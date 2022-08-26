Read full article on original website
Two teens electrocuted and killed trying to escape crash in Oswego County
Redfield, NY — Two teenagers were killed as they tried to escape a crash scene entangled with live power lines, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. Four teenagers in total were in a pickup truck at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday when they hit a downed tree on County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield.
"Chaotic & Volatile scene", three arrested after teenager found with loaded hand gun
Syracuse,NY — A teenager was arrested in a foot pursuit in Syracuse Wednesday evening. Police found him carrying a fanny pack, a loaded, untraceable handgun, and illegal drugs. According to Syracuse police, two officers patrolled the 200 block of North Geddes Street around 8:34 PM when they spotted the...
DA investigates double homicide after child found inside Burnet Ave home with bodies
Syracuse, NY — The Onondaga County District Attorney's office is investigating a suspicious death case, where a young child with disabilities was found with dead bodies, as a double homicide. District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick confirmed the investigation to CNY Central Tuesday. Prosecutors at the District Attorney's office said the...
16-year-old boy shot in Syracuse late Wednesday night
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot. It happened Wednesday around 11:49 p.m. Officers responded to the 200 block of Robinson Street and found a16-year-old who was shot in the leg, police said. Officers responded to the nearby Teall Avenue Market, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers.
Fulton man sentenced on federal drug trafficking charges
FULTON, N.Y. — Tyler Hull, 39, of Fulton has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for conspiring to unlawfully distribute and possess with the intent to distribute eutylone, a controlled substance. As part of Hull's previously entered guilty plea, he admitted from November 2020 through December 2020,...
Pedestrian killed in Oneida County car crash
Town of Marcy — A 31-year-old man from Rome was killed in a car crash Wednesday evening on State Route 49 just north of Utica. According to New York State Police, 31-year-old Robert Grande was walking in the westbound lane near the Oriskany exit ramp when he was struck by a 2015 Ford Focus. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
District Attorney's Office: Child was in home on Burnet Avenue with bodies for days
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The District Attorney's Office is providing new information in the investigation into two people found shot and killed in an apartment on Burnet Avenue in Syracuse. CNY Central confirmed the young child found in the apartment was there for approximately three days prior to the discovery...
Woman accused of setting Oriskany motel fire arrested
ORISKANY, N.Y. — According to Oneida County Sheriffs Department, an arrest has been made in connection to the arson investigation at a Motel 6 in Oriskany. On Thursday, August 25, authorities secured an arrest warrant from the Town of Whitestown for Crystal Newbold, 36, of Missouri. Newbold faces charges of arson in the second degree, a Class B felony, and criminal mischief in the second degree, a Class D felony.
International Overdose Awareness Day: Industry leaders work to lower overdose deaths
August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day, and the NYS fair hosted a series of events discussing prevention and offering resources. Leaders from the state’s office of addiction services and support are pushing to decrease overdose deaths. Doctor Chinazo Cunningham, commissioner of OASAS, says that with addiction on the...
71-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Madison County
LINCOLN, N.Y. — The Madison County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly accident on Creek Road near Fairview Avenue in the Town of Lincoln. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies said they responded to the area of the intersection for a reported one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Upon...
Group of five kids charged with vandalizing, stealing from Utica art gallery, police say
UTICA, N.Y. — Five children ranging from ages 8 to 11 years old have been charged with vandalizing the Sculpture Space, an art studio and gallery in Utica, Utica Police say. Officers say between August 26 and August 28, a group of individuals entered the Sculpture Space on 12 Gates Road and caused extensive damage inside.
EEE and West Nile Virus in mosquitoes sparks weekend aerial sprays in Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY — The Oswego County Health Department said the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in five new mosquito pools. Two samples were collected from West Monroe, and one sample each was found in Hastings and Palermo, and Central Square, health officials said. West Nile virus (WNV) was also reported in three pools, one each in Hastings and West Monroe, and Central Square. All samples were collected during the week of August 22.
Ovarian cancer survivor, Hope for Heather raise awareness on early symptoms at NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It was Women’s Day at the New York State Fair on Wednesday, and along with food and fun, the Fair provides an opportunity to learn more about issues impacting women. Hope for Heather, located in the Science and Technology building, is an ovarian cancer awareness...
Syracuse fire crews respond to mayday call during house fire, firefighter is safe
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A scary moment at a house fire on Park Street in Syracuse Wednesday as firefighters had to respond to a mayday call for an unaccounted for firefighter. The fire started just before 4:30 PM on Park Street and was called in as a bedroom fire. Deputy Fire Chief Nicholas Pagano says conditions were okay when firefighters first arrived, but quickly deteriorated, forcing them to leave the home.
I-Team to bring original, investigative reporting and a voice for CNY: Matt's Memo
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — There is nothing more critical for a community than having a source for original, investigative reporting. The people deserve a voice that holds power accountable, uncovers answers to critical questions and shows no fear in delivering reporting that can bring about change. We have long been committed to those driving principles in our reporting. Based on a foundation of success, we are now elevating our efforts and our responsibility to you in the establishment of our I-Team.
Free child seat inspection event to be held at the Fayetteville YMCA
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is reminding parents and caregivers that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Thursday, September 1. The inspections will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Fayetteville YMCA. Events like these...
Clothing, school supply giveaway and free haircut drive in Syracuse this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — Bethany Baptist Church is hosting part 2 of a clothing and school supply giveaway on September 3rd, ahead of the first day of school. The event will also provide free haircuts, organizers said. The drive will happen at Bethany Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 149 Beattie...
Part of E. Brighton Ave. in Syracuse to close Tuesday for ongoing bridge reconstruction
SYRACUSE, NY — The City of Syracuse will close East Brighton Avenue to all traffic from Ainsley Drive to East Glen Avenue on Tuesday, August 30 from 6:00 a.m. to approximately 8:00 p.m. The road closure is required to facilitate the removal of existing bridge beams as part of...
Road construction on Robinson Street near Henninger High School to cause road closures
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced a road reconstruction project happening this week on Robinson Street near Henninger High School on the Eastside. Crews will be removing the top layer of existing pavement on Robinson Street from Teall Ave to the Sunnycrest Park parking lot before repaving it. The street will be closed to through traffic while work is being done. Work is expected to take place from 7:00 AM to 5:00 pm each day, with actual project start dates and timeframes contingent on favorable weather.
Closings & reopenings at the fairgrounds due to heavy rain
Syracuse, NY — UPDATE: The Midway at the 2022 New York State Fair closed temporarily to guests Tuesday due to heavy rain. Fair officials announced the midway would reopen Tuesday evening when the rain clears. The Fire & Rescue Parade and the Beef Day Parade have both been canceled.
