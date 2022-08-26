ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 things to know about CT state troopers' fake ticket scheme

Four Connecticut State Police troopers, all from the same unit, collectively created 636 fake traffic tickets during a nine-month span in 2018 to make it appear they were more productive than they actually were, according to reports by internal affairs investigators. That figure doesn’t include an untold number of additional...
Opinion: Repeal state’s bottle deposit law

In 1978 the state of Connecticut, following suit of other states (like Maine, Michigan, Oregon, Vermont and Iowa) created legislation to require a five-cent deposit on beer and soft drink containers. Five other states joined in later for a total of 11 states. The law became effective in Connecticut on Jan. 1, 1980, with hopes to increase bottle and can recycling rates (which it did initially).
Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
