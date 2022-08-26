ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Did your dog make the list? Here are the top 5 dog breeds in Illinois

By Mike Smith
FOX 2
FOX 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42XehT_0hWw1Zk700

(WMBD) — Friday is National Dog Day, and in honor of the holiday, we are taking a look at the top dog breeds in Illinois.

Those top dog breeds are based on a database of four-legged campers from Camp Bow Wow , the largest pet care franchise with more than 200 locations across the nation.

Trending: The one time Missouri had a vampire, turns out it was an albino man

Below are the top dog breeds in Illinois:

1. Labrador Retriever

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yz69g_0hWw1Zk700

2. German Shepard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPLxE_0hWw1Zk700

3. Goldendoodle (Golden Retriever/Poodle)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1FDX_0hWw1Zk700

4. Golden Retriever

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dh84O_0hWw1Zk700

5. Pit Bull Terrier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WAtQI_0hWw1Zk700
