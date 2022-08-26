Teenager charged for shooting at vehicle in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A teenager faces criminal charges for shooting at a moving vehicle in St. Francois County earlier this year.

Prosecutors have charged Damian Ingram, 17, with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon in the investigation.

The shooting happened in the early-morning hours of Jan. 29 near the Desloge Firehouse in the 100 block of Landfill Road.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Ingram fired 12 shots at a moving vehicle near a swimming access spot. A juvenile was shot and sought treatment at a St. Louis hospital. Investigators later recovered shell casings and a Kia vehicle emblem at the scene.

Ingram is being held at a juvenile detention center, per Missouri court records.

