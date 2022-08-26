Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR PARADE ENTRIES AVAILABLE THROUGH TUESDAY
Less than a week remains to sign up to participate in the 154th Washington County Fair parade. Entries for the parade on Saturday, September 10th through downtown Brenham are due by Tuesday. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Market Street, featuring dozens...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE PROGRAM 9-1-2022
kwhi.com
LABOR DAY CLOSURES FOR BRENHAM, WASHINGTON CO. OFFICES
Brenham and Washington County offices will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. Facilities that will be closed include Brenham City Hall and all county offices, Brenham Municipal Court, Brenham Animal Services, the Blue Bell Aquatic Center and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library. The Collection/Transfer and Recycling Station will...
kwhi.com
FAYETTE CO. FAIR BEGINS THURSDAY
The 95th Annual Fayette County Fair gets underway today (Thursday). Four days of activities at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in La Grange kick off today, including live music and entertainment, livestock shows, a carnival, a barbecue cook-off, a 5K run and a parade. Today is Senior Citizen’s Day at the...
kwhi.com
MEMORIAL OAKS HOLDING SECOND ANNUAL FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION LUNCH
Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham is hosting their second annual “First Responders Appreciation Lunch.”. The lunch is being held on Friday, September 9, from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home located at 1306 West Main Street in Brenham. The meals are free of charge. The First Responders Appreciation...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED IN FAYETTE COUNTY AFTER A WILD CHASE
Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputies had quite a morning on Tuesday. At approximately 6:16am, Deputy Michael Krenek was dispatched to Hruska’s in Ellinger for a stolen pickup truck. It was later learned from video surveillance that a male suspect exited another vehicle and stole the pickup...
kwhi.com
BLUEBONNET ELECTRIC SUPPORTS BATTLE AGAINST CHILDHOOD CANCER
Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative’s buildings and vehicles are displaying gold during September to support the fight against childhood cancer. This is the fifth year that Bluebonnet has promoted Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by illuminating its member service centers in Bastrop, Brenham, Giddings, Lockhart and Manor in gold light and adding gold ribbon decals to its crew vehicles.
kwhi.com
DOWNTOWN BRENHAM FARMER AND ARTISAN MARKET RETURNS FRIDAY
The First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market in downtown Brenham returns after intense heat led to the cancellation of last month’s market. Around 40 vendors will set up along Baylor and Park Streets tomorrow (Friday) from 4 to 7 p.m., offering goods like fresh bread and pastries, dips and salsas, spices and seasonings, lemonade, jewelry, cutlery, candles and popsicles.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD TO CELEBRATE DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI FRIDAY
Brenham ISD will celebrate its 147th anniversary and honor four distinguished graduates tomorrow (Friday). A celebratory luncheon will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Blinn College Student Center. A program to recognize the four graduates starts at noon. This year’s class of distinguished alumni includes Mayme Dennis Gardner,...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested on DWI charges Wednesday evening. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:35, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the area of Hohlt Park in reference to a hit and run. While en route to the call Officer Bruno observed the suspect vehicle and was able to conduct a traffic stop on it in the 2400 block of North Park Street. The driver was identified as Kevin Joseph Winslow, 43 of Brenham, and was found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Winslow was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated and transported to the Washington County Jail.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE
Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD UNIFIED/SPECIAL OLYMPICS AT THE BRENHAM SWIM MEET
The Unified Brenham Waves Swim Team picked up several first place finishes at the recent meet held at the Blue Bell Aquatic Center in Brenham. The Waves finished first in 13 different categories. There were also six second place finishes, and three third place finishes. 1ST PLACE FINISHES. 4X25 Relay...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Two people were arrested on Marijuana Charges in separate incidents Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday morning at 7:10, Sgt. Terrence Johnson responded to the 1900 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a one vehicle crash. Upon approach of the vehicle the distinct odor of burnt marijuana was present as Sgt Johnson made contact with Michael Lee Hardman, 61, of Hempstead. He then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located marijuana where Hardman told him if it would be. Hardman was taken into custody of Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and was transported to the Washington County Jail. The vehicle had just left the roadway with no damage done to it or personal property.
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY
Two people were arrested in separate incidents by the Brenham Police Department. The Brenham Police Department reports that Tuesday night at 10:45, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop near the 700 block of South Market Street for a license plate violation. After investigation, Marcos Quintanilla, 23 of Brenham, was found to a white, powdery substance consistent with that of cocaine and was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Quintanilla was transported to the Washington County Jail where we was booked in.
Gonzales Inquirer
Collision with truck-tractor claims life of Bastrop woman
A Bastrop woman was killed and her husband was injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck-tractor and trailer on US 183, about 12 miles south of Gonzales, on Friday, Aug. 26. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Rueben San Miguel, the collision happened at about 10:45...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Brenham man was arrested on an outstanding Warrant Saturday evening. Brenham Police report that On August 27, 2022 at approximately 8:15 p.m., Ofc. Marburger responded to the intersection of S. Baylor Street and E. Commerce Street to assist Chief Parker on a traffic stop. The driver, James Thomas IV, 28, of Brenham was found to have an active warrant for Motion to Revoke Probation for Theft of Property with 2 or more convictions. Thomas was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS BUMP UP STARTING PAY FOR SHERIFF’S OFFICE, JAIL EMPLOYEES
Washington County Commissioners today (Tuesday) approved raising starting pay for employees at the sheriff’s office and jail. Effective September 4th, the starting pay for corrections officers, jail sergeants and patrol deputies will all increase upwards of $2 per hour. Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak said the pay raises are...
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS ANIMAL SHELTER TEMPORARILY CLOSED AFTER PUPPIES WITH PARVO DUMPED AT FRONT DOOR
The Giddings Animal Shelter will be closed to the public until next week after someone left a box of puppies that tested positive for parvo unattended at the front door. The shelter was closed on Tuesday and will remain closed until next Tuesday, September 6th. According to the Giddings Police...
KBTX.com
Two people hospitalized after shooting in Waller County
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in north Waller County. According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office the shooting started when two men and a woman were in a car together and started arguing and one of the men reportedly shot the other man.
