Saint Francois County, MO

Teenager charged for shooting at vehicle in St. Francois County

By Joey Schneider
 5 days ago

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A teenager faces criminal charges for shooting at a moving vehicle in St. Francois County earlier this year.

Prosecutors have charged Damian Ingram, 17, with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon in the investigation.

The shooting happened in the early-morning hours of Jan. 29 near the Desloge Firehouse in the 100 block of Landfill Road.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Ingram fired 12 shots at a moving vehicle near a swimming access spot. A juvenile was shot and sought treatment at a St. Louis hospital. Investigators later recovered shell casings and a Kia vehicle emblem at the scene.

Ingram is being held at a juvenile detention center, per Missouri court records.

GarryAbramFischer
5d ago

His natural defense will likely be “He’s A Teenager Your Honor “ he’s isn’t responsible for his actions we plead diminished mental capacity and not guilty on all counts all .1.the blame belongs to the gun and ammo manufacturers . 2. His community for failing to nurture him durning his growing years .

KMOV

Former Northwoods police officer fined for assaulting woman at St. Louis County DMV

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A former Northwoods, Missouri Police Officer was fined $10,000 for assaulting someone at a DMV in Florissant. Michael L. Bennett, 64, pleaded guilty to hitting a woman at the DMV repeatedly in April during a confrontation. Court documents say Bennett was off duty and in plain clothes when he intervened in an argument between a customer and an employee. Bennett identified himself as a police officer, the documents say, and began giving commands to the customer.
FOX2Now

Motorcyclist dies in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday evening in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Wyatt Hausgen, 34, of St. Charles. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Route A at Pioneer Road.
kfmo.com

Another Charged in Bone Hole Shooting

(Desloge, MO) Another person is being charged in connection to the shooting at the Bone Hole Swimming Access Area now known as Owl Creek. 17 year old Damian Ingram, of Leadwood, is charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful use of a firearm. According to reports St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the Desloge firehouse about 1:30 am Saturday, January 29th, to reports of a gunshot victim. The investigation into the incident helped detectives find three juvenile suspects who led police to their main suspect, 28 year old Nicholas Fred Buchanan of Leadwood. He was eventually charged with two unlawful use of a weapon charges, three counts of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, after he is alleged to have shot a male juvenile during the incident. He's still being held at the St. Francois County jail. Another man from Leadwood, 18 year old, Lane August Wills, was charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon. He is set for an initial appearance in St. Francois County Court September 7th.
FOX2Now

Indictment: Boy forcibly taken to Missouri boarding school

(AP) – The mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed him for more than 24 hours and driven against his will to a Missouri school for troubled youths, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Public Safety
FOX 2

Police: Pacific man broke into ex’s home, stole her phone while she was sleeping

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a 30-year-old Pacific, Missouri man for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home while she was sleeping and stealing her property. According to court documents, the break-in occurred on the morning of Nov. 5, 2021. The victim woke up around 5:30 a.m. […]
921news.com

Verbal Threats made at Osceola School

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 0745 hours, the St Clair County Sheriff’s Office was advised by Osceola School of a verbal threat. Deputies were on-site at the time of notification and remained on site throughout the course of the day. At 0833 hours an eighteen year old suspect was in custody for the verbal threats. The suspect, who was not a student, was questioned and arrested on a 24 hour hold.
