The Post and Courier
Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district
LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
cofc.edu
SustainFest 2022 to Focus on Good Health, Well-Being
Help the College of Charleston kick-off the fall 2022 semester by attending SustainFest on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in the Cistern Yard from 4:30-7 p.m. Organized by the Center for Sustainable Development(CSD) to emphasize its year of programming around the theme of good health and well-being (one of the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals), SustainFest is free and open to all CofC students.
cofc.edu
CofC In The News: Week of Aug. 29, 2022
College of Charleston “In The News” is a weekly roundup of news articles featuring College faculty, staff, students or alumni. Yahoo! News reports that a recently discovered fossilized shark tooth will be donated to the Mace Brown Museum of Natural History. WCIV-TV reports that the College of Charleston...
Halls Braggin’ Rights Bash expanding for fourth year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The fourth annual Braggin’ Rights Bash held by Halls Signature Events is returning to Charleston September 21, with plans for a bigger celebration than ever before. The culinary and cocktail competition brings together chefs and mixologists from all nine of the Hall Family restaurants to raise money for the Bill Hall […]
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: NCPD policeman goes from chef to officer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) - Here at ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge and introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. Today, we're introducing you to a North Charleston police officer who's using his background in hospitality to give the people of North Charleston the best customer service possible.
citadel.edu
First Black superintendent in Berkeley County strives to bring district into the future
Note: Deon Jackson is a member of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 1999; he also earned degrees through The Citadel Graduate College in 2005 and 2013. (Photo courtesy: Grace Beahm Alford, The Post and Courier) The Post and Courier, by Andrew Miller. More than a decade later,...
The Post and Courier
SC has one of the world's best active shooter programs. Schools use it now more than ever.
It has been 95 days — mostly spanning a long summer break — since the last shooting at a South Carolina school. John B. Staley III, a Berkeley County detention officer, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Mevers School of Excellence in Goose Creek around midnight May 26.
Lowcountry poll workers needed for general election
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Election officials in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are hiring people to work at the polls on general election day in November. “We get applications in every day,” said Kizzie Scott, the Executive Director of Dorchester County Elections. Dorchester County has 155 of 240 workers hired while Charleston County needs several […]
Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need. “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
The Post and Courier
Photos: North Charleston Police Department practices active shooter scenarios at Dunston Elementary School
North Charleston Police officers practiced active shooter drills at Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Officers were accompanied by North Charleston fire fighters training to provide medical aid. 1 of 16.
The Post and Courier
Judge hears evidence in killing of College of Charleston official's husband
A hearing began this week to determine whether a teenager arrested two years ago in the fatal shooting of a College of Charleston official's husband should be tried as an adult. Travis Jermaine Wilson is one of three teenagers charged in the killing of Tom DiLorenzo during an early morning...
abcnews4.com
East side leader calls for community meeting to stop gun violence
Charleston, SC (WCIV) — On Saturday tragedy hit as, CPD said a 10-year-old was shot on the east side near Martin Park. On Monday, CPD provided an update that child is still in the hospital in critical but stable condition. Reverend Matthew Rivers is the pastor at St. John's...
charlestondaily.net
Saturday, September 3 at the Terrace Theater – All Movie All Day $3.00
Next Saturday, September 3, for National Cinema Day, all movies, all day only $3.00 at the Terrace Theater. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
The Post and Courier
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
counton2.com
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office hosting hiring event
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) will host a hiring event September 13. The event will be held at the Sheriff’s Office and will begin at 9:00 a.m. Participants will be able to meet and interview with the team and take cognitive and...
BCSO’s Major Brabham to serve as police chief in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner on Monday announced who will lead its police department. David Brabham, who currently served as a Major with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, will join the Moncks Corner Police Department with more than 27 years of law enforcement experience. The search for a new police […]
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County deputy earns pink slip over inmate escape
Following an internal investigation over an Aug. 27 inmate escape at the Trident Moncks Corner Medical Center, the department has opted to terminate a detention deputy who failed to take proper action during the breakout. The incident involved Ryan David Ellis, 29, who exited the public facility in the late...
The Post and Courier
King BBQ sees steady crowd at 1st Charleston pop-up
Charleston is passionate about its barbecue. So when Corrie and Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly announced they would open King BBQ — their second restaurant, which merges Chinese and North Carolina styles of barbecue — the assumption was that it will be a hit. And King BBQ’s impending popularity could be upon us before the restaurant even swings its doors open in 2023.
tornadopix.com
A 260-unit cottage project to be built on the last residential area of Ingleside, North Charleston | Real estate
There are 260 apartments built for rent en route to North Charleston. Birmingham, Ala Capstone Communities we will build Cottages in Ingleside On the last available residential lane in the master plan Ingleside The community is off US Interstate 78 and Interstate 26. Capstone paid $5.7 million for the 25-acre...
