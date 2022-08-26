ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Name your price and get a pet at Guilford County Animal Services

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This upcoming weekend is the last chance to cash in on Guilford County Animal Services’ Clear The Shelters event.

The shelter currently has 550 animals in its possession, including 10 bunnies.

If you adopt a pet by this weekend, you will be allowed to name your own price. This means that you can welcome a wonderful new addition to your family for as little as $5 while doing a good deed and helping ease the capacity burden of the animal shelter.

No appointments are needed to come and adopt a pet, the shelter will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

