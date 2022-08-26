ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

abc57.com

Inaugural Ride for Recovery event in Plymouth Saturday

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - David's Courage, an addiction treatment and recovery home, is hosting its first Ride for Recovery motorcycle ride in Plymouth on Saturday. The event is being held at David's Courage, located at 10924 Lincoln Highway in Plymouth. Riders will start at David's Courage and ride for one...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka hosting Table or Treat on October 22

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The annual Table or Treat at the Mishawaka Riverwalk will be held October 22.The city is looking for local businesses to host a table and pass out candy during the event. In addition to trick or treating, the event will include music, games and inflatables. The event...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Tony Sacco's closes in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. - Granger's Tony Sacco's restaurant has closed for business, the restaurant announced on Facebook Thursday. The pizza restaurant cited irreversible COVID repercussions and difficulty hiring staff as reasons for closing. The restaurant has been in business for the past ten years.
GRANGER, IN
abc57.com

Southbound lanes of Rieth Boulevard closed to traffic Thursday

GOSHEN, Ind. - The southbound lanes of Rieth Boulevard are closed to traffic on Thursday because a gas line was hit in the area, according to the City of Goshen. The gas line is located on Elkhart Road/U.S. 33 in front of the Lowe's. One lane of Rieth will be...
GOSHEN, IN
visitkosciuskocounty.org

Fun Fall Vacation Ideas in Northern Indiana’s Kosciusko County

Nothing beats a warm cup of apple cider, a crisp fall breeze, colorful leaves falling down, and a comfy fall sweater. The beauty of fall offers the perfect excuse to take a weekend trip to hike amidst the bright autumn colors, go to a fall festival filled with hayrides and pumpkins, or relax near lake waters with a hot drink. With over 100 lakes, 11 nature sites, and a variety of fall activities, Northern Indiana’s Kosciusko County is the perfect fall destination.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
BRISTOL, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Antique Sports Car Burned in Barn Fire

(La Porte County, IN) - The owner of some classic sports cars is probably having difficulty coping with losing the vehicles in the La Porte County fire. The late Saturday morning fire was on County Road 500 West between La Porte and Westville. According to LaPorte County Police, a lawn...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Cars
WISH-TV

Air Supply brings tour to Indiana next month

Their millions of fans around the world are known as “airheads,” crazy about the music of Air Supply. The Australian duo is celebrating their 47th anniversary this year, and their tour is making two upcoming stops in Indiana. Graham Russel, singer-songwriter and guitarist, joined us Tuesday on “All...
NASHVILLE, IN
abc57.com

Minor injuries in school bus crash in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC, Mich. -- Cass County Dispatch confirms there was a crash involving a secondary school bus near the intersection of Atwood Road and Dewey Lake Street Wednesday morning. A call came in reporting the crash at 6:43 a.m. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus was traveling south...
DOWAGIAC, MI
abc57.com

South Bend announces trash schedule for Labor Day week

The city of South Bend will be delaying trash and yard waste pickup service by one day next week for the Labor Day holiday. The holiday week trash and yard waste schedule will be:. Monday, September 5: Labor Day observed, no trash or yard waste pickup. Tuesday, September 6: Trash...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man hurt after tree falls onto pickup truck in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a 22-year-old man was hurt after a tree fell onto his pickup truck Monday afternoon in Fulton County. Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department were called just before 4:15 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. State Road 25. When they arrived, they discovered a tree from the west side of the road had fallen on top of a 2021 Ford F150 Supercrew, trapping the driver.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

One dead in Goshen crash

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Goshen. Police were called just before 3:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of S. Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had left the road and hit an electrical pole and a tree.
GOSHEN, IN

