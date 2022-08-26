Read full article on original website
Related
KCJJ
Semi driver identified in Wednesday morning accident on I-380
The Iowa State Patrol has identified the semi driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that sent the other driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via AirCare. According to the accident report, which was released Wednesday night, 33-year-old Kevin Porter of Mansfield, Tennessee was stopped in traffic caused by an earlier accident on northbound I-380 near the Swisher exit around 8:30am. A 2019 Chevy Equinox then ran into the back of the semi. The driver of the Equinox, who has yet to be publicly identified pending notification of family, was airlifted to the UIHC. The extent of their injuries has not been released.
KWQC
Police: Two arrested in connection to Clinton homicide
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide in Clinton, according to Clinton police. Lewis Vaughn, 44, was arrested on the charge of Murder First Degree- Premeditation, Class A felony. Jessica Vaughn, 35, was also arrested on the charges of Abuse of Corpse; Hide or Bury to hide crime, Class D felony, officials said. Police say they made the arrests following an 18-month investigation.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect, 18, strikes pole, tree; runs off
An 18-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after police say he hit a utility pole and a tree with a stolen car. Jamel Neal faces a charge of first-degree theft, according to court records. Shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded the intersection of West 13th Street...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect in boating crash now faces child-endangerment charges
A 35-year-old Port Byron man who earlier was charged with operating a boat while intoxicated now faces child-endangerment charges. About 9:15 p.m. Aug. 13, a Department of Natural Resources officer was patrolling on the Mississippi River on Pool 14 in a marked DNR patrol boat and was just north of the Princeton Beach when Cedar Rapids State Radio dispatched a call from a boat “that was possibly struck by a barge and had capsized and was in the area of Green Gables Marina in LeClaire,” arrest affidavits say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Police investigating gunfire incident in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident Tuesday night. Police responded near Telegraph Road and Wisconsin Avenue around 11:30 p.m., police said. Shell casings were found on scene. According to police, no injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
KCRG.com
Two arrested after 18-month investigation into homicide in Clinton
CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an 18-month investigation, Clinton Police have arrested two individuals in relation to a homicide. The homicide occurred in the 800 block of Gateway Ave back in February 2021. A press release at the time of the incident stated that at approximately 10:20 a.m., the Clinton...
Galesburg man charged with DUI after falling in parking lot
Galesburg Police on Saturday afternoon (August 27th) responded to a “person down” call in the Galesburg Towers parking lot that lead to a DUI arrest. GHAS paramedics were already evaluating 61-year-old Joseph Hurtuk of Galesburg in the 1300 block of North Henderson Street when police arrived. The caller told dispatch Hurtuk had fallen in the parking lot, and an open alcoholic container was visible in the front passenger seat. The witness told police that Hurtuk pulled up in front of the building and parked in the fire zone; got out of his vehicle while carrying a full plate of spaghetti and fell to the ground a few feet from his vehicle. Hurtuk denied driving or drinking despite emitting a strong alcoholic odor. The vehicle was still running, according to police reports. Hurtuk stood up and almost immediately fell over again. He displayed numerous signs of impairment during a field sobriety test. Hurtuk was transported to the Public Safety Building where he would throw himself on the floor and complain of head pain but refused treatment. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and transported to the Knox County Jail.
Three Arrested For Causing Significant Damage At Moline High School
Three people have been arrested in connection with the burglary that took place at Moline High School. Of the three individuals, two were adult males and the other was a juvenile female. The three suspects allegedly caused significant damage to Moline High School after breaking into the facility early Monday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Troopers identify man killed after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol identified the man killed after a vehicle chase ended with a crash in Davenport Friday. According to Iowa State Patrol, troopers were chasing a man, identified as Jeremy S Baumer, of Maryville, Iowa; driving a motorcycle eastbound on West River Drive after he drove at high speeds of over 100 mph.
KWQC
Police identify man in fatal single-car crash on I-280 in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police have identified the man in the fatal single-car crash on Interstate 280 in Davenport on Aug. 21. Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded around 1:18 a.m., to reports of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect had stolen motorcycle at Bettendorf gas station
A 54-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police say he had a stolen motorcycle late Monday at a gas station. Todd Danner faces a Class D felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, Bettendorf Police saw a black 2007 Suzuki...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspected shoplifters?
Two women are suspected of shoplifting from Abernathy’s on 3rd St. in Davenport. The following was posted on Abernathy’s Instagram account:. Those with any information are encouraged to contact the Davenport Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Moline accident reduces I-74 West lanes to bridge
UPDATE, August 31, 4:31 p.m. A white Mazda CX-5 was westbound in the Seventh Avenue exit lane of I-74. The driver of the Mazda changed lanes to stay on I-74 and clipped the front of a semi, which caused the semi to hit a maroon passenger car. Both cars then hit the center concrete divider. A total of four individuals were transported to the hospital. Injuries were non-life threatening. The incident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
Have You Seen These Thieves Before? Abernathy’s Needs Your Help Identifying Them
These past couple years have been hard on small businesses. It seems we're out of the woods, yet we are stilll seeing places go out of business far too often. To those that have somehow been able to hang on, we need to applaude and support them. That's why it's...
KBUR
One person dead after police pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Davenport, IA- A Motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a vehicle while being pursued by authorities. TV station KWQC reports that Iowa State troopers were pursuing the rider due to him speeding over 100 mph. At 9:55 PM Saturday, August 27th, the rider crashed into the back of a vehicle near the intersection of Fairmont Street, and River Drive in Davenport.
KWQC
Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of West Lombard Street around 2:50 a.m. where a car hit a power pole, partially severing the bottom of the pole. According to police, no one was on...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. AUSTIN CLENNEY, 25, 6’1”, 155 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for two counts of...
ourquadcities.com
Gunfire rings out Wednesday afternoon in residential neighborhood
No injuries were reported about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday when gunfire rang out on the 700 block of 25th Street, Rock Island. Our Local 4 News crew saw a gunshot had struck a shutter on a duplex and police found three casings in the alley beside the duplex. Just a few feet away in the middle of 25th Street lay two bicycles.
KWQC
Police: Teen bicyclist hit by car in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A 15-year-old bicyclist was hurt after being hit by a car in Bettendorf. It happened Sunday evening. According to Bettendorf police, two bicyclists were traveling east on 53rd St. and were going across Devils Glen Rd. when a car waiting to turn at the intersection during a green light hit one of the bicyclists in the crosswalk.
Iowa Man Faces 10 Years In Prison For Using U-Haul Truck To Kill His Girlfriend
(Fairfield, IA) — An Iowa man faces 10 years in prison after his sentencing for using a U-Haul truck to kill his girlfriend. A jury found Derrick Maynard guilty of voluntary manslaughter today (Wednesday). The fatal crash happened May 18th, 2020 in Columbus Junction. Investigators said Maynard deliberately crash the truck into the car being driven by 29-year-old Megan Reid. A passenger was injured. A sentencing hearing for Maynard has been scheduled for September 30th.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
49K+
Followers
45K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0