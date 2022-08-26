Read full article on original website
Lockdowns lifted at YWLA, Midland Freshman after shots fired in nearby neighborhood
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has confirmed that Young Women's Leadership Academy and Midland Freshman High School were put on a precautionary lockdown Thursday due to a Midland Police Department investigation in the area. The lockdowns were lifted around 5:15 p.m., according to an MISD spokesperson. An MPD spokesperson...
3 years later: Odessa law enforcement made necessary changes after mass shooting, are ready 'at a moment's notice'
ODESSA, Texas — Three years after tragedy struck right at their home, Odessa law enforcement leaders Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and Odessa Chief of Police Michael Gerke are continuing to do everything to make sure their officers are ready to step into action at anytime. "At a moment's...
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for Odessa murder
ODESSA, Texas — A man has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars for a 2018 murder in Odessa. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s Office, on Aug.15, 2018, the Odessa Police Department responded to a report of two men who had been shot in the 900 Block of Magnolia Boulevard.
Midland Christian employees file federal lawsuit against City of Midland, police officers
MIDLAND, Texas — Five employees of Midland Christian School have filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Midland and three officers with the Midland Police Department. Jared Lee, Dana Ellis, Matthew Counts, Gregory McClendon and Barry Russell were all arrested in February 2022 for an alleged failure to report a sexual assault involving the school's baseball team.
Families focus on healing amid mass shooting anniversary
ODESSA, Texas — When it comes to tragic events, healing isn't easy, or something that happens fast. You have to take it day by day. Victims' families and the community where these tragedies strike know this especially well. Kelby Davis is the mother of 4-year-old Anderson Davis, who was...
Dr. Angelica Ramsey looking to move on from MISD
MIDLAND, Texas — It is confirmed that Dr. Angelica Ramsey is planning to leave Midland ISD. Fort Worth ISD announced their decision to name her the lone finalist for their superintendent job at an open school board meeting last night. Though she isn't leaving the district immediately, that hasn't...
Dog cop returns furry friends to their owner
MIDLAND, Texas — New additions to the paw patrol?. K-9 Resource Officer Oscar Rodriguez discovered two dogs in the MISD parking lot Tuesday. Rodriguez thought they might want to join the team, but it turns out they were simply lost. The canines did have tags on, so Rodriguez was...
Unsafe situations at MISD, ECISD prompt disciplinary action against students
MIDLAND, Texas — A fire alarm pulled, a fight breaking out, a stabbing and threats of a gun on campus. The day after these incidents, Midland ISD, Ector County ISD and the police are taking the necessary disciplinary actions. An investigation is ongoing at Odessa High School following the...
'Shine A Light' event to take place at UT Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas — The 'Shine A Light' event will be taking place on August 31 at UT Permian Basin. This date marks the 3rd anniversary of the mass shooting in Midland-Odessa. The event will take place at the UTPB Mesa Building Deck, near where the "Bright Star Memorial" will be built to honor the people who were lost on that day and to thank the efforts of the first responders in Midland and Odessa who worked very hard on that day to protect everyone.
Major crash causes traffic delays at 11th and Grandview
ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: As of 5:24 p.m., the wreck has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal flow. ------------------------------------------------------- The Odessa Police Department is warning drivers of traffic delays at 11th Street and Grandview Avenue due to a major crash. Officers are on scene investigating the cause.
Keep Odessa Beautiful asks for residents to donate denim materials
ODESSA, Texas — Keep Odessa Beautiful is asking residents to donate "gently used" denim materials from now to September 30 for the upcoming Permian Basin Recycle Fashion Show. This is the 7th annual fashion show and it will be taking place on October 21 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel...
7th grader charged with threatening to shoot others at Crockett Middle School
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — ECISD reports a students has been charged after he reportedly made a threat to shoot others in the school. According to a press release, a 7th grader at Crockett Middle School was overheard saying he would get a gun and shoot kids. Officers received a...
Stained glass art pieces installed at Fire Station #9 in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Two stained glass art pieces were recently installed at Fire Station #9 in Odessa. There were 40 artists from across the country who applied for the commission. The pieces ended up being designed by Colorado based artists Keely Musgrave and Michael Shields. The work was meant to draw inspiration from the work of the Odessa Fire and Rescue as well as their relationship to the community.
Traffic alert: Westbound lanes on BI-20 in Ector County closed due to downed utility poles
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Westbound lanes on BI-20 in Ector County from Grandview to Dixie are closed due to downed utility poles. TxDOT says they are looking to get eastbound lanes open and use them for two-way traffic. This repair work should take most of the day. OPD says...
Downtown Odessa set to host exciting event for first time
ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum is partnering with Downtown Odessa to host West Texas Fest on September 24th from 7 - 10 p.m. The event will be held in the historic downtown area for the first time at the intersection of 5th street and Texas Avenue.
Teacher Adoption Program starts again in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Chamber of Commerce's Teacher Adoption Program opened its applications for adopters on Monday. The goal of the program is to provide Midland teachers with a voluntary network of support, care and encouragement from the community. Volunteers, who can be either individuals, groups or families,...
Midland Memorial Hospital announces NICU partnership
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital has officially established a new NICU partnership with Pediatrix Medical Group, Covenant Children's Hospital and Cook Children's Health Care System. The focus of the new NICU partnership will be on enhancing neonatal care. "The alignment of quality health care organizations combines the services...
Midland Police sergeant arrested in Tom Green County for driving while intoxicated
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A Midland Police sergeant is in jail for driving while intoxicated. Gage Smith, 30, was arrested Tuesday evening in Tom Green County. Smith was taken to the Tom Green County Jail, where he bonded out late Wednesday morning after his bond was set at $5,000.
Odessa Police Department to host Stop the Bleed Neighborhood Watch
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department and Medical Center Health System will be hosting a Neighborhood Watch Meeting with Stop the Bleed program at the new OPD training facility. The event will take place at 7:00 p.m. and will run until 9:00 p.m.. It will be taking place...
This Texas-based grocery chain is set to announce an impactful fundraising campaign
ODESSA, Texas — United Supermarkets and Market Street will kick-off the "Aisles of Smiles" fundraising campaign on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Market Street in Odessa. The campaign will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association, as it aims to continue its fight against neuromuscular disease. When guests of United Supermarkets...
