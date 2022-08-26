COMANCHE – A Comanche County man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the capital murder of his ex-girlfriend and her grandparents in July 2020. According to court records, Brendan Jenkins, 23, was found guilty of Capital Murder and received a sentence of life without parole Friday in connection to the murders of his ex-girlfriend, Ashlyn Smith, 18, and her grandparents, Earl Stephens III, 63, and Patricia Stephens, 62. The range of punishment for Capital Murder is life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Jenkins was found guilty of entering the home of his…

COMANCHE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO