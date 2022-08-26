ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district

LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
cofc.edu

SustainFest 2022 to Focus on Good Health, Well-Being

Help the College of Charleston kick-off the fall 2022 semester by attending SustainFest on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in the Cistern Yard from 4:30-7 p.m. Organized by the Center for Sustainable Development(CSD) to emphasize its year of programming around the theme of good health and well-being (one of the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals), SustainFest is free and open to all CofC students.
CHARLESTON, SC
cofc.edu

CofC In The News: Week of Aug. 29, 2022

College of Charleston “In The News” is a weekly roundup of news articles featuring College faculty, staff, students or alumni. Yahoo! News reports that a recently discovered fossilized shark tooth will be donated to the Mace Brown Museum of Natural History. WCIV-TV reports that the College of Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Halls Braggin’ Rights Bash expanding for fourth year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The fourth annual Braggin’ Rights Bash held by Halls Signature Events is returning to Charleston September 21, with plans for a bigger celebration than ever before. The culinary and cocktail competition brings together chefs and mixologists from all nine of the Hall Family restaurants to raise money for the Bill Hall […]
CHARLESTON, SC
City
Education
abcnews4.com

Behind the Badge: NCPD policeman goes from chef to officer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) - Here at ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge and introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. Today, we're introducing you to a North Charleston police officer who's using his background in hospitality to give the people of North Charleston the best customer service possible.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry poll workers needed for general election

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Election officials in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are hiring people to work at the polls on general election day in November. “We get applications in every day,” said Kizzie Scott, the Executive Director of Dorchester County Elections. Dorchester County has 155 of 240 workers hired while Charleston County needs several […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston.  According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need.  “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Education
charlestondaily.net

Saturday, September 3 at the Terrace Theater – All Movie All Day $3.00

Next Saturday, September 3, for National Cinema Day, all movies, all day only $3.00 at the Terrace Theater. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units

A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office hosting hiring event

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) will host a hiring event September 13. The event will be held at the Sheriff’s Office and will begin at 9:00 a.m. Participants will be able to meet and interview with the team and take cognitive and...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County deputy earns pink slip over inmate escape

Following an internal investigation over an Aug. 27 inmate escape at the Trident Moncks Corner Medical Center, the department has opted to terminate a detention deputy who failed to take proper action during the breakout. The incident involved Ryan David Ellis, 29, who exited the public facility in the late...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

King BBQ sees steady crowd at 1st Charleston pop-up

Charleston is passionate about its barbecue. So when Corrie and Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly announced they would open King BBQ — their second restaurant, which merges Chinese and North Carolina styles of barbecue — the assumption was that it will be a hit. And King BBQ’s impending popularity could be upon us before the restaurant even swings its doors open in 2023.
CHARLESTON, SC

