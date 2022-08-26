Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Shelby County State of Schools report
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover, Pelham, Alabaster and Shelby County superintendents gathered to address the most pressing matters their school systems faced during the pandemic and now. Teachers’ pay, school safety and mental health, are all challenges according to school leaders in Shelby County. Each superintendent had three...
wbrc.com
Over Easy prepares to close after serving customers for more than a decade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another Birmingham restaurant is closing its doors after serving customers for more than a decade. Over Easy made the announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday. The owner said they managed to stay afloat at the peak of the pandemic, but a shortage of available and reliable...
wbrc.com
Grassroots effort underway to reopen Pickens County Medical Center
PICKENS CO., Ala, (WBRC) - A grassroots effort is underway right now in Pickens County to get the county’s only medical center back open. This comes two years after the hospital closed because funding dried up. The mayor of Carrolton is behind it all. Mayor Mickey Walker is armed...
wtvy.com
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama
FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. It's been six days since a samson teenager was last seen or heard from. Brent Johnson willingly got in the back seat of...
wbrc.com
Changes to 2 JEFCOED football games because fields not ready
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools is having to move the locations of two more football games scheduled for September 2 and September 9, 2022. McAdory was scheduled to host Bessemer City Friday night. School leaders said the field is almost done, but the rain Tuesday caused a delay. McAdory’s game will now move to Bessemer City. Game time is still 7 pm.
wbrc.com
Local community reacts to Telemundo launching in the Birmingham market
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - We told you on August 30 that our parent company, Gray Television, is launching the first-ever local Telemundo affiliation in the Birmingham-metro area. August 31 was the big day, and local leaders and members of the Hispanic, Latino, and Latin-X communities all reacted to this news.
Homeless campsite fully cleaned out in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless campsite by Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner was cleaned out by volunteers last week. Since then, it has been fully cleaned out. The mountain of belongings was removed, and the entrance to the lot has been blocked off with a no trespassing sign posted. Many wondered where the homeless were […]
Alabama schools take down Pride flags, change LGBTQ bathroom access as new law takes effect
Savannah Tryens-Fernandes is a member of The Alabama Education Lab team at AL.com. Her position is supported through a partnership with Report for America. Contribute to support the team here. Alabama schools returned this month with new policies in place regarding LGBTQ students and the discussion of sexual orientation and...
wbrc.com
Jimmie Hale Mission announce Perryn Carroll as new executive director
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Perryn Carroll is the newest executive director for Jimmie Hale Mission (JHM). She is the sixth director to serve since the mission started over 78 years ago. Carroll is the second woman to become director. She has volunteered with Jimmie Hale since 1990. She joined the...
wvtm13.com
The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Public Safety stats show murders rise by nearly 29%
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The newest public safety stats from the City of Birmingham show that murders in the city have risen by nearly 29 percent since 2021. The statistics show that there have been 90 murders so far in 2022, compared to 70 by this time in 2021. The statistics also show that there have been three more rapes since this time in 2021.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County 911 dispatch service responds to ambulance study
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC continues to dig deeper into the ambulance shortage in Jefferson County. We have brought you several reports from multiple neighbors who said ambulances were delayed or didn’t come at all when they needed help. The deputy director of Jefferson County’s 911 dispatch center, Michael...
wbrc.com
Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022. Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa man killed in crash Thursday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed in a crash September 1 in Tuscaloosa. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street. Police say the driver of a Kia Optima was turning left from Greensboro to Cousette Street when the...
wbrc.com
Birmingham-area home improvement business experiencing high material costs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people may be waiting to start home improvement projects right now because of inflation. Luckily, Hammer & Saw Home Improvement tends to be booked out months in advance, but they’re receiving less calls and new requests. The owner of the business, Jordan Anderson, said a lot of the hesitancy is because building material costs are up, making home improvement projects more expensive.
This TikToker is shining a light on Alabama’s urban legends
Name an Alabama ghost story, urban legend or haunted destination, and Joshua Dairen has probably heard about it already. Dairen, a public relations specialist for an Atlanta tech company, had moved back home to Auburn this year and was taking his wife on a trip to one of his favorite spooky sites – Spring Villa in Opelika – when an idea took hold.
comebacktown.com
Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem
Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted that the University of Alabama would ultimately follow up Coach...
This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
You don’t have to get away from it all if you’re going to this Alabama mansion - it’s all been brought to you. This home on Willows End on Lake Martin was once billed as Alabama’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $10.5 million.
alreporter.com
Governor awards $26.6 million for broadband to Alabama communities
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $26 million in state funds to provide broadband services in numerous areas throughout Alabama. The nine grants totaling $26.6 million were awarded to broadband providers across the state. Once work is completed, the expanded broadband service will provide the capability to serve nearly 15,000 additional households, businesses and public facilities, including schools and police and fire services in areas currently without access to broadband service.
wbrc.com
Alabaster man killed in Homewood crash
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabaster man was killed in a crash in Homewood on August 30,2022. Robert Wayne Nelson, Jr. has been identified as the victim according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He was 54. The crash happened on West Oxmoor Road at Oxmoor Lane. Authorities say...
