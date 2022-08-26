ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live at 6:30 p.m. ahead of Bills-Panthers

By Nick Veronica
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1saTRF_0hWvzq1U00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIVB) – The Bills take on the Carolina Panthers at 7 p.m. in their final tune-up before the regular season. Buffalo Kickoff Live will get you prepared for the game and break down the latest news in the Matt Araiza lawsuit starting at 6:30 p.m.

You can watch the show on this page or on News 4. Stay tuned after the show as the game will also be shown on News 4! (Programming note: Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will be show on the CW23.)

How to watch the Bills-Panthers preseason game

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Latest news on Matt Araiza

Bills punter Matt Araiza was named in a lawsuit filed Thursday that accused him and two other San Diego State football players of raping a 17-year-old girl last October. The Bills have not announced his status for the game. Here is the latest news in the case:

Josh Allen sitting

Josh Allen will not dress for the game, nor will several other starters. Allen will finish with one drive under his belt this preseason, which he capped with a long touchdown pass to Gave Davis.

Josh Allen, many Bills starters won’t play Friday

Win streak

The Bills have won 10 consecutive preseason games, second only to the Ravens’ streak of 22.

Latest Bills news

When can I watch BKL again?

The next Buffalo Kickoff Live is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, the day before the Bills’ season opener against the Rams.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Bills 53-man roster projection: Who’s in, who’s out

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The preseason is in the books. The next step is trimming the roster down to 53. Those decisions will need to be made by Tuesday at 4 p.m. Here’s who I believe will make the cut:  53-Man Roster Projection QB (2): Josh Allen, Case Keenum RB (5): Devin Singletary, James […]
NFL
YourCentralValley.com

Bulldogs eager to begin 2022 football season

Its officially game week for the Bulldogs. Fresno State opens the 2022 campaign on Thursday against Cal Poly. It will also be the first game in the newly named Valley Children’s Stadium. “We’re ready to put the cleats on, put the pads on and be able to hit somebody else” said senior wide receiver Jalen […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
YourCentralValley.com

How to see if you’ll be impacted by rolling blackouts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As the sweltering heat continues to pound the state, rolling blackouts remain a possibility. Fresno-area Assemblymember Jim Patterson warned on Wednesday that rolling blackouts over the Labor Day holiday are likely “due to the inability of the State’s power grid to handle demand when Californians need it most.” If you want […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 73-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities identified the man who was shot and killed in central Fresno Saturday morning. Just after 7:00 a.m. officers responded to Orchard Avenue and Yale Avenues for a report of a man lying in the roadway. When officers arrived they found 73-year-old Robert Torres shot multiple times, according to Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 10-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing in Fresno, police say. Police asked for help finding Elizae Luna after she was last seen on Monday around 8:00 a.m. Officials confirmed that Luna was later found at her own home.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Ravens#American Football#Bills Panthers#Buffalo Kickoff Live#Cw23#Wroc#Athletic#Syracuse Com
YourCentralValley.com

Los Banos man missing for over a week

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who has been missing for over a week in Los Banos. Officials said Santana Moses Rosales was reported missing on Friday by family members who have not been able to get into contact with him since August 21. Rosales’ family reportedly told officers that […]
LOS BANOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 teens arrested for stealing vehicles in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three teenagers were arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of auto theft, Clovis police say. Authorities say that just before 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the area of Clovis and Shepherd avenues on the report of three suspects that were seen checking car door handles in that neighborhood. When officers […]
CLOVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Motorcyclists killed in back-to-back Fresno County crashes

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two motorcyclists who were killed in back-to-back crashes in Fresno County on Friday afternoon. Officials said 57-year-old Christopher Ortega of San Luis Obispo was the motorcyclist who died in a crash around 2:00 p.m. near Highway 41 and Harlan Avenue. The California Highway Patrol reported that Ortega […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in rollover crash near Easton

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in a vehicle crash near Easton was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Monday. Officials say Armondo Leyton Reyes of Fresno was the person who was driving a Dodge Dakota on Friday going eastbound on Lincoln Avenue, at Cornelia Avenue, when it drifted and ultimately […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Extreme heat causing events to shut down in the Valley

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat wave is causing many events to be canceled around the Central Valley. The popular ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch announced Wednesday through their social media that their event for this Saturday has been canceled due to the extreme heat. The post goes on to say that all tickets and […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy