ODESSA, Texas — The 'Shine A Light' event will be taking place on August 31 at UT Permian Basin. This date marks the 3rd anniversary of the mass shooting in Midland-Odessa. The event will take place at the UTPB Mesa Building Deck, near where the "Bright Star Memorial" will be built to honor the people who were lost on that day and to thank the efforts of the first responders in Midland and Odessa who worked very hard on that day to protect everyone.

ODESSA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO