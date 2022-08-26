BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The newest public safety stats from the City of Birmingham show that murders in the city have risen by nearly 29 percent since 2021. The statistics show that there have been 90 murders so far in 2022, compared to 70 by this time in 2021. The statistics also show that there have been three more rapes since this time in 2021.

