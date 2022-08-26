ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Deer wanders into Dollar General store in Michigan

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A surprised shopper at a Dollar General store in Michigan captured video of an unusual fellow customer browsing the aisles -- a deer.

Connie MacGuinness said she was at the Dollar General in Jackson when she heard a ruckus behind her.

"I was shopping and I heard a commotion coming from the front of the store," MacGuinness told MLive. "I heard people calling out 'Oh no.'"

MacGuinness turned around and saw a deer coming down the aisle toward her.

"I was stunned for a quick minute, then got out my phone," MacGuinness said.

MacGuinness recorded a video with her phone and posted the footage to Facebook.

Jackson police aid Jackson County Animal Control officers were called to the store to escort the doe back outside.

"It seemed as scared as we were, but it didn't run around or seem upset," MacGuinness said.

Mrs. Pills
5d ago

She was probably shopping for back to school. A doe always has a couple bucks with her. ;)

Tellsitlikeitiz
5d ago

He asked the cashier for 8 bags of Dorito’s for his human bait pile.

AD Johnson
5d ago

why not? one sees other unusual creatures in Walmart- go Wal-Mart, the meeting place for everything 🙄 😀 🤣🤣🤣🤣

