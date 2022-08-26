Read full article on original website
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist CoinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Parents Concerned with Fort-Worth ISD Lone Superintendent FinalistLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
"In God We Trust...Sometimes." Texas School Rejects Poster Donation Despite Law Requiring Them to AcceptK. RevsDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Carroll ISD rejects 'In God We Trust' signs written in Arabic, rainbow font
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Trustees in the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake rejected a parent’s offer to donate "In God We Trust" signs. Some featured the national motto written in Arabic and others had a rainbow font. The denial from the district comes just weeks after it accepted "In...
fox4news.com
More employees are now 'quiet quitting'
First there was the great resignation. Now some employees are doing what's known as quiet quitting and giving well less than 100% on the job. Good Day talked to UT Dallas business professor Dr. Steven Haynes about the concept and how employers can prevent it.
keranews.org
Southern Dallas apartment complex residents grapple with bug infestations, faulty electrical outlets
“I’ve tried to spray them, they fly everywhere,” Shelton said. Shelton is one of many residents of the Arterra Apartments in southern Dallas who say they live with holes in their floors and walls, dangerous electrical problems and bug infestations. The City of Dallas’ community prosecutor is investigating...
fox4news.com
Great-grandson of author confronts Carroll ISD over book under review
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A family member of author George Dawson asked the Carroll ISD school board to allow the entirety of Dawson's book Life Is So Good to be taught at George Dawson Middle School. Carroll ISD is in the middle of reviewing the biography, which discusses Dawson's life and...
fox4news.com
Texas’ housing market shows signs of cooling down after the pandemic drove it to new heights
Real estate expert discusses rising cost of renting. After years of sharp rises in home prices and stiff competition to buy a home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas housing market is starting to cool off. Until recently, buyers competing for a limited supply of homes routinely had to pay...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD names lone finalist for new superintendent
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD named its sole finalist for its new superintendent. It named the current superintendent for Midland ISD who only started working there last year but received a lot of credit for turning the district around. During a special board meeting Tuesday night, district trustees...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend: September 2-4
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Erykah Badu performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park on August 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Friday, September 2. Riverfront Jazz Festival at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Dallas music icon...
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.S
A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks has listed Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the United States. Frisco, which is part of the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017. However, it is perhaps best known for being home to the 91-acre Dallas Cowboys project "The Star," which includes the team's headquarters and training facilities, including the Ford Center.
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas’ Office of Homeless Solutions Continues to Fail
Although Dallas has been trying to eliminate homeless and vagrant “encampments” for quite some time, they can still be found under various expressways and in vacant areas around the city. Data shows the number of homeless and vagrant individuals is increasing. The Office of Homeless Solutions is the...
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
fox4news.com
Author hopes book will spark conversations about the politics of race in Dallas
If you haven't heard of the book "The Accommodation," chances are you will this month. It's meant to launch a candid conversation about the politics of race in Dallas and serves as the guide book for a broad event -- Big D Reads -- with support from more than 50 community partners.
fox4news.com
Cook Children’s ER overwhelmed by parents seeking COVID-19 tests for their kids
FORT WORTH, Texas - Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth said its emergency room is getting overwhelmed by the number of young patients needing a COVID-19 test. The problem is putting a strain on hospital staff and leading to longer wait times in the ER, as well as some urgent care centers.
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
fox4news.com
Frisco High student arrested for making threats online
FRISCO, Texas - A 16-year-old Frisco High School student was arrested Tuesday for making threats online over the weekend. He was charged with making a terroristic threat, a third degree felony, which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in jail. The Frisco Police Department says they were made aware...
fox4news.com
Globe Life Field to host 2023 American Rodeo
ARLINGTON, Texas - Grab your boots, the American Rodeo is moving to a new spot in Arlington. The Rodeo announced it will make the move from AT&T Stadium to Globe Life Field on Tuesday. In the past, the rodeo has been a single day event. Now, they are turning it...
fox4news.com
Dallas Labor Day Forecast: Soggy start to September
DALLAS - There’s more rain in the forecast for Dallas-Fort Worth over the Labor Day weekend. According to FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews, two upper-level disturbances will bring showers and thunderstorms to North Texas Thursday afternoon. Is rain guaranteed at your house? Absolutely not. But between today and...
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online Relationship
Matt Chandler, pastor of The Village church is stepping down.Debby Hudson/Unsplash. Matt Chandler, the pastor of a popular Dallas-Fort Worth megachurch admitted to having an inappropriate online relationship with a woman and is now stepping down from preaching and teaching. NBC 5 says that the pastor of The Village Church said the relationship was not sexual or romantic. However, elders said the messages sent over Instagram were unwise and Chandler said they revealed something unhealthy in him.
fox4news.com
Euless Trinity High student said he was going to blow up school, leading to evacuation
EULESS, Texas - An Euless Trinity High School student said he was going to blow up the school, leading to an evacuation on Thursday, according to police. A student overheard the conversation between two students on Thursday, and told the school resource officer. The school was evacuated, with students gathering...
Grapevine High School students stage walkout in protest of new district policies
GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Students at Grapevine High School organized a walkout this morning in protest against policies recently passed by the district that they said discriminate against transgender people and limits discussion of race.According to a flyer distributed ahead of time, the walkout was scheduled to take place from 11:50 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. in front of the school. Students were encouraged to spread the word, carry posters, bring water, and remain peaceful. Organizers wrote that "there will be absolutely no violence, property damage, or verbal assault" and encouraged students to "remain calm even if there are counter protestors present."Earlier...
