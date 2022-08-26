ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

List: 2022 Labor Day events in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Labor Day, most workers focus on celebrating their accomplishments and contributions to the community. The holiday falls on every first Monday of September. Knoxville. Location: 6221 Riverview Crossing Dr., Knoxville, Tenn. Time: 4-9 p.m. $45 car entry fee, proof of insurance required. Location: Knoxville...
WATE

Tailgating for the season opener

WATE's Lori Tucker caught up with some fans tailgating ahead of the Tennessee Volunteer's season opener. Impacts of new Tennessee law criminalizing camping …. Flies, dirty equipment led to failing score for Lenoir …. Lithium Hydroxide manufacturer coming to McMinn County. Money Talks: A look into the housing market. California...
WATE

JFG Coffee Roasting Facility

JFG Coffee was formed in Morristown in 1882. It would move to Knoxville in 1926. Pellissippi State’s ‘MegaLab’ training students for …. Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population. Knoxville native sues Netflix over portrayal in ‘Inventing …. DNA used to identity missing girl’s remains in...
WBIR

Authorities looking for man last seen leaving work in Maryville Monday night

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were asking for help to find a man last seen Monday at around 8:30 p.m. as he left work. They said Robert Kitzmiller left work at Newell Brands in Maryville to get a friend dinner from a Cook Out restaurant and take it to McGhee Tyson Airport. They said he was seen backing out of his parking space but never arrived at the airport.
WATE

Pilot remembered for his love of flying

Pilot Jimmy Cole is remembered by the Campbell County community for his love of flying after a fatal plane crash. California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat …. UT Cheer Team on GMT ahead of Vols season opener …. Community unites to fight drug abuse. Brent Smith says getting key to...
WATE

New dog daycare opens in Knoxville

Dogtopia in Knoxville offers a new dog daycare option in Knoxville. Brent Smith says getting key to Knox County was complete …. Student safety around University of Tennessee’s campus. Residents get extra time after Jacksboro apartments …. Dunkin’ celebrates Vols kickoff with special donut. New species of salamander...
WATE

South Doyle alumnus, Shinedown lead singer gets key to Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The lead singer of the rock band Shinedown received a key to Knox County during a recent show in Knoxville. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs presented Brent Smith with the key during their show at Thompson-Boling Arena. It was a bit of a homecoming for the class of ’96 South Doyle […]
WJHL

Missing Morristown woman found safe

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman previously reported missing by the Morristown Police Department has been found safe. Police had been looking for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. According to the Morristown Police Department, Ivy notified an acquaintance on Saturday that her vehicle had broken down in south Morristown, but when the individual arrived […]
