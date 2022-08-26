ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Cape Public Works offering $6,000 stipend for CDL drivers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – At one point this summer, more than 20 percent of the field-level positions within the Cape Public Works Department were vacant. Now, the City of Cape Girardeau is offering a $6,000 stipend for CDL-required positions. They are also hiring applicants who do not have...
United Way of Southeast Mo. Kickoff Luncheon returns

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After a two-year hiatus, the United Way of Southeast Missouri held its annual Kickoff Luncheon. The luncheon was from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 at the VFW in Cape Girardeau. Instead of hosting a separate celebration, they say Thursday’s event was...
Cape Girardeau city finance director stepping down

Kentucky State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Hazel, Ky. Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest is closed for the fall migration. Old Town Cape revealed its 2022 Christmas ornament. Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Snake Road in the Shawnee National...
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
Downtown Cape Girardeau community center is for those facing hardship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Downtown Cape Girardeau is home to a community center that’s an open arm to those facing hardship. “We have numerous groups that help people find their path in recovery,” said Lezlie Fox, Program Manager of the We Do Recover Community Center says. “There are numerous paths in recovery, It could be faith based. It could be twelve step programming. It could be M-A-T. Regardless of what it is we want to support that.”
New security cameras installed in Downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - ”Shootings, break-ins, all kinds of stuff happening,” Heather Carmack, owner of Tried and True, said. That’s the activity downtown business owners have noticed. “Gangs of people hanging out after hours and that’s kinda scary,” Sherry Jennings, owner of Mississippi Mutts, said....
Drivers urged to use caution around 61-Mile Yard Sale

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution over Labor Day weekend for the 61-Mile Yard Sale. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, visitors and residents will be out looking for bargains at the sale, which stretches from Bloomsdale to Jackson. “It’s a fun weekend that people...
Mummas and Pawpaws Fall Fest at Southeast Mo. State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Need some mums? Want try pawpaws?. The Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse at Southeast Missouri State University will celebrate the fall season Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The greenhouse will be selling fall decorations like mums, pumpkins, corn stalks and more.
After nearly 70 years of service, power plant in Joppa, Illinois, closes down

JOPPA, IL — Nearly 70 years of service is coming to an end. Wednesday, Energy Electric Incorporated, a power plant in Joppa, Illinois, is shutting down. The closure came three years earlier than expected. Now, employees and the surrounding community are tasked with transitioning forward. Vistra Energy, the parent...
'Jury duty scam' circulating in southern Illinois, sheriff's office says

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, a new scam is going around in southern Illinois. The "jury duty scam" involves an unknown caller posing as an official from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. The scammer tries to convince the victim that they owe a fine for not attending jury duty, and they need to pay in order to avoid getting arrested.
Parker named to SEMO Food Bank board of directors

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank named a new member to its board of directors. Laura Parker, president and partner at Coalter Insurance Group, was one of 30 people selected as part of the 2021 Leadership Missouri Class. She serves on the board of several other organizations,...
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt

Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look very far to see the outcome they […] The post Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt  appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Du Quoin State Fair wraps up day four

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - There were several organizations at the fairgrounds Monday for the fourth day of the Du Quoin State Fair. Steven Wiseman is a recruiter with the Army National Guard. ”Several people that’s come by and said, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ So, they’ve taken a business card and we’re...
Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fall Fest 2022 will be Saturday, September 24 at Turley Park. Presented by Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and Carbondale United, the free event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy food, music, drinks, vendors and more.
