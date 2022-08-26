ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamo Heights, TX

Police investigating alleged HS football hazing incident

By Steven Masso, Mia Morales
 5 days ago

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio area police are investigating a possible hazing incident involving a high school football team.

The Alamo Heights Police Department told ValleyCentral there is an “open investigation” regarding an Alamo Heights Independent School District football team.

Mike Taylor, a San Antonio-based radio show host for iHeartRadio, tweeted that several players on the team were suspended.

“I’ve been told that almost the entire @AHHSmules varsity football team has been suspended 2 games, given in-house suspension and 10 hours community service for hazing,” Taylor said in a tweet.

ValleyCentral reached out to Alamo Heights ISD for more information.

Officials stated that they received messages anonymously regarding safety concerns and allegations of misconduct by players on the football team. The district stated that the alleged incident did not take place on school property nor during school hours.

The district also stated that administrators and coaches had no knowledge of the allegations prior to the reports.

We have a responsibility to the young men on our football team that goes well beyond what happens on the field. We celebrate their successes when it’s appropriate to do so, but we also must help them learn from their poor choices. We will move forward as a team and continue the important job in developing the character of these young men.

Ron Rittimann, AHISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach

In the statement from AHISD, they state that the incident was investigated thoroughly and the appropriate actions have been taken.

#Hazing#Police#High School Football#Football Team
