San Angelo LIVE!
Assault & Robbery Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
Arrests for Possession of Ganja Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – A dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 12 arrests including the following: Lindsey Lopez was arrested for possession of…
San Angelo LIVE!
Angelo State University Police Arrest 5 Robbery Suspects
SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University Policer Wednesday arrested five suspects for Robbery. According to information from the Tom Green County Jail, the five initially were being held without bond. One suspect's bond has been set at $45,000. The remaining suspects will appear before a magistrate for bond hearings Thursday morning.
Two minors arrested after possible drive-by shooting & vehicle pursuit
Officer found the suspected vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The 16-year-old driver then began to evade the officers.
San Angelo LIVE!
Authorities Release Little Information on Possible Shooting in Mertzon that Locked Down Schools Monday
MERTZON – An incident near the Irion County Sheriff’s Office in Mertzon Monday caused the Irion County High School District to go into lockdown. According to a Facebook post by the Irion County High School, around 10:00 a.m. on August 29, 2022, loud noises were heard near the school that sounded like loud fireworks. To be cautious, the school went into lockdown. An incident occurred near the Irion County Sheriff’s Office and it was being investigated.
Central Texas Man Sent to Prison for Grisly Triple Murder of His Ex-girlfriend & Her Grandparents
COMANCHE – A Comanche County man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the capital murder of his ex-girlfriend and her grandparents in July 2020. According to court records, Brendan Jenkins, 23, was found guilty of Capital Murder and received a sentence of life without parole Friday in connection to the murders of his ex-girlfriend, Ashlyn Smith, 18, and her grandparents, Earl Stephens III, 63, and Patricia Stephens, 62. The range of punishment for Capital Murder is life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Jenkins was found guilty of entering the home of his…
Currently unsolved cold cases in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are currently four unsolved cold cases originating from San Angelo, Texas listed on the San Angelo Police Department’s website. 1984 Murder of Ronald Lewis HearnAt the time of his death, Lewis Hearn was a senior at Central High School and was looking forward to graduating and possibly joining the armed […]
San Angelo LIVE!
DETAILS: Juveniles Arrested After Monday Night Drive-by Shooting & High Speed Chase
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police have released more information on Monday night's drive-by shooting & chase that ended near the intersection of S. Bryant and Knickerbocker Rd. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Aug. 29 around 8:33 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Beauregard in reference to a possible "Drive-By Shooting" call. While enroute, Officers observed the suspect vehicle, a Silver GMC Pickup traveling North on Bryant toward 29th St.
San Angelo Police Arrest 3 After Wild Drive-by Shooting & High Speed Chase
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police arrested three suspects following a drive-by shooting and a high speed chase through downtown San Angelo that ended when the suspect vehicle lost a tire and stopped on S. Bryant Blvd. at Knickerbocker Rd. According to San Angelo Police officer Craig Thomason at the scene, they responded to a shooting call near the intersection of S. Abe and Beauregard around 8:30 p.m. A suspect vehicle was identified as a white pickup truck.
SAPD: avoid Knickerbocker and South Bryant due to police activity
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has put out an alert to avoid the area of Knickerbockers and South Bryant due to police activity. At this time, the reason or what is taking place is currently unknown. Concho Valley Homepage will update as information becomes available. You can be the first to know […]
A red light runner causes rollover crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on North Bryant and West 19th Street Tuesday afternoon. According to the police, a white Ram truck with a green light was trying to turn right onto West 19th St when a beige Chevy truck, which was traveling northbound, ran a red […]
1 new COVID-19 death reported by Tom Green County Health Department
The City of San Angelo has reported the death of one more patient as a result of infection with COVID-19.
Shady San Angelo Business Owner Back in Jail Following Fourth Theft Scheme
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man who was already facing a number of felony theft charges is back in jail after he allegedly swindled $10,000 from another victim. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Jordan Velez, age 36, was arrested in Runnels County on a felony Theft of Property warrant issued out of Tom Green County. Jordan Velez was accused by written complaint of defrauding a customer out of over $10,000 in equipment. Jordan Velez is the owner/operator of several businesses in the San Angelo area including Viking Rental Services and JC Asset…
Most City of San Angelo offices will be closed Sept. 5
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Most City of San Angelo offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, for Labor Day. Garbage pickup will continue as usual, but the landfill will be closed Saturday, Sept. 3. The landfill will be open Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Municipal Pool. Labor Day will...
Shannon Medical Center to host meeting about certificate of public advantage
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shannon is hosting its annual public meeting regarding its Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA) at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Shannon Medical Center's second floor Legacy Conference Room, 120 E. Harris Ave. A release from Shannon said the meeting will provide an overview of...
San Angelo faces AT&T outage Wednesday morning
No cell phone service? Here is what we know:
Texas Approves $85 billion in Highway Construction Including Major San Angelo Area Projects
AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers. The plan includes several projects in the San Angelo area. Major initiatives in the San Angelo District include continued heavy rehabilitation and…
Kidnapping suspect booked at Tom Green County Jail
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 44 year old kidnapping subject was arrested Aug. 17 in San Angelo after he assaulted a man and woman, according to Tom Green County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Mahon Ave. Aug. 15 by a female and when they arrived to the scene, a man said he had been assaulted.
Comments / 0