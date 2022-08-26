ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for Odessa murder

ODESSA, Texas — A man has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars for a 2018 murder in Odessa. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s Office, on Aug.15, 2018, the Odessa Police Department responded to a report of two men who had been shot in the 900 Block of Magnolia Boulevard.
Midland Christian employees file federal lawsuit against City of Midland, police officers

MIDLAND, Texas — Five employees of Midland Christian School have filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Midland and three officers with the Midland Police Department. Jared Lee, Dana Ellis, Matthew Counts, Gregory McClendon and Barry Russell were all arrested in February 2022 for an alleged failure to report a sexual assault involving the school's baseball team.
Families focus on healing amid mass shooting anniversary

ODESSA, Texas — When it comes to tragic events, healing isn't easy, or something that happens fast. You have to take it day by day. Victims' families and the community where these tragedies strike know this especially well. Kelby Davis is the mother of 4-year-old Anderson Davis, who was...
Dr. Angelica Ramsey looking to move on from MISD

MIDLAND, Texas — It is confirmed that Dr. Angelica Ramsey is planning to leave Midland ISD. Fort Worth ISD announced their decision to name her the lone finalist for their superintendent job at an open school board meeting last night. Though she isn't leaving the district immediately, that hasn't...
Dog cop returns furry friends to their owner

MIDLAND, Texas — New additions to the paw patrol?. K-9 Resource Officer Oscar Rodriguez discovered two dogs in the MISD parking lot Tuesday. Rodriguez thought they might want to join the team, but it turns out they were simply lost. The canines did have tags on, so Rodriguez was...
'Shine A Light' event to take place at UT Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas — The 'Shine A Light' event will be taking place on August 31 at UT Permian Basin. This date marks the 3rd anniversary of the mass shooting in Midland-Odessa. The event will take place at the UTPB Mesa Building Deck, near where the "Bright Star Memorial" will be built to honor the people who were lost on that day and to thank the efforts of the first responders in Midland and Odessa who worked very hard on that day to protect everyone.
Major crash causes traffic delays at 11th and Grandview

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: As of 5:24 p.m., the wreck has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal flow. ------------------------------------------------------- The Odessa Police Department is warning drivers of traffic delays at 11th Street and Grandview Avenue due to a major crash. Officers are on scene investigating the cause.
Stained glass art pieces installed at Fire Station #9 in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Two stained glass art pieces were recently installed at Fire Station #9 in Odessa. There were 40 artists from across the country who applied for the commission. The pieces ended up being designed by Colorado based artists Keely Musgrave and Michael Shields. The work was meant to draw inspiration from the work of the Odessa Fire and Rescue as well as their relationship to the community.
Teacher Adoption Program starts again in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Chamber of Commerce's Teacher Adoption Program opened its applications for adopters on Monday. The goal of the program is to provide Midland teachers with a voluntary network of support, care and encouragement from the community. Volunteers, who can be either individuals, groups or families,...
Midland Memorial Hospital announces NICU partnership

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital has officially established a new NICU partnership with Pediatrix Medical Group, Covenant Children's Hospital and Cook Children's Health Care System. The focus of the new NICU partnership will be on enhancing neonatal care. "The alignment of quality health care organizations combines the services...
