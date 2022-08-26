ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

San Juan Regional Medical Center expanding classes for parents

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26BolR_0hWw0CeR00

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan Regional Medical Center’s childbirth center is expanding its class offerings for new and expectant parents. That new class is called Postpartum Care and Concerns and is open to mothers who have recently delivered and expecting mothers in their third trimester.

Federal dollars going toward plugging orphaned wells in New Mexico

Topics covered will include what to expect during the postpartum period and will teach mothers how to take care of themselves and their babies. The class is free of charge and will be held next month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

La Plata County testing four-day work week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – La Plata County will try out a four-day work week. Starting Sept. 12, the county clerk and recorder’s office will be only on Monday through Thursday as the county launches a new pilot program. That schedule will run through the end of the year. The county will then review the program to see […]
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
sanjuancollege.edu

Child & Family Development Center Expands to East Campus

San Juan College Child & Family Development Center (CFDC) East in Aztec has opened their doors to provide child care for children ages 6 weeks to 2 years old. Not only do they offer high-quality early childhood programming with a staff of licensed teachers and associate teachers, the new center is conveniently located by the Aztec Library and Vista Nueva High School at 315 South Ash Street.
FARMINGTON, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Farmington, NM
Sports
City
Farmington, NM
Farmington, NM
Health
Farmington, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Fight in Farmington leaves one man in the hospital

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A stabbing in broad daylight has left a man in critical condition in Farmington. Police say around noon Thursday, a Farmington bus driver witnessed a fight between two men when one of them stabbed the other in the throat. The bus driver called the police and followed the man to the nearby […]
FARMINGTON, NM
CBS Denver

Montezuma County candidate campaigns on anti-trans policies

A candidate running for sheriff in Montezuma County told a crowd Monday that if elected, he would put armed deputies in classrooms to make sure teachers do not teach critical race theory or gender issues and for deputies to teach a class on the Constitution.  The comments came at a town hall-style meet-and-greet event for Odis Sikes in Montezuma County. A parent asked for Sikes' comment on diversity curriculum. "Will you stand for our kids? Will you go into the junior high and tell the principal that he cannot use this transgender crap on our kids?" a parent asked Sikes....
MONTEZUMA COUNTY, CO
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy