Inside Nova
Space training nonprofit plans simulation center in Reston
Reston-based nonprofit Interstellar Dreams has announced plans to build a new “space center” in Northern Virginia by 2023, with the goal of offering training and space flight simulation to prepare the region’s STEM-minded young people for possible careers in the commercial space flight industry. Interstellar Dreams is...
Inside Nova
Vienna sets date of, theme for Halloween parade
Wednesday, Oct. 26 will be the date of the Vienna Halloween Parade, a tradition since 1946, town officials said. Stepping off at 7 p.m. along Maple Avenue, the parade will be led by 2022 marshal Leigh Kitcher of Historic Vienna Inc., and will have as its theme “Time Machine: Vienna in the Past, Present and Future.”
Inside Nova
Swing Into Fall with the September Issue of Haymarket- Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine
Does anyone else smell pumpkin spice? It's probably just me, and probably because I’m one of those people who can’t wait for fall. Sweaters come out of storage and, as the weather cools, I’m energized. I refresh the house and I refresh my look (by which I mean my hair, which always needs it after the sweltering summer!). If you enjoy this kind of “refreshment” as well, don’t miss our Fall Beauty Refresh section.
Inside Nova
New Sky Zone now open in Woodbridge
Sky Zone, an indoor trampoline park and entertainment center, hosted its Prince William County location grand opening Aug. 24. The newest complex is at 14555 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge. Sky Zones feature freestyling jumping, skyslam basketball, ultimate dodgeball, ninja warrior courses, climbing walls and more. Founded in 2004, the...
Inside Nova
Letter: Details still hazy on Missing Middle proposal
Editor: Arlington has been consumed for quite a while now with “Missing Middle” and how to generate more housing in neighborhoods now zoned for single-family properties. While arguments continue to be made in favor or opposition, what seems to be missing most is the a Missing Middle management methodology – namely, how is this transformation to be undertaken, when, by whom, in what neighborhoods and for how long?
Inside Nova
Groups to hold meeting on county future
With plans for a data center and solar projects imminent, nine local groups will host a discussion about how they'll affect Culpeper County. “There are other issues surrounding these projects that both our elected officials and the citizens of Culpeper need to fully discuss, especially as we’re updating the Comprehensive Plan,” said Andrew Gutowski, the spokesperson for the Culpeper Alliance for Balanced Growth. “This upcoming town hall will give us a chance to discuss the future of Culpeper.”
Inside Nova
Fairfax County Park Authority to hold public meeting on Mount Vernon Woods Park Design concept
The Fairfax County Park Authority is in the process of redeveloping Mount Vernon Woods Park and will hold a meeting to present proposed improvements and allow for public comment. Park authority staff members will present details about the designs at the meeting Sept. 8 at the Mount Vernon Elementary School...
Inside Nova
Data confirms: $1 million ain't what it used to be in housing market
What will a million smackeroos buy someone in the local region’s real-estate market? A home slightly smaller than comparable for million-dollar properties nationally. That’s according to a new analysis from Zillow, which found that a home sold for $1 million in the Washington market contains a median 2,572 square feet, compared to 2,624 square feet as the national median.
Inside Nova
Even if 'Missing Middle' dominates Arlington board race, will it impact end result?
The controversial proposal to gut single-family zoning across Arlington is likely to take center stage in the three-candidate race for County Board that kicks off next week. But will the public’s views really hold sway with County Board members, and will the opposition have any resonance in a county where Democrats normally win more than 60 percent of the vote in any election?
Inside Nova
Arlington Independent Media returning to in-person classes
Arlington Independent Media (AIM) will resume in-person instruction in the coming month, after a shutdown that began with the pandemic’s arrival in 2020. “We’re thrilled to welcome our community back into AIM this fall,” the organization said in announcing a series of courses, with more to come.
Inside Nova
Arlington Committee of 100 to look at proposal to revamp local governance
The Arlington Committee of 100 will kick off its 2022-23 season with a program on the Arlington County Civic Federation’s TiGER [Task Force in Government and Election Reform] recommendations. The event, to be held online, will be presented on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. The TiGER task force...
Inside Nova
VHSL approves Potomac, Gainesville's request to stay at Class 6
The Virginia High School League’s Alignment Committee approved by votes of 5-0 Potomac and Gainesville high schools’ request to move from Class 5 to Class 6 for the next four-year cycle. The two Prince William County high schools were originally placed in Class 5 in the initial realignment...
Inside Nova
Commentary: I-66 project wasn't healthy for humans or wildlife
The bedraggled old skunk lumbered past me as I was loading my dogs into the car. He showed no interest in the lone human and three elderly canines in his path. He was on a mission. He followed the concrete curb with his nose until he reached the culvert under the street, and disappeared into its depths.
Inside Nova
Arlington students to get free bus rides throughout ART system
Secondary-school students in Arlington now will be able to ride for free throughout the Arlington Transit (ART) bus network. But there is a hiccup in the plan. (More on that below.) Previously, students had been able to take rides to and from school without charge on the bus network. The...
Inside Nova
InFive: Da'Shawn Hand to the Titans, I-495 shooting update and less humid today
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Woodbridge High School graduate Da’Shawn Hand has made the Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster. State police investigators say they have identified and are looking for the car involved in an Aug. 25 shooting at a passing motorist on Interstate 495.
Inside Nova
Analysis: Top prices for local single-family homes already may have peaked for 2022
Homeowners wishing to maximize their profits by selling in 2022 may already have missed the boat, as peak home prices for the year seem to be in the rear-view mirror. But that doesn’t mean buyers suddenly have all the power in the transactional relationship. “If you hear individuals proclaiming...
Inside Nova
Lawsuit filed in Prince William County alleges CVS fired employee over abortion stance
A Northern Virginia nurse practitioner sued CVS Health Wednesday, claiming her employer fired her for declining to provide abortion-inducing medication citing religious beliefs. The lawsuit, filed in Prince William County Circuit Court, states that for the first three years of Paige Casey’s employment, she was given a religious accommodation allowing...
Inside Nova
Arlington sheriff names chief deputy with local roots
An Arlington native whose parents emigrated from Honduras in the 1960s has been tapped to serve as new chief deputy of the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office. The announcement of the promotion of Capt. Jose Quiroz was made by Sheriff Beth Arthur. “As sheriff, I have worked closely with Chief...
Inside Nova
No Arlington schools win 'Stay in the Game' award
None of the three public high schools in Arlington received the annual Virginia High School League’s Stay in the Game recognitions for the 2021-22 sports school year. The awards are issued to VHSL public-high-school athletic programs that did not have a coach or athlete ejected from an athletic event during that school year.
Inside Nova
Vienna all-stars order memorabilia T-shirts
The yellow T-shirts display it all. The front design includes a logo on the upper left side of the shirt with the baseball team’s official name, the “Big Red Machine” nickname and a list of the three tournament championships the Vienna American age 9-11 Little League All-Stars won this summer and compiled a perfect 17-0 record in the process.
