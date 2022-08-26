Read full article on original website
Sonic Team developed Sonic Frontiers to be beaten however players want
When a game first enters development, the team behind it typically has an initial vision for how they think players will experience their final product once it launches. And, as the game comes along and testing continues, that vision is refined into a more practical idea for how each aspect of the game can be approached by a player.
Who is Catalyst in Apex Legends? All leaked abilities and lore
While season 14 of Apex Legends is still relatively young, that doesn’t mean it’s too early to look forward to season 15. With a new character all but guaranteed to come to the game alongside the customary addition of content that comes with every new season, it’s always a good time to look forward and see what we might glean from whispers and rumors that came in the past.
Dota 2 Patch 7.32b: Full notes, buffs, nerfs, and updates
Valve surprised Dota 2 players by releasing Dota 2 Patch 7.32 on Aug. 23, right after the first day of ESL One Malaysia 2022 concluded. It was a massive patch that changed the balance quite a bit. Some of the key highlights included nerfs to meta heroes like Marci, Puck,...
HisWattson shows off the Apex Legends wombo-combo of Valkyrie and Revenant
Apex Legends pro player and streamer HisWattson has proven the power of the Valkyrie-Revenant combo during a recent stream. In the clip, HisWattson is playing Revenant while his friend Zaine plays Valkyrie. HisWattson drops a Death Totem and tells his team to use it. Immediately afterward, Zaine launches Valkyrie’s ultimate, and the team makes a beeline for the closest enemy team. They intended to land on the enemy and use the totem’s death protection to zip away from the front line if they were downed.
What is Fortnite Rainbow Royale?
Epic Games has made it clear that Fortnite is a place of inclusion and positivity, welcoming anyone no matter who they are. To show that the company appreciates its LGBTQIA+ fans, Epic games hosts the Rainbow Royale, complete with free cosmetics and other special events through the end of the event and beyond. This year’s Rainbow Royale event has leaked early, showing some of the cosmetics.
Dota 2’s 2022 battle pass is live now for all players
The time has come. TeaGuvnor can rest. Dota 2’s battle pass for The International 2022 is finally here after being reworked to include new content alongside a different schedule that will carry it through the event itself in October. As part of the battle pass, players will finally get...
High-impact pro League picks, including Renekton, Sivir, others to receive nerfs in Patch 12.17
The League of Legends Patch 12.17 preview was released earlier today, with another strong focus on balancing champions who could impact the 2022 pro meta. Patch 12.17 will be one of the final League patches released before the start of the 2022 World Championship, so the game’s dev team is making a conscious effort to keep the pro meta in tip-top shape before the best 24 teams in the world compete for the Summoner’s Cup next month.
God of War: Ragnarök will have more varied and playful combats
God of War Ragnarök will have a combat system built on the principle of allowing Kratos to “play with his food,” according to information provided by Sony Santa Monica in an extensive Game Informer magazine story. Mihir Sheth and Denny Yeh are lead combat designers who together...
Top 10 games releasing in September
There’s always an abundance of excellent titles to get excited for around this time of year. Franchises like FIFA and NBA 2K always release a banger every year for fans to get their mitts on. And, every year there’s always a diamond in the rough. New titles making...
Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry titles on Ubisoft server chopping block—and they’re hanging by a thread
Classic titles like Assassin’s Creed 2 and Far Cry 3 are dangling by a thread after developer Ubisoft delayed shutting down their servers for one last month. Devs released an October 2022 update detailing which games would be on the chopping block and how long they had left. Ubisoft...
Riot will do fewer in-client visual novels for events in the future after several League flops
Andrei “Meddler” van Roon, a veteran of Riot Games and the designer behind Ziggs, Syndra, and Varus, is now the head of the Riot studio. Now overseeing the production of League of Legends, Wild Rift, and Teamfight Tactics, Meddler is full of ideas on how to improve these games.
Best MTG Dominaria United Limited Draft and prerelease archetypes
Kicking off the 30-year Magic: The Gathering anniversary year-long party is Dominaria United, showcasing one of the most flexible Limited formats Wizards of the Coast has created in the past few years. WotC chose to return to the beloved plane of Domanaria for a five-set story that showcases a Phyrexian...
September Pokemon Go Limited Research day adds Shiny Inkay
Inkay, which was just added to Pokémon Go around this time last year, is getting another event centered around the Psychic-type squid. Players will be able to encounter it Shiny for the first time during the event. Pokémon Go announced a Limited Research featuring the Pokémon today. The event...
Dota 2 caster repeating ‘battle pass’ live on Twitch until Valve releases the 2022 battle pass
Valve announced that Dota 2’s 2022 battle pass will be released on Sept. 1. Dota 2 fans naturally expected to wake up to a battle pass release but were left empty-handed, hence the uprising within the community. Robson “TeaGuvnor” Merritt, a Dota 2 caster, decided to support the many waiting for Valve by going live on Twitch and repeating the word “battle pass” until it officially gets released.
TFT Set 7.5 PBE changes locked in prior to official launch
Riot Games has locked in the balance changes for Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 on the PBE testing servers, allowing the meta to shape up prior to Dragonlands Uncharted Realms’ live launch next week. Players on the live servers have just over a week to wait for the release of...
How to get Umbrella Academy skins in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard
Cha-Cha, the time-travelling assassin from Umbrella Academy, is the latest crossover skin added to Call of Duty: Warzone in season five. The Dark Horse Comics classic turned Netflix series is the next in a long line of pop culture crossovers for the Call of Duty game. Cha-Cha now joins the likes of Ghostface, Rambo, Donnie Darko, Godzilla, and King Kong in Caldera and Fortune’s Keep.
Here are the crosshair codes for Leviatán VALORANT players at VCT Champions
Leviatán, one of the best Latin American teams of VALORANT, have made it to VALORANT Champions 2022, the most important international tournament of Riot Games’ FPS this year. The all-Chilean squad composed of Benjamín “adverso” Poblete, Francisco “kiNgg” Aravena, Marco “Melser” Amaro, Vicente “Tacolilla” Compagnon, and Fabian “Shyy”...
Who wrote the Sonic Frontiers story?
Sonic Frontiers is the next game in SEGA’s beloved franchise, and players are already eagerly waiting to hear who has written this title–after all, the beloved series has been plagued with poor writing or even gameplay from time to time. And, of course, with developers keeping secrets, every...
All challenges and rewards for the Play Your Way event in Fortnite
With the Fortnite 2022 Summer event behind us, Epic Games is gearing up for the Fall season ahead of the release of Chapter Three, season four. While the Dragon Ball event is wrapping up, it seems that Epic isn’t wasting any time bringing up the next event. The Play Your Way event in Fortnite has begun, and here are all the challenges and rewards available through Sept. 6.
What is the setting for Assassin’s Creed Mirage?
Assassin’s Creed Mirage is officially real, and it’s coming for players in the near future. The first title for the franchise since the massive Valhalla, Mirage has long been rumored to be a smaller, stealthier version of the Assassin’s Creed formula than the game has produced in its last several titles.
