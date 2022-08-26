Read full article on original website
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Late season heat wave will bring triple digit temperatures to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A late season heat wave is forecasted to bring sweltering temperatures to much of the state of Utah this week. 2News meteorologist Chase Thomason said that the incoming high temperatures are rare as we approach the beginning of September. "This will be the hottest...
Little leaguer's family credits faith, prayer in recovery from brain injury
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of Easton Oliverson welcomed the 12-year-old back to Utah Tuesday. Oliverson boarded a medical flight in Pennsylvania and made the long journey back to his home state. He’s now recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital. “I just gave him a big...
BYU official: No evidence banned volleyball fan used any racial slurs
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Athletic administrators at Brigham Young University said Wednesday they have not found any proof that a fan who was banned from university athletic events over the weekend used any racial slurs during a volleyball game against Duke University. “The person who was banned was the...
Utah County nonprofit hopes to 'empower' families by providing them extra support
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah County nonprofit provides extra support to low income families or families who have children with special needs or disabilities. "We are all about empowering families, one child at a time," said Rachelle Rutherfod, CEO of Kids on the Move. Kids on the Move...
Hope, worry persist as Great Salt Lake continues to shrink
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Jeff Manwaring is normally able to offer boat tours of the Great Salt Lake through October, but last week, the owner of Exclusive Excursions was forced to halt tours for the rest of the year. “That was super sad to close the door on...
5 Questions with Spence: Bold prediction for Utah & BYU!
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s Kick-off week for BYU and Utah Football, and Spence Checketts from ESPN700 joins our Dave Fox for 5 Questions with Spence. Dave Fox grills Spence by asking for a bold prediction on Utah and BYU opening day gamesSpence’s answers are completely opposite of each other.
No. 7 Utah opens much-anticipated season in sweltering Swamp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 7 Utah visits Florida Field on Saturday for what arguably will be the Gators' biggest non-conference game in nearly a decade. Florida has won 32 consecutive home openers, the longest active streak in college football. But this one could be different. The Utes have...
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Mother carries on son's legacy to de-stigmatize substance use disorder
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Provisional CDC data shows more than 100,000 people overdosed in the U.S. during the 12-month period ending in April of 2021. Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day and Utahns all over the state are remembering lost loved ones. “Today would have been Evan's 35th...
Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision
ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
UHP remind all drivers to pull over to right shoulder when experiencing car trouble
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol is reminding all drivers to pull over to the right shoulder when experiencing car problems. UHP posted photos from a crash that began with a flat tire on their Facebook page. Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened on I-15 in...
Neighbors recount tragic crash that killed driver, two young siblings in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Provo have identified the driver in Monday’s fatal crash as 59-year-old Darren Albertson of Provo. The collision killed Albertson along with two children. Officers said Albertson crossed into the eastbound lanes near 700 North and 800 East, hitting a 9-year-old girl and...
19-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 West Valley City shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a shooting death in 2020 at a West Valley City park. Deivi Perez Jr. Prado pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal, his other charges of obstructing justice and felony discharge of a firearm were dismissed.
Delta pilots picket for 3rd time this year as busy travel weekend approaches
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Airports are expected to be packed as travelers bookend their summers with flights for the Labor Day Weekend, and the Salt Lake International Airport is no exception. As passengers board planes on Thursday for the holiday travel weekend, though, off-duty pilots with Delta Airlines...
Hundreds of Latter-day Saints help in flood recovery in eastern Kentucky
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Volunteers from Helping Hands spent the last two weekends cleaning up after the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky in July, clearing debris, shoveling mud, mucking out homes, moving furniture, preparing meals, and completing a variety of other tasks. Each weekend, over 1,000 members of...
Riverdale homeowners fear sewage issue could cost them their house
RIVERDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Every new homeowner wants to be proud of the house they buy, but a couple in Weber County said their dream home has turned into a nightmare. Brittani Roe and her boyfriend Chase bought the home on the Riverdale bench in July. Last week, they...
Vanguard Academy requests court to stop action from replacing entire school board
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A motion was filed by Vanguard Academy Tuesday asking the state court to prevent the Utah State Charter School Board from replacing the entire Vanguard school board. Vanguard Academy’s attorney David Mortensen said in his statement that the SCSB has no basis for its...
E-bike shop owner not surprised at brazen South Jordan bike shop burglary
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A bold bike shop burglary, caught on camera in South Jordan, isn’t necessarily surprising to other bike shop owners around the Salt Lake Valley. “I think everyone’s on edge,” said Matt Passey, owner of Salt Lake eBikes. “Everyone’s double checking stuff.”...
Modified workweek helping substance use treatment center fill worker shortage
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Doing more with less is a phrase many have heard, but there's one substance use treatment organization that's now doing more while working fewer hours and in the process changing the work culture to help people in the recovery community. Mental health and substance...
