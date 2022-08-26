Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Alex Murdaugh’s defense team receives evidence for murder trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The defense team for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh said they will be able to prepare for the trial against their client now that evidence has been ordered to be released to them. Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and...
Murdaugh’s legal team receives discovery material Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Attorneys representing Murdaugh told News 2 they received a digital download of the discovery materials from state prosecutors on Wednesday. They are reviewing the documents. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday morning issued a statement saying their team received an order compelling the state to comply with a request […]
WMBF
Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Graphic allegations have been released in the first lawsuit just filed against the owner of a popular cheer organization located in the Upstate of South Carolina. The lawsuit against Scott Foster, who committed suicide on Aug. 22, was filed through the Greenville County court system...
SLED conducts search along Hampton County highway
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities were seen searching an area along a Hampton County highway in the Varnville area on Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses described seeing more than a dozen vehicles belonging to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in the Almeda community off Highway 278, not far from a property owned by the Murdaugh […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourislandnews.com
Beaufort man convicted of cousin’s 2021 killing
A Beaufort man has been sent to prison for the shooting death of his cousin during a drug-fueled dispute. A Beaufort County General Sessions jury on Thursday found Delmar Recory Sanders, 30, guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the 2021 death of 31-year-old Deonne McLendon. He also was convicted of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison – 30 for voluntary manslaughter and five for the weapons charge, to be served consecutively.
NCPD: Woman accused of hitting person with vehicle during altercation
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been arrested after being accused of hitting a person with a vehicle amid a dispute in North Charleston. According to North Charleston Police, the incident happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. along the 2000 block of W. Jimtown Drive. Police arrived at the location and met with a […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Suspect, K-9 Officer Both Killed in Kanawha Shooting
According to MetroNews, a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty late Saturday night in Charleston was honored Sunday afternoon in a. processional that began at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston and ended in Nitro. Charleston PD Officer K-9 Axel died late Saturday night after being...
Fight Erupts Over ‘Million Dollar’ Evidence in Murdaugh Murder Case
It took less than a minute for a Monday hearing into allegations that Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and child to descend into chaos after the former South Carolina lawyer’s attorney interrupted a prosecutor to accuse him of trying to “hijack” the proceeding and hide evidence.“I don’t trust the state to honor the rules! They haven’t so far at this point,” Murdaugh defense lawyer Richard Harpootlian said in Colleton County court, accusing prosecutors of “hiding the ball.”Last month, Murdaugh—a former legal power player whose family name was synonymous with the law for decades—was indicted on two counts of murder and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina after he got drunk, argued with his girlfriend, became suicidal and got combative with Aiken County officers, according to authorities. He was off duty at the time of his arrest. The Aiken County...
WMBF
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A mother and her two children are dead after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office confirmed that three people in total were dead after a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon in the area of Centennial Circle, located off Carolina Forest Boulevard.
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. deputy fired after investigation into inmate escape
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation into the escape of an inmate Saturday has ended with the firing of a detention deputy. Marcia Hattel was terminated by the agency following an investigation, Sheriff Duane Lewis said Tuesday. The inmate, 29-year-old Ryan...
South Carolina business owner accused of reporting fake hate crime
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A Daufuskie Island business owner has been arrested for filing a false report after claiming that she was a victim of a hate crime. Previously, WSAV News 3’s Andrew Davis reported that a restaurant owner had been victimized in a potential hate crime incident. According to the original report, Geneva […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SCDMV: How the point system works in SC
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Not only can breaking traffic laws result in a costly ticket — it can also add points to your driving record, according to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV). The purpose of the point system is to make problem drivers improve their habits, and to protect innocent people from […]
7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s […]
Family friends remember couple killed in James Island Connector motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was granted bond after being accused of hitting two and killing Patrick Murrah and Taylor Lee Flowers on a motorcycle on the James Island Connector. Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday that Richard Reed of Glennville, Georgia was taken into custody by detectives and charged with […]
live5news.com
Charleston principal resigns after multiple internal investigations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A school principal in Charleston County has left the district after multiple investigations revealed she attempted to use her position to keep her son out of trouble and violated a number of district policies – including a policy dictating how special education students should be handled.
WJCL
FOUND: Three year old boy missing in Port Royal
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — Video above: Roadblock forces Chatham County ambulance to turn around, neighbors concerned. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Port Royal Police Department say they've found a missing 3-year-old boy, after he went missing in the Shadow Moss Community. Henley was located around 1-:30...
Man struck by lightning in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was hospitalized Thursday after being struck by lightning in Colleton County. According to the Colleton County Emergency Management Coordinator, the person was working at a construction site on White Hall Road when the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Officials said that the man was working near a piece […]
Do you know how to pronounce these South Carolina town/city names?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- August 31 is recognized as “National South Carolina Day” and celebrates the charm, history, and beauty of the Palmetto State. And whether you have lived in South Carolina your entire life, just moved, or are visiting, there are numerous town, city, and community names that might trip you up. Here are some […]
WMBF
Marlboro County man charged after failing to file over $400K in tax returns
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marlboro County man was arrested for failing to file tax returns for six years of income, totaling more than $400K. South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested George Ray Grier, 59, of McColl, Wednesday. He is charged with six counts of failing to file individual income tax returns, pay taxes, and keep records.
Comments / 0