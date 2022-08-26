ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

After months of flatlining, is Joe finally showing signs of life? New poll shows him at 44% approval rating - the highest of the year - though Democrats ARE still reluctant to back him for 2024

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
 5 days ago

President Joe Biden's poll numbers have bumped up to his highest mark of the year - 44 percent - according to a Gallup survey released Thursday.

Independents feeling better about Biden are responsible for the surge, as he climbed from 31 percent approval to 40 percent approval among that group since last month. His high support among Democrats, 81 percent, and low support among Republicans, 4 percent, has stayed statistically steady.

Pollsters surveyed U.S. adults from August 1-23, a period of time in which Biden recovered from COVID-19, and a rebound infection, took out al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri and inked his name on the Inflation Reduction Act.

Some of the economic numbers also have Americans feeling better, including a decrease in the price of gas.

Still, Biden is looking ahead at political challenges.

His approval on the economy is the lowest of any subject surveyed - receiving 31 percent approval overall. That's in comparison to his handling of COVID, his highest, where he get 58 percent approval among all voters.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.

Also, President Barack Obama had a 44 percent approval rating - identical to Biden - when he experienced a 'shellacking,' as the former president put it, in the 2010 midterms.

Additionally, party members aren't wholeheartedly endorsing a second term for the sitting president.

Is Joe showing signs of life? A Gallup poll released Thursday gave him the highest approval rating, at 44 percent, the president has received all year 
President Joe Biden's poll numbers have bumped up to his highest mark of the year - 44 percent - according to a Gallup survey released Thursday 
Independents feeling better about Biden are responsible for the surge, as he climbed from 31 percent approval to 40 percent approval among that group since last month
President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law during the period in which pollsters were surveying voters for the new Gallup poll 
Biden gets the lowest numbers when voters were asked about his handling of the economy, compared to much bigger number when asked how he did dealing with the coronavirus 

On Thursday, Rep. Debbie Dingell, an ally of Biden's, called it a 'gotcha' question when asked if she wanted to see him run for a second term.

'If he wants to run, let's see what he's going to do,' Dingell eventually told NBC's Kristen Welker on Meet the Press Now.

Only Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips has explicitly said that Biden shouldn't run again, though other members of the president's party have expressed a wariness, as his poll numbers had been in a slump for the past year.

Dingell told Welker she had asked Biden to come to Michigan in September in the run-up to the midterm elections.

'But that is a gotcha question,' she said of Welker's query about 2024.

'I am one of those people that have said for a long time, politics is a long game and it is a lifetime between now and 2024,' she said. 'So ask me that question after we've kept the House, which we will, and the Senate in November, and then let's start looking at 2024.'

The Democrats' performance in the midterms will likely have an impact on whether party leaders fully embrace a Biden re-election bid.

Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell called it a 'gotcha' question when asked Thursday if she wanted to see President Joe Biden run for a second term in 2024
'If he wants to run, let's see what he's going to do,' Rep. Debbie Dingell (right) eventually told NBC's Kristen Welker on Meet the Press Now.

Historically, Democrats should be at a disadvantage in the midterms, as the president's party generally loses seats.

However, recent polling - and several early races - have indicated November may not be a total bloodbath for the Democratic Party.

On Tuesday, Democrat Pat Ryan won a special election in a New York bellwether district, beating Republican Marc Molinaro.

The Democrats' performance in the midterms will likely have an impact on whether party leaders fully embrace a Biden re-election bid. Biden campaign in Maryland for Democratic candidates Thursday night 

Ryan made protecting a woman's right to an abortion a key issue in the race.

Earlier this month, voters in Kansas also voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion rights - another sign for Democrats that their own base may be motivated by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Biden hit the campaign trail Thursday night in suburban Maryland, with a heavier campaign schedule expected after Labor Day.

He said Democrats needed to be 'crystal clear' about what they represent.

'Will we be a nation of unity, of hope, of optimism, not a nation of anger, violence, hatred and division?'

'Trump and the extreme MAGA Republicans have made their choice. To go backwards, full of anger, violence, hate and division,' Biden said. 'But we've chosen a different path.'

