kbsi23.com
Cape Public Works offering $6,000 stipend for CDL drivers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – At one point this summer, more than 20 percent of the field-level positions within the Cape Public Works Department were vacant. Now, the City of Cape Girardeau is offering a $6,000 stipend for CDL-required positions. They are also hiring applicants who do not have...
KFVS12
United Way of Southeast Mo. Kickoff Luncheon returns
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After a two-year hiatus, the United Way of Southeast Missouri held its annual Kickoff Luncheon. The luncheon was from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 at the VFW in Cape Girardeau. Instead of hosting a separate celebration, they say Thursday’s event was...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau city finance director stepping down
Kentucky State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Hazel, Ky. Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest is closed for the fall migration. Old Town Cape revealed its 2022 Christmas ornament. Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Snake Road in the Shawnee National...
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
kbsi23.com
Police address rumors about “new drug” found in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – There have been reports of a possible new drug brought to Cape Girardeau. Many businesses saying they must close their doors before dark for safety. But according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD), those are just rumors. “We haven’t seen that here. You...
KFVS12
Ohio River Boat Launch to be temporarily closed for first responder drills
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The City of Paducah announced that the Ohio River Boat Launch will be closed to the public on Wednesday, September 7, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard, local, state, and federal first responders will conduct law enforcement, fire, and rescue drills on the Ohio River.
kbsi23.com
Downtown Cape Girardeau community center is for those facing hardship
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Downtown Cape Girardeau is home to a community center that’s an open arm to those facing hardship. “We have numerous groups that help people find their path in recovery,” said Lezlie Fox, Program Manager of the We Do Recover Community Center says. “There are numerous paths in recovery, It could be faith based. It could be twelve step programming. It could be M-A-T. Regardless of what it is we want to support that.”
KFVS12
New security cameras installed in Downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - ”Shootings, break-ins, all kinds of stuff happening,” Heather Carmack, owner of Tried and True, said. That’s the activity downtown business owners have noticed. “Gangs of people hanging out after hours and that’s kinda scary,” Sherry Jennings, owner of Mississippi Mutts, said....
wpsdlocal6.com
US Department of Transportation approves Contour Airlines for 3-year term at Barkley Regional Airport
PADUCAH, KY — The United States Department of Transportation issued an order on Tuesday approving Contour Airlines to provide Essential Air Service at Barkley Regional Airport for a period of three years, starting on Dec. 6, 2022. According to the order, Contour will provide Paducah with 12 nonstop round...
KFVS12
Police following 'strong leads' in Cape Girardeau business burglary investigations
Rte. W in Fruitland open again - Spectrum cable cleared from road. Spectrum cable line down in Fruitland - portion of Rte. W closed. Spectrum cable line down in Fruitland - portion of Rte. W closed. Heartland Heritage 8/31/22. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. We're looking at a flurry of...
KFVS12
Drivers urged to use caution around 61-Mile Yard Sale
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution over Labor Day weekend for the 61-Mile Yard Sale. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, visitors and residents will be out looking for bargains at the sale, which stretches from Bloomsdale to Jackson. “It’s a fun weekend that people...
kbsi23.com
Two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau burglarized during overnight hours
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Over the weekend two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau were burglarized during the overnight hours. Those businesses include Katy O’Ferrell’s and Threadz and Treads. The owner of Threadz and Treads, Kelli Seabuagh, says that her business is usually closed on Mondays, but...
KFVS12
Mummas and Pawpaws Fall Fest at Southeast Mo. State
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Need some mums? Want try pawpaws?. The Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse at Southeast Missouri State University will celebrate the fall season Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The greenhouse will be selling fall decorations like mums, pumpkins, corn stalks and more.
wpsdlocal6.com
After nearly 70 years of service, power plant in Joppa, Illinois, closes down
JOPPA, IL — Nearly 70 years of service is coming to an end. Wednesday, Energy Electric Incorporated, a power plant in Joppa, Illinois, is shutting down. The closure came three years earlier than expected. Now, employees and the surrounding community are tasked with transitioning forward. Vistra Energy, the parent...
wpsdlocal6.com
'Jury duty scam' circulating in southern Illinois, sheriff's office says
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, a new scam is going around in southern Illinois. The "jury duty scam" involves an unknown caller posing as an official from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. The scammer tries to convince the victim that they owe a fine for not attending jury duty, and they need to pay in order to avoid getting arrested.
KFVS12
Parker named to SEMO Food Bank board of directors
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank named a new member to its board of directors. Laura Parker, president and partner at Coalter Insurance Group, was one of 30 people selected as part of the 2021 Leadership Missouri Class. She serves on the board of several other organizations,...
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look very far to see the outcome they […] The post Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KFVS12
Du Quoin State Fair wraps up day four
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - There were several organizations at the fairgrounds Monday for the fourth day of the Du Quoin State Fair. Steven Wiseman is a recruiter with the Army National Guard. ”Several people that’s come by and said, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ So, they’ve taken a business card and we’re...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau crews put out fire at apartment building on East Rodney
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire 7 East Rodney Drive on Tuesday evening. Battalion Chief Brad Dillow tells KFVS that crews responded just before 6:30 p.m. Light smoke was showing when the first unit arrived at the three story apartment complex. The...
KFVS12
Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fall Fest 2022 will be Saturday, September 24 at Turley Park. Presented by Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and Carbondale United, the free event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy food, music, drinks, vendors and more.
