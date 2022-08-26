Read full article on original website
Inaugural Ride for Recovery event in Plymouth Saturday
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - David's Courage, an addiction treatment and recovery home, is hosting its first Ride for Recovery motorcycle ride in Plymouth on Saturday. The event is being held at David's Courage, located at 10924 Lincoln Highway in Plymouth. Riders will start at David's Courage and ride for one...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Parks offering a bike hike along the Pumpkin-Vine Nature Trail
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. bikers can join a naturalist for a 10-mile ride through the countryside. The event will begin at Abshire Park in Goshen. All bikers must bring their own bike, gear and water. To register or for more information, visit...
abc57.com
Mishawaka hosting Table or Treat on October 22
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The annual Table or Treat at the Mishawaka Riverwalk will be held October 22.The city is looking for local businesses to host a table and pass out candy during the event. In addition to trick or treating, the event will include music, games and inflatables. The event...
abc57.com
Goshen's VolksFest First Fridays event to bring in classic cars, electric vehicles on Friday
GOSHEN, Ind. - Goshen's September First Fridays event, VolksFest, brings a lineup of classic cars, electric vehicles, and more to downtown on September 2. From 5 to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy live music, food and drinks, shopping, and a showcase of cars. Porches, VWs, and electric vehicles will be...
abc57.com
Businesses and organizations needed for annual Cops & Goblins event at Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Cops & Goblins annual Halloween treat night has been scheduled for October 24. The hosts, the South Bend Police Department and the South Bend Cubs, are looking for businesses and organizations who would like to participate. Businesses and organizations can have a table at the...
abc57.com
Tony Sacco's closes in Granger
GRANGER, Ind. - Granger's Tony Sacco's restaurant has closed for business, the restaurant announced on Facebook Thursday. The pizza restaurant cited irreversible COVID repercussions and difficulty hiring staff as reasons for closing. The restaurant has been in business for the past ten years.
abc57.com
Southbound lanes of Rieth Boulevard closed to traffic Thursday
GOSHEN, Ind. - The southbound lanes of Rieth Boulevard are closed to traffic on Thursday because a gas line was hit in the area, according to the City of Goshen. The gas line is located on Elkhart Road/U.S. 33 in front of the Lowe's. One lane of Rieth will be...
visitkosciuskocounty.org
Fun Fall Vacation Ideas in Northern Indiana’s Kosciusko County
Nothing beats a warm cup of apple cider, a crisp fall breeze, colorful leaves falling down, and a comfy fall sweater. The beauty of fall offers the perfect excuse to take a weekend trip to hike amidst the bright autumn colors, go to a fall festival filled with hayrides and pumpkins, or relax near lake waters with a hot drink. With over 100 lakes, 11 nature sites, and a variety of fall activities, Northern Indiana’s Kosciusko County is the perfect fall destination.
abc57.com
Elkhart County Parks hosts Bike Hike September 3 on Pumpkinvine Trail
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Elkhart County Parks is hosting a Bike Hike on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail. Bikers will join a naturalist for a 10-mile ride starting at Abshire Park. From the park, bikers will travel five miles to the County Road 33...
abc57.com
Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
abc57.com
Elkhart County installs cameras at site of new Consolidated Courts campus
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County has installed three cameras so residents can see the progress of the Consolidated Courts project in real time. “We’re excited that the camera will show residents the progress happening at their new County Courts campus,” said Suzie Weirick, President of Elkhart County Commissioners.
hometownnewsnow.com
Antique Sports Car Burned in Barn Fire
(La Porte County, IN) - The owner of some classic sports cars is probably having difficulty coping with losing the vehicles in the La Porte County fire. The late Saturday morning fire was on County Road 500 West between La Porte and Westville. According to LaPorte County Police, a lawn...
WISH-TV
Air Supply brings tour to Indiana next month
Their millions of fans around the world are known as “airheads,” crazy about the music of Air Supply. The Australian duo is celebrating their 47th anniversary this year, and their tour is making two upcoming stops in Indiana. Graham Russel, singer-songwriter and guitarist, joined us Tuesday on “All...
abc57.com
Minor injuries in school bus crash in Dowagiac
DOWAGIAC, Mich. -- Cass County Dispatch confirms there was a crash involving a secondary school bus near the intersection of Atwood Road and Dewey Lake Street Wednesday morning. A call came in reporting the crash at 6:43 a.m. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus was traveling south...
abc57.com
South Bend announces trash schedule for Labor Day week
The city of South Bend will be delaying trash and yard waste pickup service by one day next week for the Labor Day holiday. The holiday week trash and yard waste schedule will be:. Monday, September 5: Labor Day observed, no trash or yard waste pickup. Tuesday, September 6: Trash...
WNDU
Man hurt after tree falls onto pickup truck in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a 22-year-old man was hurt after a tree fell onto his pickup truck Monday afternoon in Fulton County. Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department were called just before 4:15 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. State Road 25. When they arrived, they discovered a tree from the west side of the road had fallen on top of a 2021 Ford F150 Supercrew, trapping the driver.
abc57.com
Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
WNDU
One dead in Goshen crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Goshen. Police were called just before 3:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of S. Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had left the road and hit an electrical pole and a tree.
Speedway gas station in Kalamazoo robbed at knife point
A Speedway gas station was robbed at knife point on Sunday. The robbery occurred at the Speedway located at 6150 Stadium Drive at around 11:25 p.m.
