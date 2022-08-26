Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour ItL. CaneFlorida State
Costco opens another new store location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Augustine, FL
Could the Fountain of Youth really be in St. Augustine, Florida?Evie M.Saint Augustine, FL
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?L. CaneFlorida State
Related
palmcoastobserver.com
Most Palm Coast City Council members favor keeping current tax rate
Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin pulled a Garfield the cat plush toy out of a bag and placed it on a miniature three-legged stool on the dais at an Aug. 30 City Council budget workshop. “Let’s do something truly right for our citizens now and for generations to come in...
palmcoastobserver.com
FIND provides grant to City of Palm Coast for 15th Intracoastal Waterway Cleanup
The Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) Commissioner for Flagler County, Randy Stapleford, presented a $5,000 grant to sponsor the City of Palm Coast’s 15th Annual Intracoastal Waterway Cleanup event taking place on September 10. This event attracts volunteers with a passion for protecting and enjoying nature by removing the trash within their developments or along city paths, walkways, and waterways.
palmcoastobserver.com
LETTER: For Cimmaron Drive, sidewalks are a better option than speed bumps
Now that the primary is over, we can focus on the issues that are really important to the community. A recent letter made the statement that sidewalks do not save lives. I beg to differ. When you are walking on the sidewalk, you don't have to worry that a car is coming around the bend; you are not in its path.
palmcoastobserver.com
New electric tricycle donated to crash victim
A local handyman whose mode of transportation was destroyed in a traffic accident earlier this month now has some new wheels thanks to donations from the community. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and the Bike Men of Flagler County were on hand as Francisco “Frank” Diaz received his brand-new sun electric tricycle on August 29 at the Palm Coast Bike Trail Shop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
palmcoastobserver.com
Fugitive arrested after standoff at Town Center apartment complex
Deputies arrested a 33-year-old fugitive after a two-hour standoff at a Town Center apartment on Aug. 31. The suspect, Leroy Capers Sampson Jr., surrendered after Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies breached the third floor of the Central Landings at Town Center apartment complex in Palm Coast at about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31, according to an FCSO news release. Sampson had barricaded the apartment's door with a couch.
palmcoastobserver.com
Walter Brown Monroe III, 76, of Palm Coast, FL passed away on August, 24, 2022.
Walter Brown Monroe III, 76, of Palm Coast, FL passed away on August, 24, 2022. He was born on October 17, 1945 in Providence, RI to Walter Brown Monroe, Jr. and Edna (nee Bishop) Monroe. Walter graduated from Plainfield (CT) High School and then went into the Air Force. He...
palmcoastobserver.com
South Carolina fugitive caught at Palm Coast hotel
A South Carolina man wanted for his role in a traffic accident that killed two people was caught at a Palm Coast hotel on Aug. 29. Randall Thomas Howard, 46, was arrested at a Kingswood Drive hotel at around 5 p.m. by Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies working alongside the U.S. Marshals Service.
Comments / 1