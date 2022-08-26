ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

Shelby County State of Schools report

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover, Pelham, Alabaster and Shelby County superintendents gathered to address the most pressing matters their school systems faced during the pandemic and now. Teachers’ pay, school safety and mental health, are all challenges according to school leaders in Shelby County. Each superintendent had three...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama

FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. It's been six days since a samson teenager was last seen or heard from. Brent Johnson willingly got in the back seat of...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Changes to 2 JEFCOED football games because fields not ready

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools is having to move the locations of two more football games scheduled for September 2 and September 9, 2022. McAdory was scheduled to host Bessemer City Friday night. School leaders said the field is almost done, but the rain Tuesday caused a delay. McAdory’s game will now move to Bessemer City. Game time is still 7 pm.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Local community reacts to Telemundo launching in the Birmingham market

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - We told you on August 30 that our parent company, Gray Television, is launching the first-ever local Telemundo affiliation in the Birmingham-metro area. August 31 was the big day, and local leaders and members of the Hispanic, Latino, and Latin-X communities all reacted to this news.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Homeless campsite fully cleaned out in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless campsite by Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner was cleaned out by volunteers last week. Since then, it has been fully cleaned out. The mountain of belongings was removed, and the entrance to the lot has been blocked off with a no trespassing sign posted. Many wondered where the homeless were […]
MOBILE, AL
wbrc.com

Jimmie Hale Mission announce Perryn Carroll as new executive director

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Perryn Carroll is the newest executive director for Jimmie Hale Mission (JHM). She is the sixth director to serve since the mission started over 78 years ago. Carroll is the second woman to become director. She has volunteered with Jimmie Hale since 1990. She joined the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Birmingham Public Safety stats show murders rise by nearly 29%

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The newest public safety stats from the City of Birmingham show that murders in the city have risen by nearly 29 percent since 2021. The statistics show that there have been 90 murders so far in 2022, compared to 70 by this time in 2021. The statistics also show that there have been three more rapes since this time in 2021.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County 911 dispatch service responds to ambulance study

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC continues to dig deeper into the ambulance shortage in Jefferson County. We have brought you several reports from multiple neighbors who said ambulances were delayed or didn’t come at all when they needed help. The deputy director of Jefferson County’s 911 dispatch center, Michael...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022. Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa man killed in crash Thursday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed in a crash September 1 in Tuscaloosa. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street. Police say the driver of a Kia Optima was turning left from Greensboro to Cousette Street when the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham-area home improvement business experiencing high material costs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people may be waiting to start home improvement projects right now because of inflation. Luckily, Hammer & Saw Home Improvement tends to be booked out months in advance, but they’re receiving less calls and new requests. The owner of the business, Jordan Anderson, said a lot of the hesitancy is because building material costs are up, making home improvement projects more expensive.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

This TikToker is shining a light on Alabama’s urban legends

Name an Alabama ghost story, urban legend or haunted destination, and Joshua Dairen has probably heard about it already. Dairen, a public relations specialist for an Atlanta tech company, had moved back home to Auburn this year and was taking his wife on a trip to one of his favorite spooky sites – Spring Villa in Opelika – when an idea took hold.
ALABAMA STATE
comebacktown.com

Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem

Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted that the University of Alabama would ultimately follow up Coach...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alreporter.com

Governor awards $26.6 million for broadband to Alabama communities

Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $26 million in state funds to provide broadband services in numerous areas throughout Alabama. The nine grants totaling $26.6 million were awarded to broadband providers across the state. Once work is completed, the expanded broadband service will provide the capability to serve nearly 15,000 additional households, businesses and public facilities, including schools and police and fire services in areas currently without access to broadband service.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabaster man killed in Homewood crash

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabaster man was killed in a crash in Homewood on August 30,2022. Robert Wayne Nelson, Jr. has been identified as the victim according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He was 54. The crash happened on West Oxmoor Road at Oxmoor Lane. Authorities say...
HOMEWOOD, AL

