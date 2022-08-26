Read full article on original website
KTAL
Louisiana dove hunting season begins Sept. 3
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), dove hunting season begins Saturday, Sept. 3, and LDWF will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfax at that time. Permits for the lease field hunts will be available to hunters...
cenlanow.com
Down home Jamaican cuisine you need to taste in Leesville
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Hey Cenla, how often have you wished your taste buds had the chance to entertain a wholesome, but adventurous meal? If you ever find yourself in Leesville, there exists a place called The Jamaican Spot. Located on South 5th Street, Romeo Thompson’s Jamaican homestyle meals fascinate the palette and share a piece of their hometown with Louisiana.
kalb.com
Raising Cane’s set for grand opening of Pineville location
PINEVILLE, La. - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to celebrate the opening of its first Pineville location!. Located at 2995 Cottingham Expwy., Pineville’s first Raising Cane’s will be one of the anchors in an up-and-coming shopping center. The new restaurant will host a grand opening celebration on Sept. 7, starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. featuring Mayor Rich Dupree and members of the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Rescue attempt of boy ends with 4 dead on Sabine River
The bodies of three adults and a four-year-old boy have been recovered after all four went missing Friday during a rescue attempt on the Sabine River in Beauregard Parish, according to the sheriff's office.
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches History: The Academy of Natchitoches
Many years ago, Mrs. Cora Carver came to my place of business and said, “I know you are interested in history,” and gave me this red booklet. Henry “Buddy” Maggio. The following are historical stories from that booklet. They are published exactly as written by the original author.
Natchitoches Times
Filmmaker tracing her roots to Natchitoches Parish with documentary
Danielle Romero lives in Nashville, Tenn., but has deep roots in Natchitoches Parish. A filmmaker, she is documenting the search for her great-grandmother, Lola Perot, who passed away before Romero was born. “She left the Natchitoches area of Louisiana in the 1930s and changed her name and race to hide her identity and attempted to pass as white in New York where I was born,” Romero said. Romero said when Perot left Louisiana with her Irish husband, John Donnelly, and moved to New York, she taught her children, including Romero’s grandmother, that they were French and Irish.
Louisiana Authorities Attempting to Locate Woman from Singer
Louisiana Authorities Attempting to Locate Woman from Singer. On August 26, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are attempting to locate Mirandia Garlington, of Singer, Louisiana. According to authorities, Mirandia was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 pm. It is believed she could...
klax-tv.com
RPSO statement on incident at Pineville High School
(ALEXANDRIA, La) – On August 31, 2022, at approximately 8:30 A.M., a routine visit was given by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and its drug dogs at Pineville High School. During the visit by the RPSO’s drug dogs, a small amount of marijuana was discovered on one of...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Parish assists with search for Sabine River drowning victims
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office located the fourth victim of a tragic drowning on Sabine River, a young boy who was found on Aug. 29 around 8:30 am. The response to this tragedy was enormous and Beauregard Parish Sheriff Herford wants to specifically thank the following people and agencies that provided so much assistance to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and the families of the victims of this terrible event.
kalb.com
Circle K locations offering 40-cent gas discounts on September 1
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) - Circle K gas station locations are participating in a 40-cent discount on fuel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 1, 2022. “It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” Nathan Woodland, head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, said in a press release.
theleesvilleleader.com
JRTC, Fort Polk hosts round table for area civic leaders
FORT POLK — Brig. Gen. David W. Gardner, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commander, hosted a luncheon Aug. 17 to introduce himself to area civic leaders and let them know their importance to the installation. Gardner replaced outgoing commander Maj. Gen. David Doyle in a change of...
kalb.com
Attorney for Cypress Arrow whistleblower explains motivation for leaking viral videos
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Earlier this month, videos surfaced that depicted dogs being allegedly abused at Cypress Arrow K9 Academy in Lena by owner Tina Frey and her daughter Victoria Brimer. Those videos went viral on social media and on August 18, Frey and Brimer turned themselves in to authorities, both facing two felony counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Drowning victims identified, divers will resume search today for boy
The search will continue Monday for the fourth and youngest victim of this weekend’s tragic drowning in the Sabine River, near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville. On Sunday, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford identified the three adult victims as Troy M. McCollough of Junction community, Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck, and Austin Scott of DeRidder. Their bodies were recovered Sunday.
A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107
A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107. Louisiana – On August 28, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 107 at Louisiana Highway 115 Cutoff Road at around 1:15 p.m. Robert D. Reich, 70, of Forest Hill, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
kalb.com
Forest Hill man killed in Avoyelles Parish motorcycle crash
AVOYELLES PARISH - At around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 107 at La. Hwy 115 Cutoff Road. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Robert D. Reich of Forest Hill. Reportedly, Reich was driving southbound on La. Hwy...
kalb.com
Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are looking for two women involved in an armed robbery early Thursday morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. According to APD, officers responded to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint around 5:26 a.m. The victim said he rode his bicycle to an ATM, and as he was leaving, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. He said that two black females got out of the car and one of them pointed a gun at him and took the money he had just retrieved from the ATM. They left the area right after.
Lake Charles American Press
4 believed to have drowned in Sabine
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for the bodies of four people who are believed to have drowned late Friday night in the Sabine River, near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville, according to authorities. Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed the victims were three adults and one...
kalb.com
Pistol, marijuana found in vehicle on Pineville High School campus
Three students were involved with the vehicle in question. RPSB said the dogs also found a small amount of marijuana on another student as well. Four students total were involved in RPSO’S cooperative visit, and appropriate disciplinary action of the students was taken based on the Rapides Parish School Board Policy. All appropriate parties and family members have been notified of today’s incidents.
KPLC TV
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. Three of the four missing people have been located, Sheriff Herford said. BPSO is continuing to search for...
Old River locks closing impacts farmers’ bottom lines
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - For the first time in 46 years, the Old River locks are being drained so they can be repaired. “The only way for us to get our crops on the market is through the river,” Curt Engemann said. Empty barges on the shallow...
