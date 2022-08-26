Fentanyl prevention and awareness event planned for Polson

POLSON - A free community event providing fentanyl prevention and awareness information takes place in Polson on Saturday.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverside Park and will include guest speakers, education, and a special remembrance for those that have lost a friend or family member.

Fourteen members of “Faces of Hope” currently in recovery from fentanyl will open a discussion on the dangers of fentanyl and how the community can better look out for one another.

Facing Fentanyl Founder Andrea Thomas — who is driving from Colorado to attend — said the event will bring more attention to this public health crisis as it continues to devastate Montana communities.

“It’s purposefully made to be addictive and made to look deceptive, you know it’s deceptive looking and so people think that they may be taking a prescription pill, in fact they’re not, you know you can’t recover from a morgue, this is a one-and-done situation with fentanyl and these brave men and women are coming forth to talk to the public about it,” said Thomas.

Thomas said all families, including children, are encouraged to attend the event.

