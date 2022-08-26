Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD names lone finalist for new superintendent
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD named its sole finalist for its new superintendent. It named the current superintendent for Midland ISD who only started working there last year but received a lot of credit for turning the district around. During a special board meeting Tuesday night, district trustees...
fox4news.com
Cook Children’s ER overwhelmed by parents seeking COVID-19 tests for their kids
FORT WORTH, Texas - Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth said its emergency room is getting overwhelmed by the number of young patients needing a COVID-19 test. The problem is putting a strain on hospital staff and leading to longer wait times in the ER, as well as some urgent care centers.
fox4news.com
Carroll ISD rejects 'In God We Trust' signs written in Arabic, rainbow font
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Trustees in the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake rejected a parent’s offer to donate "In God We Trust" signs. Some featured the national motto written in Arabic and others had a rainbow font. The denial from the district comes just weeks after it accepted "In...
fox4news.com
Euless Trinity High student said he was going to blow up school, leading to evacuation
EULESS, Texas - An Euless Trinity High School student said he was going to blow up the school, leading to an evacuation on Thursday, according to police. A student overheard the conversation between two students on Thursday, and told the school resource officer. The school was evacuated, with students gathering...
fox4news.com
Texas’ housing market shows signs of cooling down after the pandemic drove it to new heights
Real estate expert discusses rising cost of renting. After years of sharp rises in home prices and stiff competition to buy a home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas housing market is starting to cool off. Until recently, buyers competing for a limited supply of homes routinely had to pay...
fox4news.com
Great-grandson of author confronts Carroll ISD over book under review
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A family member of author George Dawson asked the Carroll ISD school board to allow the entirety of Dawson's book Life Is So Good to be taught at George Dawson Middle School. Carroll ISD is in the middle of reviewing the biography, which discusses Dawson's life and...
fox4news.com
Frisco High student arrested for making threats online
FRISCO, Texas - A 16-year-old Frisco High School student was arrested Tuesday for making threats online over the weekend. He was charged with making a terroristic threat, a third degree felony, which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in jail. The Frisco Police Department says they were made aware...
fox4news.com
Hebron High School student in critical condition after car full of teens crashes into creek
CARROLLTON, Texas - A male Hebron High School student is in critical condition after an SUV filled with teens crashed into a creek on Wednesday. Around 1:50 p.m. the vehicle, carrying five 17-year-old Hebron High students lost control near Parker Road and Josey Lane in Carrollton. The SUV ended up...
fox4news.com
College student helping stranded friend killed by suspected drunk driver in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A North Texas college student was killed trying to help his friend stranded on the side of a Fort Worth highway. Charles Trammell III was a defensive tackle for Texas Wesleyan University. He was struck and killed Saturday by a man police say was driving drunk.
fox4news.com
Masked men wanted for breaking into multiple North Texas gun stores
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are asking for help identifying the people who burglarized several gun stores in the Fort Worth and North Richland Hills area this week. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the string of burglaries started early Sunday morning at Shoot Smart in Fort Worth.
fox4news.com
Dallas Labor Day Forecast: Soggy start to September
DALLAS - There’s more rain in the forecast for Dallas-Fort Worth over the Labor Day weekend. According to FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews, two upper-level disturbances will bring showers and thunderstorms to North Texas Thursday afternoon. Is rain guaranteed at your house? Absolutely not. But between today and...
fox4news.com
Author hopes book will spark conversations about the politics of race in Dallas
If you haven't heard of the book "The Accommodation," chances are you will this month. It's meant to launch a candid conversation about the politics of race in Dallas and serves as the guide book for a broad event -- Big D Reads -- with support from more than 50 community partners.
fox4news.com
Dallas Police Department investigating 'racist' challenge coin rendering
DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department said it is investigating a so-called challenge coin made by a white officer that the head of the Dallas Black Police Association called "racist." The chief of police called it wrong and said the officer is suspended and under investigation by internal affairs. Challenge...
fox4news.com
Saving Ryan: Book shares true story of Carrollton boy's medical journey
It's hard to believe a Carrollton police officer could help raise $1 million for medical research to rescue his sick son. The true story is now a book. Good Day talked to both the doctor who wrote it and his patient.
fox4news.com
Anger at Prosper ISD meeting over lawsuit about alleged child molester
PROSPER, Texas - A packed house at Prosper ISD Monday days after a lawsuit claimed the district did little to protect two girls from a predator. Some district parents expressed outrage because they say they still don't know whether their children were also on the school bus driven by Frank Paniagua.
fox4news.com
Globe Life Field to host 2023 American Rodeo
ARLINGTON, Texas - Grab your boots, the American Rodeo is moving to a new spot in Arlington. The Rodeo announced it will make the move from AT&T Stadium to Globe Life Field on Tuesday. In the past, the rodeo has been a single day event. Now, they are turning it...
fox4news.com
Collin Co. child predator sentenced to 35 years in prison
MCKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole Monday for the continuous sexual abuse of a child. Mark Elliott Jones of McKinney was found guilty of sexually abusing two children over the course of several years. The 46-year-olds victims were 10 and 14 years old.
fox4news.com
Dallas woman arrested with 83 pounds of weed in Illinois
CASEYVILLE, Ill. - A Dallas woman was arrested in just outside of St. Louis after police say they found 83 pounds of weed inside of her car. The Caseyville, Illinois Police Department says they pulled over Randi Booker for a routine traffic stop on August 23rd. During the traffic stop,...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend: September 2-4
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Erykah Badu performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park on August 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Friday, September 2. Riverfront Jazz Festival at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Dallas music icon...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth Police shoot suspect holding woman at gunpoint
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera footage depicting the end of a multi-county chase that ended with a woman dead and police killing the driver. The chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County near Temple. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
