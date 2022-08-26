ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA.com

3 arrested in killing of homeless double-amputee outside South L.A. McDonald’s

Police have arrested three people in connection with the May killing of a wheelchair-bound double-amputee outside a South Los Angeles McDonald’s. Raymundo Hernandez, 34, and Blas Canche, 32, were arrested Tuesday. A third suspect, Rubi Anguiano-Salazar, 37, was already in custody on an unrelated charge and was re-arrested on a murder charge, according to Los Angeles Police.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Operator of Reseda tax business charged With fraud, theft

A woman who operated a Reseda-based tax-preparation business that served primarily Spanish-speaking clientele has been charged with stealing nearly $70,000 in state and federal tax refunds from her clients. Thelma Carcamo, 68, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 27 counts of filing a fraudulent tax return, 17 counts each of identity...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Homicide suspects arrested in shooting of wheelchair bound man

LOS ANGELES – Two men and a woman were in custody Thursday in connection with two shootings in Los Angeles, one of them fatal. The men — Raymundo Hernandez, 34, and Blas Canche, 32, both of Los Angeles — were arrested on Tuesday and booked on suspicion of murder, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man with machete killed by deputies

LOS ANGELES – A 41-year old man with a machete who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in the Florence-Firestone area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KGET

Three charged with murder, arson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and arson. Sheriff’s officials have refused to release details but several people who attended the suspects’ arraignment wore T-shirts with the image of a missing Lancaster woman printed on them. Jahquan Davenport, 26, and Antone James, 18, pleaded not guilty […]
LANCASTER, CA
