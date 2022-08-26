Read full article on original website
88-Year-Old ‘Partridge Family’ Star Shirley Jones Seen Out And About In Pink Track Suit
Shirley Jones was seen in Los Angeles in a rare sighting. The star, best known for her role as Shirley Partridge in The Partridge Family, is now 88 years old. She still works from time to time, as is apparent in her most recent role in Forgiven This Gun4hire, but she doesn’t often get caught by paparazzi going out in public.
John Travolta’s Sister Was Actually In ‘Grease’ — Can You Spot Her?
Two members of the John Travolta family starred in Grease, but many people’s attention was focused on the second one, John Travolta. Ellen Travolta, John Travolta’s elder sister, made a cameo appearance as one of the waitresses at the Frosty Palace Diner. Ellen is a TV and Broadway...
LOOK: ‘America’s Got Talent’s’ Heidi Klum Turns Heads in Daring Outfit on Set
America’s Got Talent host was catching a lot of attention on her way to the set in Los Angeles recently. The 49-year-old model was spotted wearing a bustier and hot pants as she strolled to work. Check out photos from The Sun. Klum’s daughter Leni just turned 18 and...
Dolly Parton Wishes She Could Have Performed With This Late Icon
Dolly Parton, a legend in her own right, wishes she had the chance to perform with powerhouse singer, Whitney Houston. In a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live, the country songstress was asked if "there were ever any plans to perform 'I Will Always Love You' with Whitney [Houston]."
Chapel Hart Teases Live ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance
Last month the Mississippi-born New Orleans-based trio Chapel Hart made some serious waves with their America’s Got Talent audition. The ladies performed “You Can Have Him Jolene” and received a standing ovation and a unanimous Golden Buzzer from the judges. That night, they solidified their chance to perform live for the show’s audience. This week, they’re finally getting to take the AGT stage.
The Goldbergs season 10 picks up months after Murray's death, 'feels like a huge reboot'
If you thought Beverly Goldberg was the smother of all smothers, just wait until she's a grandsmother. The ABC comedy The Goldbergs — which kicks off its 10th season on Sept. 21 — is welcoming a new member this season, when newlyweds Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) have their first child. But the happy event comes with mixed emotions, as the Goldbergs are also getting used to a world without patriarch Murray (Jeff Garlin), who will have already died when the season begins.
Emily Blunt faces violence of the American West in first teaser for The English
Emily Blunt might be sporting a distinctive Victorian hat, but she's a far cry from a practically perfect nanny in The English. EW has your exclusive first look at Blunt in the new Prime Video Western drama, debuting the teaser trailer and key art for the series. In this epic...
Avril Lavigne on 20 Years of ‘Let Go,’ Being a ‘Real-Ass Bitch’ and Earning a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Avril Lavigne’s first time visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame coincided with a major moment in her life. It was 2001, and the then-16-year-old had traveled to Los Angeles to work on what would become her seven-times platinum debut album, “Let Go.” She was staying at the Roosevelt Hotel, which is on the famed boulevard, and ventured out to take a stroll amongst the stars. “It’s a bit of a full-circle moment for me because this is where I made my album,” Lavigne tells Variety in advance of receiving her own star on the Walk of Fame on Aug. 31. “My...
Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson Re-Tool ‘9 to 5′ for a New Doc About the Challenges Women Face at Work
Dolly Parton's classic "9 to 5" is getting revamped as a duet with Kelly Clarkson. The song gets a significant production update from in-demand Nashville producer and songwriter Shane McAnally, as well as Sasha Alex Sloan and King Henry. "I was blown away when I heard what Shane had done...
Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer will exit NBC drama in season 10: 'This is sad but true'
Chicago P.D. mainstay Jesse Lee Soffer, who has played Det. Jay Halstead since the NBC drama debuted in 2014, is departing the show sometime in the upcoming 10th season, the actor confirmed on Monday. Variety was the first to report the news, which Soffer then confirmed on social media. "This...
