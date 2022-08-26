Read full article on original website
3 arrested in killing of homeless double-amputee outside South L.A. McDonald’s
Police have arrested three people in connection with the May killing of a wheelchair-bound double-amputee outside a South Los Angeles McDonald’s. Raymundo Hernandez, 34, and Blas Canche, 32, were arrested Tuesday. A third suspect, Rubi Anguiano-Salazar, 37, was already in custody on an unrelated charge and was re-arrested on a murder charge, according to Los Angeles Police.
Joint Task Force targets EBT card fraud in LA County; 16 arrested
LOS ANGELES – A recent investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday. “For some time now, suspects have been...
Three arrested in fatal shooting of man in Los Angeles
Operator of Reseda tax business charged With fraud, theft
A woman who operated a Reseda-based tax-preparation business that served primarily Spanish-speaking clientele has been charged with stealing nearly $70,000 in state and federal tax refunds from her clients. Thelma Carcamo, 68, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 27 counts of filing a fraudulent tax return, 17 counts each of identity...
Driver may have suffered 'lapse of consciousness' before Windsor Hills crash that killed 6: Report
A driver may have experienced an "apparent lapse of consciousness" during a mental health crisis in the moments before a crash in Windsor Hills that killed six people.
Authorities ID man with machete killed by deputies
LOS ANGELES – A 41-year old man with a machete who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in the Florence-Firestone area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Three charged with murder, arson
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and arson. Sheriff’s officials have refused to release details but several people who attended the suspects’ arraignment wore T-shirts with the image of a missing Lancaster woman printed on them. Jahquan Davenport, 26, and Antone James, 18, pleaded not guilty […]
Deputies open fire after responding to report of man wielding machete in South LA
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies opened fire after responding to a report of a man wielding a machete in South Los Angeles, authorities said.
L.A. officer briefly detained in company of gang member
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was briefly in custody after his fellow officers saw him with a gang member who was found to be in possession of narcotics and a “ghost gun,” police said.
Man with machete fatally shot by deputies
A man with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies today in the Florence-Firestone area, according to authorities and reports from the scene.
San Bernardino PD asking witnesses, victims to come forward in deadly bar shooting
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The San Bernardino Police Department is asking additional witnesses and victims to come forward to assist with the investigation of the deadly shooting that occurred at The Blue Flame Lounge in late May. On May 20, officers were called to the 3600 block of Highland Avenue...
Evacuation order telling residents to leave L.A. was broadcast on TV 'in error,' authorities say
An evacuation order telling residents to leave Los Angeles immediately was accidentally broadcast on television Wednesday, authorities said. Viewers in Ventura County who were watching TV at the time received the frightening alert, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The notice "was sent in error by the County of...
Los Angeles man denied home detention after being shot during botched robbery attempt
NORCO, CA — A judge Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
2 innocent bystanders killed during police pursuit: LAPD
L.A. police admitted officers in pursuit of a vehicle led to a crash that killed two innocent victims. Police initially insisted it was not a pursuit but later admitted it was. The families are angry the department was dishonest.
San Bernardino County man sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for investment scam
LOS ANGELES – A Highland man who used his work history as a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy to gain investors’ trust and later invest millions of dollars with him, only to use their money to fund his extravagant lifestyle, was sentenced today to 168 months in federal prison.
Windsor Hills crash: Nurse reportedly had 'lapse of consciousness' before wreck that killed 6
LOS ANGELES - We're learning more about the mental state of the Houston nurse accused of speeding through a busy intersection of Windsor Hills, killing six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son, and unborn baby. Nicole Linton's bail review hearing was set for Wednesday after being postponed at...
Redondo Beach man pleads guilty to exploiting underage girls, telling them to harm themselves
LOS ANGELES - A former Redondo Beach resident pleaded guilty Monday to sexually exploiting underage girls, asking them to send him photos of them harming themselves for his own sexual gratification, according to federal authorities. Matthew Christian Locher, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child,...
