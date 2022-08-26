ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Police respond to bomb threat phoned-in to Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several streets were shut down in Boston Tuesday night as police responded to a bomb threat that was phoned-in to Boston Children’s Hospital. Longwood and Brookline Avenues were taped off as multiple police cruisers lined the area immediately outside of the hospital. Boston Police confirmed the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Driver taken to hospital after crashing into pond in Millis

MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver has been taken to the hospital after crashing their car into a pond in Millis Monday morning. The front end of the vehicle in the water in front of the CVS on Main Street. Police said a good samaritan helped the driver out of the car.
MILLIS, MA
whdh.com

4 people displaced after house fire in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A family of four had to find somewhere else to stay Tuesday after a fire left their home “uninhabitable,” according to officials in Wakefield. In a statement, Wakefield Fire Deputy Chief Tom Purcell said his crews were called to 22 Jackson Lane around 11:15 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls.
WAKEFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Man wanted for assault to murder punches out MBTA trolley window

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man punched out a trolley window in Milton before he was arrested for several other outstanding warrants, according to Transit Police. Transit Police said that they received a radio call around 1:40 Sunday afternoon to head to Mattapan Station to speak with a trolley operator. The operator reported that, without provocation, an unknown man punched the trolley window out on the Milton High Speed Line station.
MILTON, MA
whdh.com

Man arrested after hiding in Auburn Macy’s, attempting to steal goods

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police arrested a 40-year-old Worcester man after he hid out for hours in a Macy’s store with a backpack full of goods, the department said. According to police social media posts, officers responded to an Auburn Mall Macy’s around 11 p.m. Monday after multiple motion alarms went off inside the store. None were triggered outside the store, indicating that the suspect was already inside. Surveillance footage showed that a man was walking through the store about 15 minutes before police arrived with “what appeared to be a very full backpack,” the department’s Facebook post said.
AUBURN, MA
whdh.com

Dorchester shooting victim identified

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A victim of a Saturday shooting in Dorchester has been identified by Boston Police. The victim, Derrell Russell, 33, of Brighton, was shot shortly before 6 p.m. on August 27 in the area of 970 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester. He was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

A Fruitful Recovery: Cape Wildlife Center brings some color to box turtle on the mend

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A turtle at the Cape Wildlife Center is getting some very colorful care after being brought in for a serious shell injury. In a Facebook post, the facility explained how an Eastern box turtle was transferred to their hospital after being attacked by a predator. According to the Center, the turtle suffered serious damage to his back shell, creating a severe soft tissue injury that needed sutures and intricate bandaging to help the reptile heal.
BARNSTABLE, MA
whdh.com

That’s Grosser Than Gross

When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…. I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man dies after being hit by car in Everett Saturday

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died Saturday after being hit by a car on Revere Beach Parkway early Saturday morning. The pedestrian was walking on the westbound side of the Parkway when he was hit. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police...
EVERETT, MA
whdh.com

Boston charter school to make changes after it lost track of a 5-year-old student

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston charter school is making immediate changes after it lost track of a 5-year-old student Monday. Five-year-old Nylah Kamara is back home and safe with her family after the ordeal, which according to her mother Kyeisha Alexander, started when Nylah was mistaken for another student. Based on the other student’s name, Nylah was placed on the wrong school bus at the end of the day, setting off an hours-long panic that and triggering a missing person alert.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Bristol County’s Untested Rape Kit Initiative leads to indictment of 2012 New Bedford rape defendant

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A rape kit taken in 2012 from a 16-year-old sexual assault victim has led to the indictment of a 28-year-old New Bedford rape defendant. A Bristol County Grand Jury indicted Dylan Ponte on two counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14 and one count of witness intimidation. Ponte’s case will now be handled in Fall River Superior Court due to his indictment. The court will likely set an arraignment date sometime in September for the new indictment.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

J.P. Licks releases Red Bull ice cream, sorbet

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local ice cream chain J.P. Licks is ushering in the new school year with an extra caffeine kick by bringing two Red Bull-flavored sweet treats into the mix. The first, Red Bull Yellow Edition Ice Cream, is a gluten-free ice cream that taste like tropical fruits, while the Blue Edition Sorbet is gluten- and dairy-free and taste like blueberries. Both varieties are caffeinated and will be available starting Thursday in all 17 J.P. Licks locations.
BOSTON, MA

