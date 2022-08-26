Avril Lavigne’s first time visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame coincided with a major moment in her life. It was 2001, and the then-16-year-old had traveled to Los Angeles to work on what would become her seven-times platinum debut album, “Let Go.” She was staying at the Roosevelt Hotel, which is on the famed boulevard, and ventured out to take a stroll amongst the stars. “It’s a bit of a full-circle moment for me because this is where I made my album,” Lavigne tells Variety in advance of receiving her own star on the Walk of Fame on Aug. 31. “My...

