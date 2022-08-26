ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Disclosure Update: Completion of Share Transfer with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why ShiftPixy Shares Are Getting Obliterated Wednesday

ShiftPixy Inc PIXY shares are trading lower by 23.72% to $0.15 Wednesday afternoon after the company announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split. ShiftPixy says the new reversed shares will begin trading on Nasdaq on September 1st, the start of the company's new fiscal year. ShiftPixy is a disruptive human capital...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elite Education Changes Name To EpicQuest Education

Elite Education Group International Ltd EEIQ said it is changing its corporate name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited. The name change will be effective immediately. The company's common stock will continue to trade on the NASDAQ capital market under the ticker symbol EEIQ. "Our corporate name change to EpicQuest...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Strategic Plan To Restructure, Shares Plunge

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY has come out with a strategic and business update to drive growth and profitability and improve its balance sheet and cash flows. The company has secured financing commitments for more than $500 million of new financing, which includes a newly expanded $1.13 billion asset-backed revolving credit facility (ABL) and a $375 million first-in-last-out facility (FILO).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subsidiaries#Divestiture#Business Industry#Linus Business#Square Enix Holdings Co#The Company#Company#Embracer Group Ab
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022

Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Warren Buffett And Bill Gates Love Farmland As An Investment

Most serious investors are at least familiar with the names Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. Buffett is the famous chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He’s also known as the Oracle of Omaha, one of the most successful investors of all time. Gates is the founder — along with the late Paul Allen — and former chairman and CEO of Microsoft. The Forbes Real-Time Billionaire’s list for 2022 shows Bill Gates is the fifth richest person in the world, with a net worth of approximately $111 billion, while Warren Buffett is the seventh richest, with a net worth of about $101 billion. Gates and Buffett are personal acquaintances — Gates once served on the board of Berkshire Hathaway.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Benzinga

5 Chewy Analysts On Q2 Earnings: 'Profitability Is No Doubt A Bright Spot'

E-commerce pet care company Chewy Inc CHWY reported second-quarter financial results after-hours Tuesday. Analysts are reacting to revenue coming in below Street estimates and earnings per share beating estimates. The Chewy Analysts: Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler has a Buy rating and $54 price target. RBC analyst Steven Shemesh...
PETS
Benzinga

Why Vera Bradley Shares Are Nosediving

Vera Bradley, Inc. VRA shares are trading lower by 10.34% to $3.99 Wednesday afternoon after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales. Vera Bradley reported quarterly earnings of 8 cents per share. The company also reported quarterly sales of $130.40 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $132.51 million by 2% This is an 11.3% decrease over sales of $147.05 million in the same period last year.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $102M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $102,134,766 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x34ea4138580435b5a521e460035edb19df1938c1. $102 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xffd22b84fb1d46ef74ed6530b2635be61340f347. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy