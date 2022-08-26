Florida Man Convicted of Road Rage Hate Crime After Black Mixed Martial Artist Put Him in Chokehold Until Deputies Arrived

Read full article on original website
Michael Golterman
5d ago
Notice how they use race.. what does the color of each individual matter??? That’s how media uses race baiting to divide us !!! Black martial art white man has no baring on incident!!media your horrible
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Comments / 11