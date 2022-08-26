ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

fox4news.com

More employees are now 'quiet quitting'

First there was the great resignation. Now some employees are doing what's known as quiet quitting and giving well less than 100% on the job. Good Day talked to UT Dallas business professor Dr. Steven Haynes about the concept and how employers can prevent it.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth ISD names lone finalist for new superintendent

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD named its sole finalist for its new superintendent. It named the current superintendent for Midland ISD who only started working there last year but received a lot of credit for turning the district around. During a special board meeting Tuesday night, district trustees...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend: September 2-4

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Erykah Badu performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park on August 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Friday, September 2. Riverfront Jazz Festival at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Dallas music icon...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.S

A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks has listed Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the United States. Frisco, which is part of the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017. However, it is perhaps best known for being home to the 91-acre Dallas Cowboys project "The Star," which includes the team's headquarters and training facilities, including the Ford Center.
FRISCO, TX
Stephen Jackson
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’ Office of Homeless Solutions Continues to Fail

Although Dallas has been trying to eliminate homeless and vagrant “encampments” for quite some time, they can still be found under various expressways and in vacant areas around the city. Data shows the number of homeless and vagrant individuals is increasing. The Office of Homeless Solutions is the...
fox4news.com

Frisco High student arrested for making threats online

FRISCO, Texas - A 16-year-old Frisco High School student was arrested Tuesday for making threats online over the weekend. He was charged with making a terroristic threat, a third degree felony, which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in jail. The Frisco Police Department says they were made aware...
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Globe Life Field to host 2023 American Rodeo

ARLINGTON, Texas - Grab your boots, the American Rodeo is moving to a new spot in Arlington. The Rodeo announced it will make the move from AT&T Stadium to Globe Life Field on Tuesday. In the past, the rodeo has been a single day event. Now, they are turning it...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Labor Day Forecast: Soggy start to September

DALLAS - There’s more rain in the forecast for Dallas-Fort Worth over the Labor Day weekend. According to FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews, two upper-level disturbances will bring showers and thunderstorms to North Texas Thursday afternoon. Is rain guaranteed at your house? Absolutely not. But between today and...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online Relationship

Matt Chandler, pastor of The Village church is stepping down.Debby Hudson/Unsplash. Matt Chandler, the pastor of a popular Dallas-Fort Worth megachurch admitted to having an inappropriate online relationship with a woman and is now stepping down from preaching and teaching. NBC 5 says that the pastor of The Village Church said the relationship was not sexual or romantic. However, elders said the messages sent over Instagram were unwise and Chandler said they revealed something unhealthy in him.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Grapevine High School students stage walkout in protest of new district policies

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Students at Grapevine High School organized a walkout this morning in protest against policies recently passed by the district that they said discriminate against transgender people and limits discussion of race.According to a flyer distributed ahead of time, the walkout was scheduled to take place from 11:50 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. in front of the school. Students were encouraged to spread the word, carry posters, bring water, and remain peaceful. Organizers wrote that "there will be absolutely no violence, property damage, or verbal assault" and encouraged students to "remain calm even if there are counter protestors present."Earlier...

