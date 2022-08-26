Circleville – Pickaway County Sheriff responded to the scene of a fight at Circleville Walmart around 4:30 pm on August 26. Accoridng to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s office, they were called to the scene of an active fight inside the store. On the way to the store, they had a report of a 26-year-old adult male that left the store with no shirt on. When they arrived that male was walking out of the store. Deputies stopped the man and it was obvious he had been in a fight, deputies reported that he had a bloody mouth but declined medical attention.

