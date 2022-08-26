Read full article on original website
WTVM
2 arrested after $14K worth of drugs seized in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a search warrant led to over $14,000 seized in drugs. On Wednesday, August 31, Michael Lee McKelvey and Harley Yvonne Commander were arrested for the following:. Trafficking cocaine. Trafficking ecstasy. Possession of codeine with the intent...
WTVM
LaGrange police searching for aggravated assault suspect
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for an aggravated assault suspect(s). On August 31, at approximately 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of 100 block of Wynnwood Drive - in reference to several gunshots being fired in the area. Once on the scene, it was discovered that...
Hurtsboro man arrested, allegedly stabbed brother with hammer claw
HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A Russell County man is facing an Attempted Murder charge after investigators say he hit and stabbed his brother with a hammer. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says the incident happened Tuesday night along Sims Road where the suspect, 34-year-old Darwin Fearson, lives with his family. Sheriff Taylor says that morning […]
wtvy.com
Union Springs murder suspect sought by police
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The Union Springs Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a recent homicide, and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for those tips. Police have identified the suspect as Rashaad Williams, who also goes by the nickname Nefew...
Two men killed in Torch Hill Road shooting, third injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating after two men were shot and killed in South Columbus late Wednesday night. Police tell WRBL the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022, near the 2001 block of Torch Hill Road. According to police, three people were involved in the shooting. Police […]
WTVM
1 man arrested after assaulting brother in Hattechubee, Ala.
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A domestic dispute between two brothers has left one in jail and the other hospitalized. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office states that both men have mental illnesses. Sheriff Health Taylor says Darwin Fearson’s mother went to a probate judge on Aug. 30 to file...
WTVM
Woman arrested on theft, fraud felony warrants in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Notasulga woman was arrested on theft and fraud felony warrants in Auburn. On Aug. 26, Auburn officers arrested 40-year-old Alisha Ann Stough, of from Notasulga, on felony warrants charging her with unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
WTVM
SCAM ALERT: Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns citizens of money scam
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, multiple citizens have called about a money scam. Officials say the scam caller says that they’re from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office - and that you have a warrant for your arrest for failure to appear. The scam caller also is asking for money via green dot card.
WSFA
Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a youth residential facility in Tuskegee. That suit alleges physical and sexual abuse led to a teen’s suicide. The lawsuit stems from the death of 15-year-old Connor Bennett, who lived at Brighter Path Tuskegee, formerly called Sequel,...
wfxl.com
Dougherty County Sheriff's Office searching for wanted man and stolen property
The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office is seeking a wanted person and stolen property. According to a Facebook post, the DCSO says that Jabari Thomas is wanted for probation violation, and for questioning in deposit account fraud, forgery, and theft out of Kentucky and Columbus. The SO states that Thomas is...
WTVM
2 victims ID’d in late-night shooting on Torch Hill Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a late-night shooting that left two people dead and one person injured. The incident happened on Wednesday, August 31, at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Torch Hill Road, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Bryan says one male...
WTVM
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested two people on theft of property charges after a scam investigation. On Aug. 27, Auburn police arrested 33-year-old Darius Jermaine Briscoe and 22-year-old Taliyah Breshae Oliver on felony warrants charging each with theft of property first degree. The arrests stem from an...
WTVM
Low crime numbers in Columbus thanks to new technology
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sheriff Greg Countryman and Mayor Skip Henderson says the proof is in the numbers. “We have seen some of our numbers go down. It seems to be down by about 40-42%, and overall crime part one crimes are down by about 11%, this year over last year,” says Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
WTVM
LaGrange man arrested after allegedly choking, biting girlfriend
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man was taken into custody on aggravated assault charges. On Saturday, August 28 at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Hill Street in reference to a domestic dispute. When officers arrived they met the victim - who told cops that...
Auburn Plainsman
Gunshots reported Monday night in south Auburn
At around 9:50 p.m. Monday, gunshots were reported near West Longleaf Drive. While no fatalities were reported, Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart of the Auburn Police Department said that a “very uncooperative” individual sustained a single gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. That individual was ultimately transported by...
Scammers targeting Lee County residents, threatening arrest if fees not paid with Green Dot card
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning about a scam making the rounds in East Alabama. According to the sheriff’s office, on Aug. 29, 2022, authorities began to receive numerous reports about a phone scam, with the scammer telling potential victims they have a warrant out for their […]
WTVM
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several arrests and drug and gun seizures were made over a week by the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Division. According to police, officers performed a traffic stop that led to the seizure of the following:. 112.8 grams of cocaine. 156.5 grams of marijuana. A stolen...
Woman tries to pay with prop money at Shoe Station: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after they said she tried to use fake money at a Shoe Station. Tiffany Carmichael, 37, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 28 after police were called to Stoe Station off Hillcrest Road. When officers arrived, they said Carmichael was caught trying to use fake money to buy […]
Coroner’s Office: Body discovered in Macon County confirmed as missing Valley man, Joshua Barber
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley confirms that a body found along U.S. 29 on Aug. 30 has been identified as missing man, Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Aug. 22. Investigators said that Barber’s phone last pinged in Macon County. Barber was previously in Valley, Alabama, and planned to return to […]
WSFA
1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
