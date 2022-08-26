Read full article on original website
9 things to know about CT state troopers' fake ticket scheme
Four Connecticut State Police troopers, all from the same unit, collectively created 636 fake traffic tickets during a nine-month span in 2018 to make it appear they were more productive than they actually were, according to reports by internal affairs investigators. That figure doesn’t include an untold number of additional...
Opinion: Repeal state’s bottle deposit law
In 1978 the state of Connecticut, following suit of other states (like Maine, Michigan, Oregon, Vermont and Iowa) created legislation to require a five-cent deposit on beer and soft drink containers. Five other states joined in later for a total of 11 states. The law became effective in Connecticut on Jan. 1, 1980, with hopes to increase bottle and can recycling rates (which it did initially).
Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
Real estate asking prices are coming down in CT, but rising interest rates are hurting buyers
To get a sense how hard interest rates are hitting Connecticut home buyers, one need only contrast two homes purchased this year at the median price of $342,500 — one, a three-bedroom colonial in Woodbridge; the other, a two-bedroom ranch seven miles away in Hamden, with both built in the post-war suburban boom.
