Dolly Parton Wishes She Could Have Performed With This Late Icon

Dolly Parton, a legend in her own right, wishes she had the chance to perform with powerhouse singer, Whitney Houston. In a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live, the country songstress was asked if "there were ever any plans to perform 'I Will Always Love You' with Whitney [Houston]."
Chapel Hart Teases Live ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance

Last month the Mississippi-born New Orleans-based trio Chapel Hart made some serious waves with their America’s Got Talent audition. The ladies performed “You Can Have Him Jolene” and received a standing ovation and a unanimous Golden Buzzer from the judges. That night, they solidified their chance to perform live for the show’s audience. This week, they’re finally getting to take the AGT stage.
The Goldbergs season 10 picks up months after Murray's death, 'feels like a huge reboot'

If you thought Beverly Goldberg was the smother of all smothers, just wait until she's a grandsmother. The ABC comedy The Goldbergs — which kicks off its 10th season on Sept. 21 — is welcoming a new member this season, when newlyweds Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) have their first child. But the happy event comes with mixed emotions, as the Goldbergs are also getting used to a world without patriarch Murray (Jeff Garlin), who will have already died when the season begins.
Avril Lavigne on 20 Years of ‘Let Go,’ Being a ‘Real-Ass Bitch’ and Earning a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Avril Lavigne’s first time visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame coincided with a major moment in her life. It was 2001, and the then-16-year-old had traveled to Los Angeles to work on what would become her seven-times platinum debut album, “Let Go.” She was staying at the Roosevelt Hotel, which is on the famed boulevard, and ventured out to take a stroll amongst the stars. “It’s a bit of a full-circle moment for me because this is where I made my album,” Lavigne tells Variety in advance of receiving her own star on the Walk of Fame on Aug. 31. “My...
Bros' Billy Eichner clarifies quote about 'disposable' LGBT streaming movies: 'I truly am so sorry'

Bros writer-star Billy Eichner has responded to a wave of backlash over his recent comments about how LGBTQ romantic comedies have been treated by Hollywood. The Billy on the Street host received intense flak on social media following Wednesday's release of his Variety cover story, in which the comedian spoke about his upcoming Universal Pictures romantic comedy's unique place in Hollywood among the predominantly heterosexual love stories funded by major studios for theatrical release.
Harley Quinn renewed for season 4 with new showrunner amidst Warner Bros. tumult

It's a time of great change at Warner Bros. and there remains a lot of uncertainty regarding DC Comics screen properties. Following the merger with Discovery, the studio has canceled the Batgirl movie and purged various animated shows from the HBO Max streaming service entirely. But amidst all this tumult, the Harley Quinn animated series — which tackles DC's stable of superheroes and supervillains with bloody, sexy, slapstick fun — has been renewed for season 4.
Better Call Saul stars pick their all-time favorite scenes

Kim's surprise proposal of marriage. Her surprise proposal to take down Howard a peg. Jimmy and Mike's desert survival trek. Jimmy and Chuck's clash in front of a hearing board. Nacho's decision to switch Hector's pills and Gus' decision to then save Hector's life. Mike's guilt-soaked confession about his son's death. Nacho's death. Howard's death. And don't forget Lalo's death. Over the course of six subversive seasons, Better Call Saul offered up plenty of haunting, harrowing, and transcendent moments that made a second trip to the ABQ a first-rate experience.
The Sandman breakout star Vivienne Acheampong on the fan-favorite Lucienne and her magical library

Even before its pages made their way to the screen, The Sandman was well-known for its vibrant supporting cast: From the spunky goth girl version of Death to the teeth-eyed serial killer known as the Corinthian, the morose Morpheus has always been surrounded by colorful characters. Now that The Sandman comic has been adapted for TV on Netflix, many of these characters have gotten new life thanks to talented actors. Weeks after release, Vivenne Acheampong's Lucienne stands as a strong breakout performance.
