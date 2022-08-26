ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Police: Woman drives around crossing arms, dies after being struck by train

By Drew Scofield
 6 days ago
A Sandusky woman was killed Friday morning when her car was struck by a train after she drove around the crossing arms, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to OSHP, the 36-year-old woman was driving north around 8 a.m. on Campbell Street when she encountered the railroad crossing near North Depot Street.

The woman then drove around the crossing arms and attempted to cross the tracks, the OSHP said. She was struck by a train heading west at the intersection.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The train operators were uninjured, the OSHP said.

