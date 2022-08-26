ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

SLED conducts search along Hampton County highway

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities were seen searching an area along a Hampton County highway in the Varnville area on Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses described seeing more than a dozen vehicles belonging to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in the Almeda community off Highway 278, not far from a property owned by the Murdaugh […]
VARNVILLE, SC
Colleton County, SC
Colleton County, SC
yourislandnews.com

Beaufort man convicted of cousin’s 2021 killing

A Beaufort man has been sent to prison for the shooting death of his cousin during a drug-fueled dispute. A Beaufort County General Sessions jury on Thursday found Delmar Recory Sanders, 30, guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the 2021 death of 31-year-old Deonne McLendon. He also was convicted of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison – 30 for voluntary manslaughter and five for the weapons charge, to be served consecutively.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
connect-bridgeport.com

Suspect, K-9 Officer Both Killed in Kanawha Shooting

According to MetroNews, a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty late Saturday night in Charleston was honored Sunday afternoon in a. processional that began at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston and ended in Nitro. Charleston PD Officer K-9 Axel died late Saturday night after being...
CHARLESTON, SC
TheDailyBeast

Fight Erupts Over ‘Million Dollar’ Evidence in Murdaugh Murder Case

It took less than a minute for a Monday hearing into allegations that Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and child to descend into chaos after the former South Carolina lawyer’s attorney interrupted a prosecutor to accuse him of trying to “hijack” the proceeding and hide evidence.“I don’t trust the state to honor the rules! They haven’t so far at this point,” Murdaugh defense lawyer Richard Harpootlian said in Colleton County court, accusing prosecutors of “hiding the ball.”Last month, Murdaugh—a former legal power player whose family name was synonymous with the law for decades—was indicted on two counts of murder and...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
#Murder#Testimonies#The Murders#Attorneys#Violent Crime#State
WRDW-TV

Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina after he got drunk, argued with his girlfriend, became suicidal and got combative with Aiken County officers, according to authorities. He was off duty at the time of his arrest. The Aiken County...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. deputy fired after investigation into inmate escape

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation into the escape of an inmate Saturday has ended with the firing of a detention deputy. Marcia Hattel was terminated by the agency following an investigation, Sheriff Duane Lewis said Tuesday. The inmate, 29-year-old Ryan...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

SCDMV: How the point system works in SC

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Not only can breaking traffic laws result in a costly ticket — it can also add points to your driving record, according to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV). The purpose of the point system is to make problem drivers improve their habits, and to protect innocent people from […]
Fox 46 Charlotte

7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WJCL

FOUND: Three year old boy missing in Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, S.C. — Video above: Roadblock forces Chatham County ambulance to turn around, neighbors concerned. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Port Royal Police Department say they've found a missing 3-year-old boy, after he went missing in the Shadow Moss Community. Henley was located around 1-:30...
PORT ROYAL, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man struck by lightning in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was hospitalized Thursday after being struck by lightning in Colleton County. According to the Colleton County Emergency Management Coordinator, the person was working at a construction site on White Hall Road when the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Officials said that the man was working near a piece […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Do you know how to pronounce these South Carolina town/city names?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- August 31 is recognized as “National South Carolina Day” and celebrates the charm, history, and beauty of the Palmetto State. And whether you have lived in South Carolina your entire life, just moved, or are visiting, there are numerous town, city, and community names that might trip you up. Here are some […]
WMBF

Marlboro County man charged after failing to file over $400K in tax returns

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marlboro County man was arrested for failing to file tax returns for six years of income, totaling more than $400K. South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested George Ray Grier, 59, of McColl, Wednesday. He is charged with six counts of failing to file individual income tax returns, pay taxes, and keep records.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

