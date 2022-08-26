Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Sheriff Vehicle Collides with Deer on US-23
Pickaway – a crash occured around 9 pm last night on US-23 when a Pickaway County sheriff patrol vehilce and a deer collided. Accoridng to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office the unit was heading Northbound on US-23 in the area of Deer creek when a six-point buck ran out of some tall growth and into the roadway. The deer ran into the path of the vehilce and struck the front right side of the vehicle disabling it.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pickaway Co. firefighters battle a structure fire in Darbyville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple firefighters responded to the 16000 block of Main Street in Darbyville on a reported structure fire Wednesday evening. According to initial reports from first responders, smoke was showing upon arrival. Additional equipment and manpower were requested for the scene. The Red Cross was also...
WSAZ
Body found in Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police say a body was found by a fisherman in the Ohio River. According to police reports, the body was found Tuesday just after 7:00 p.m. around 15th Street and Commerce Avenue. Police believe the body had only been in the river a couple of...
Man dead after trying to rescue dog from Ohio quarry
OBETZ, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old man died Tuesday after attempting to rescue his dog from a quarry in Obetz, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 10:45 a.m. Monday, crews with the Columbus Division of Fire arrived to a body of water behind Vance Outdoors on Alum Creek Drive, where a dive team […]
meigsindypress.com
One Person in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity
RUTLAND, Ohio – During the evening of August 29, 2022, the Rutland Police Department responded to a residence on North Main Street to assist the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in locating Chad Wise, who had allegedly fled from deputies related to a prior incident. Upon arrival, the vehicle...
sciotopost.com
UPDATE: One Dead in Car into House Crash in Ross County
Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Pleasant Valley Road approximately one tenth of a mile northwest of SR 104. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 6:20 P.M. a 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by Jesse Garcilaso,...
Ohio May Soon Kill a Solar Project Due to Concerns Over 'Rural Aesthetic'
It would provide enough power for 34,000 homes a year
Person dead after Southeast Ohio explosion
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
sciotopost.com
Update: No Charges From Fight at Walmart
Circleville – Pickaway County Sheriff responded to the scene of a fight at Circleville Walmart around 4:30 pm on August 26. Accoridng to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s office, they were called to the scene of an active fight inside the store. On the way to the store, they had a report of a 26-year-old adult male that left the store with no shirt on. When they arrived that male was walking out of the store. Deputies stopped the man and it was obvious he had been in a fight, deputies reported that he had a bloody mouth but declined medical attention.
Weight-restricted bridge in Mason County to be replaced
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weight-restricted bridge in Mason County, West Virginia is being replaced through a construction contract awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. According to the WVDOH, the weight-restricted Capehart Bridge in the Capehart community is one of 15 construction contracts the DOH awarded on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, […]
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Jury seated in Pike County massacre trial
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Opening arguments in George Wagner the Fourth’s murder trial are scheduled for next week in Waverly....
Portsmouth Man arrested on Drug Charges
Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Portsmouth man has been arrested on drug charges after officers were called to his residence Monday morning in reference to a possible drug overdose. After obtaining a search warrant, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force detectives discovered...
Pike County murders: Jury visits scenes where it all happened
Jurors for the first trial in the Pike County murder case were loaded onto buses and taken to where several members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death in 2016.
Pike County Murders: Jury officially seated for trial of a Wagner family member
WAVERLY — A jury has officially been seated in the first trial in the Pike County Murders case six years after eight members of the Rhoden family were killed, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. It was a week-long process. The jury is comprised of nine women...
Suspects wanted for Meigs County, Ohio breaking and entering
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals they say were involved in a breaking and entering. The sheriff’s office provided the photos below. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Rick Smith at 740-992-3371 or 740-992-4653.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police identify the bodies found inside a Chillicothe home
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– On Monday, medics along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after a 9-1-1 caller said they found a man and woman dead inside. The two individuals, authorities say, have been identified as 40-year-old Samuel Miller and...
Times Gazette
Alarm issue at Highland County Courthouse
The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District was dispatched to the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday. Paint Creek Chief Dave Manning said there was a malfunction in the courthouse’s alarm system that caused the fire alarm to go off both Tuesday and Wednesday. He said there was no damage or any other issues, and that the alarm company was contacted to correct the problem.
sciotopost.com
Who Was Found Guilty in Pickaway County Court this Week?
Pickaway – Courts were busy this week, the following are people who appeared in court week of 8/31/22. Roxanne I. Levan, 28 Tarlton-Adelphi Rd. Theft G 12 months in prison (suspended) $4, 220.00 restitution, 3 years. community control, 6 months as. STAR CBCF. Joseph A. Miller 30 Nicholas Dr.,