Bros' Billy Eichner clarifies quote about 'disposable' LGBT streaming movies: 'I truly am so sorry'
Bros writer-star Billy Eichner has responded to a wave of backlash over his recent comments about how LGBTQ romantic comedies have been treated by Hollywood. The Billy on the Street host received intense flak on social media following Wednesday's release of his Variety cover story, in which the comedian spoke about his upcoming Universal Pictures romantic comedy's unique place in Hollywood among the predominantly heterosexual love stories funded by major studios for theatrical release.
Meet Markella Kavenagh and Megan Richards, the harfoots of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Any J.R.R. Tolkien fan knows that sometimes, the biggest heroes come in very small packages — which is why many were particularly delighted (albeit a little surprised) to learn that everyone's favorite curly-haired halflings would play a key role in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Harley Quinn renewed for season 4 with new showrunner amidst Warner Bros. tumult
It's a time of great change at Warner Bros. and there remains a lot of uncertainty regarding DC Comics screen properties. Following the merger with Discovery, the studio has canceled the Batgirl movie and purged various animated shows from the HBO Max streaming service entirely. But amidst all this tumult, the Harley Quinn animated series — which tackles DC's stable of superheroes and supervillains with bloody, sexy, slapstick fun — has been renewed for season 4.
Lindsay Lohan conjures the luck of Irish Wish in Netflix's new Ireland-set rom-com
Linday Lohan has more cinematic struck gold at Netflix as the Lohanaissance continues at the streaming giant. The 36-year-old will re-team with her upcoming Falling for Christmas director Janeen Damian on Netflix's Irish Wish, a new romantic comedy set to take place in — you guessed it — Ireland.
Better Call Saul stars pick their all-time favorite scenes
Kim's surprise proposal of marriage. Her surprise proposal to take down Howard a peg. Jimmy and Mike's desert survival trek. Jimmy and Chuck's clash in front of a hearing board. Nacho's decision to switch Hector's pills and Gus' decision to then save Hector's life. Mike's guilt-soaked confession about his son's death. Nacho's death. Howard's death. And don't forget Lalo's death. Over the course of six subversive seasons, Better Call Saul offered up plenty of haunting, harrowing, and transcendent moments that made a second trip to the ABQ a first-rate experience.
Amber Midthunder talks Reservation Dogs and her 'really special' experience
You might not believe it after watching Amber Midthunder in the latest episode of Reservation Dogs, but she has never done a comedic role. She may have recently impaled a Predator in Hulu's summer hit Prey but she's ready to do it all. "I love that I've gotten to experience...
Inventing Anna subject sues Netflix for defamation over her depiction as 'greedy and snobbish'
Rachel Williams is not happy with how she was portrayed in Inventing Anna. The former Vanity Fair photo editor known for her connection to con artist Anna Sorokin, a.k.a. Anna Delvey, filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix on Monday over the nature of her depiction in the docudrama. Inventing Anna...
Chapel Hart Return to ‘America’s Got Talent’ with Their Song “The Girls are Back in Town”
Country trio Chapel Hart, who received a collective Golden Buzzer from all four judges during the Season 17 America’s Got Talent auditions, closed out the show on Aug. 16 with their second performance, an original song by the Nashville-based group, “The Girls Are Back In Town.”. Performing one...
Nicole Kidman's AMC commercial writer already wrote a sequel with a 'different approach'
Are you ready for more dazzling images on a huge silver screen? Sound that you can feel? Heartbreak (somehow) feeling good in a place like this? Well, you're in luck: The screenwriter behind Nicole Kidman's iconic AMC Theatres commercial has penned a sequel. After EW confirmed in August that the...
The Sandman breakout star Vivienne Acheampong on the fan-favorite Lucienne and her magical library
Even before its pages made their way to the screen, The Sandman was well-known for its vibrant supporting cast: From the spunky goth girl version of Death to the teeth-eyed serial killer known as the Corinthian, the morose Morpheus has always been surrounded by colorful characters. Now that The Sandman comic has been adapted for TV on Netflix, many of these characters have gotten new life thanks to talented actors. Weeks after release, Vivenne Acheampong's Lucienne stands as a strong breakout performance.
