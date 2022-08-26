It took less than a minute for a Monday hearing into allegations that Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and child to descend into chaos after the former South Carolina lawyer’s attorney interrupted a prosecutor to accuse him of trying to “hijack” the proceeding and hide evidence.“I don’t trust the state to honor the rules! They haven’t so far at this point,” Murdaugh defense lawyer Richard Harpootlian said in Colleton County court, accusing prosecutors of “hiding the ball.”Last month, Murdaugh—a former legal power player whose family name was synonymous with the law for decades—was indicted on two counts of murder and...

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO