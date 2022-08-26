ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

WTVM

2 arrested after $14K worth of drugs seized in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a search warrant led to over $14,000 seized in drugs. On Wednesday, August 31, Michael Lee McKelvey and Harley Yvonne Commander were arrested for the following:. Trafficking cocaine. Trafficking ecstasy. Possession of codeine with the intent...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

LaGrange police searching for aggravated assault suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for an aggravated assault suspect(s). On August 31, at approximately 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of 100 block of Wynnwood Drive - in reference to several gunshots being fired in the area. Once on the scene, it was discovered that...
LAGRANGE, GA
wtvy.com

Union Springs murder suspect sought by police

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The Union Springs Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a recent homicide, and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for those tips. Police have identified the suspect as Rashaad Williams, who also goes by the nickname Nefew...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
Columbus, GA
WRBL News 3

Two men killed in Torch Hill Road shooting, third injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating after two men were shot and killed in South Columbus late Wednesday night. Police tell WRBL the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022, near the 2001 block of Torch Hill Road. According to police, three people were involved in the shooting. Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

1 man arrested after assaulting brother in Hattechubee, Ala.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A domestic dispute between two brothers has left one in jail and the other hospitalized. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office states that both men have mental illnesses. Sheriff Health Taylor says Darwin Fearson’s mother went to a probate judge on Aug. 30 to file...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Woman arrested on theft, fraud felony warrants in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Notasulga woman was arrested on theft and fraud felony warrants in Auburn. On Aug. 26, Auburn officers arrested 40-year-old Alisha Ann Stough, of from Notasulga, on felony warrants charging her with unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

SCAM ALERT: Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns citizens of money scam

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, multiple citizens have called about a money scam. Officials say the scam caller says that they’re from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office - and that you have a warrant for your arrest for failure to appear. The scam caller also is asking for money via green dot card.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a youth residential facility in Tuskegee. That suit alleges physical and sexual abuse led to a teen’s suicide. The lawsuit stems from the death of 15-year-old Connor Bennett, who lived at Brighter Path Tuskegee, formerly called Sequel,...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WTVM

2 victims ID’d in late-night shooting on Torch Hill Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a late-night shooting that left two people dead and one person injured. The incident happened on Wednesday, August 31, at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Torch Hill Road, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Bryan says one male...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested two people on theft of property charges after a scam investigation. On Aug. 27, Auburn police arrested 33-year-old Darius Jermaine Briscoe and 22-year-old Taliyah Breshae Oliver on felony warrants charging each with theft of property first degree. The arrests stem from an...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Low crime numbers in Columbus thanks to new technology

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sheriff Greg Countryman and Mayor Skip Henderson says the proof is in the numbers. “We have seen some of our numbers go down. It seems to be down by about 40-42%, and overall crime part one crimes are down by about 11%, this year over last year,” says Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

LaGrange man arrested after allegedly choking, biting girlfriend

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man was taken into custody on aggravated assault charges. On Saturday, August 28 at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Hill Street in reference to a domestic dispute. When officers arrived they met the victim - who told cops that...
Auburn Plainsman

Gunshots reported Monday night in south Auburn

At around 9:50 p.m. Monday, gunshots were reported near West Longleaf Drive. While no fatalities were reported, Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart of the Auburn Police Department said that a “very uncooperative” individual sustained a single gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. That individual was ultimately transported by...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several arrests and drug and gun seizures were made over a week by the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Division. According to police, officers performed a traffic stop that led to the seizure of the following:. 112.8 grams of cocaine. 156.5 grams of marijuana. A stolen...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Woman tries to pay with prop money at Shoe Station: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after they said she tried to use fake money at a Shoe Station.  Tiffany Carmichael, 37, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 28 after police were called to Stoe Station off Hillcrest Road. When officers arrived, they said Carmichael was caught trying to use fake money to buy […]
MOBILE, AL
WSFA

1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
UNION SPRINGS, AL

