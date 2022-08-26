ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYSDEC begins emergency clean-up at Scajaquada Creek

By Julia Soluri
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Friday that the spill response unit is working to remove hazardous materials from Scajaquada Creek.

The DEC, State Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and City of Buffalo conducted an investigation and found coal tar and other hazardous substances in the water.

They determined that the substances were coming from a pumphouse on Niagara Street near Black Rock Canal.

The public is advised to avoid Scajaquada Creek until further notice. Warnings will be posted to remind the public that the water quality is not suitable for fishing or recreation.

Beginning on August 26:

  • Existing booms in areas near the pump station and inlet will be removed and replaced to prevent sheen migration into the creek
  • Water will be sampled to evaluate for potential surface water contamination
  • Sealant on pumphouse stormwater collection infrastructure will be cleaned and reinforced to prevent contaminant infiltration
  • Subsurface infrastructure will be inspected for potential infiltration of contaminants
  • Contaminated groundwater will be treated
  • Contaminated coal tar and sediment will be properly disposed of

