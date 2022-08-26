ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

16-year-old boy shot in Syracuse late Wednesday night

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot. It happened Wednesday around 11:49 p.m. Officers responded to the 200 block of Robinson Street and found a16-year-old who was shot in the leg, police said. Officers responded to the nearby Teall Avenue Market, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Fulton man sentenced on federal drug trafficking charges

FULTON, N.Y. — Tyler Hull, 39, of Fulton has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for conspiring to unlawfully distribute and possess with the intent to distribute eutylone, a controlled substance. As part of Hull's previously entered guilty plea, he admitted from November 2020 through December 2020,...
FULTON, NY
cnycentral.com

Pedestrian killed in Oneida County car crash

Town of Marcy — A 31-year-old man from Rome was killed in a car crash Wednesday evening on State Route 49 just north of Utica. According to New York State Police, 31-year-old Robert Grande was walking in the westbound lane near the Oriskany exit ramp when he was struck by a 2015 Ford Focus. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Woman accused of setting Oriskany motel fire arrested

ORISKANY, N.Y. — According to Oneida County Sheriffs Department, an arrest has been made in connection to the arson investigation at a Motel 6 in Oriskany. On Thursday, August 25, authorities secured an arrest warrant from the Town of Whitestown for Crystal Newbold, 36, of Missouri. Newbold faces charges of arson in the second degree, a Class B felony, and criminal mischief in the second degree, a Class D felony.
ORISKANY, NY
cnycentral.com

71-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Madison County

LINCOLN, N.Y. — The Madison County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly accident on Creek Road near Fairview Avenue in the Town of Lincoln. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies said they responded to the area of the intersection for a reported one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Upon...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

EEE and West Nile Virus in mosquitoes sparks weekend aerial sprays in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY — The Oswego County Health Department said the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in five new mosquito pools. Two samples were collected from West Monroe, and one sample each was found in Hastings and Palermo, and Central Square, health officials said. West Nile virus (WNV) was also reported in three pools, one each in Hastings and West Monroe, and Central Square. All samples were collected during the week of August 22.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse fire crews respond to mayday call during house fire, firefighter is safe

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A scary moment at a house fire on Park Street in Syracuse Wednesday as firefighters had to respond to a mayday call for an unaccounted for firefighter. The fire started just before 4:30 PM on Park Street and was called in as a bedroom fire. Deputy Fire Chief Nicholas Pagano says conditions were okay when firefighters first arrived, but quickly deteriorated, forcing them to leave the home.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

I-Team to bring original, investigative reporting and a voice for CNY: Matt's Memo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — There is nothing more critical for a community than having a source for original, investigative reporting. The people deserve a voice that holds power accountable, uncovers answers to critical questions and shows no fear in delivering reporting that can bring about change. We have long been committed to those driving principles in our reporting. Based on a foundation of success, we are now elevating our efforts and our responsibility to you in the establishment of our I-Team.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Free child seat inspection event to be held at the Fayetteville YMCA

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is reminding parents and caregivers that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Thursday, September 1. The inspections will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Fayetteville YMCA. Events like these...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Road construction on Robinson Street near Henninger High School to cause road closures

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced a road reconstruction project happening this week on Robinson Street near Henninger High School on the Eastside. Crews will be removing the top layer of existing pavement on Robinson Street from Teall Ave to the Sunnycrest Park parking lot before repaving it. The street will be closed to through traffic while work is being done. Work is expected to take place from 7:00 AM to 5:00 pm each day, with actual project start dates and timeframes contingent on favorable weather.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Closings & reopenings at the fairgrounds due to heavy rain

Syracuse, NY — UPDATE: The Midway at the 2022 New York State Fair closed temporarily to guests Tuesday due to heavy rain. Fair officials announced the midway would reopen Tuesday evening when the rain clears. The Fire & Rescue Parade and the Beef Day Parade have both been canceled.
SYRACUSE, NY

