sunday and caused an estimated $100,000 of damage. Investigators say the teens broke windows and security cameras and discharged seventeen fire...
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Ocklawaha man arrested for stabbing his wife to death

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of murdering his wife and then attacking several other people. Sheriff’s deputies have charged Ronald Foreman, 82, with second-degree murder for killing his wife Sandra Foreman, 76, on July 26. Deputies say they responded to Jim...
OCKLAWAHA, FL
WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights the Gypsy Vanner Horse

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In Marion County, the Gypsy Gold Horse Farm is taking pride in the breed of horse brought to the U.S. for the first time by Dennis Tompson and his late wife. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the Gypsy Vanner Horse.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Tree damages Gainesville apartment building, displacing families

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several families are displaced after a tree fell on an Alachua County apartment building during Sunday’s storms. The tree fell onto a building at Linton Oaks on Southwest 10th Place. The oak crushed the roof of the building in some places. Alachua County Fire Rescue...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Traffic diverted after pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Pine Avenue

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the southwest part of the city. Ocala Fire Rescue crews say a crash on South Pine Avenue delayed traffic on Tuesday afternoon. They say a vehicle and a pedestrian were involved in a crash.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

‘The pumps were running’, Alachua County engineer explains flooding in the county

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are correcting earlier claims that new flood prevention pumps were not running during heavy rainfall. Over the weekend, several neighborhoods experienced flooding due to above-average rainfall over a 36-hour period. Those neighborhoods include legacy flooding locations such as Hills of Santa Fe, Robin Lane, and Tower Lane.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

No injuries reported after a house fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A house burned on SW 3rd St in Ocala Monday evening. At around 5:30 Monday, crews arrived at the home to find smoke coming from the edges of the roof. After entering, crews found the fire coming from the closet at the back of the house.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Fire destroys recreational vehicle in Summerfield, threatens nearby home

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County firefighters battled a fire that destroyed an RV in Summerfield on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue crews responded around 1 a.m. to reports of a structure fire at a property on Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield. The 911 caller said a mobile home was on fire in the back of the property.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
WCJB

One person hospitalized following Monday night crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County on Monday night left one man hospitalized, with no other injuries. One person is recovering in the hospital after the crash in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to this wreck at 5000 SW 60th road Monday night. They found an Audi...
OCALA, FL

