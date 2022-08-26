San Juan Regional Medical Center expanding classes for parents

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan Regional Medical Center’s childbirth center is expanding its class offerings for new and expectant parents. That new class is called Postpartum Care and Concerns and is open to mothers who have recently delivered and expecting mothers in their third trimester.

Topics covered will include what to expect during the postpartum period and will teach mothers how to take care of themselves and their babies. The class is free of charge and will be held next month.

