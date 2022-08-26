ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Police Department announces new Chief of Staff

By Dominick Philippe-Auguste
 6 days ago
The Baltimore Police Department has promoted Michelle Wirzberger, Director of Government Affairs, to Chief of Staff.

During her tenure at the department, Wirzberger has held several leadership positions.

Most recently, she served as the Director of Legislative Affairs where she was responsible for managing Commissioner Michael Harrison’s legislative agenda and functioned as the liaison between the Department and local, state and federal legislators. Prior to that, she was the Chief of the Consent Decree Implementation Unit where she ensured that the Department made timely and appropriate progress in its adoption of consent decree mandates.

“Michelle has been a fixture in the BPD, as well as the City, for many years. She has deftly managed high-level positions including leading the Consent Decree Implementation Unit and most recently as Director of Government Affairs. Her exemplary leadership skills, work ethic and vast departmental knowledge is recognized both inside and outside of BPD,” said Commissioner Harrison. “I am confident that these assets will serve her and the Department very well in this new position.”

Wirzberger assumed the role on August 22, 2022.

