Sullivan County, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Rockland County, NY
Vaccines
City
New York City, NY
Sullivan County, NY
Health
Rockland County, NY
Health
Sullivan County, NY
Government
County
Rockland County, NY
Rockland County, NY
Government
County
Sullivan County, NY
94.3 Lite FM

State of Emergency Declared in New Paltz, NY

We may have gotten some rain but we definitely didn't get enough. Throughout the summer various burn bans and water restrictions have been taking effect in various communities around the Hudson Valley. Today you can add the Town of New Paltz to the list. At 1:05 PM on August 31st,...
NEW PALTZ, NY
101.5 WPDH

Reported Jumper Closed Down Parts Of Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

Parts of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge were closed down due to police activity on the bridge. On Tuesday around 9:45 p.m., the New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span.
NEWBURGH, NY
fox5ny.com

Wildfires growing in upstate New York

NEW YORK - The wildfires burning in Ulster County have grown despite efforts to contain the flames, officials said on Wednesday. The fires in the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve now cover about 270 acres, according to that state Department of Environmental Conservation. That is up from about 150 acres on Tuesday.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

‘The Anti-Rent War': When Delaware County, New York Was The Epicenter Of Land Conflict

The COVID-19 Pandemic caused many problems for so many people. One of the unintended consequences (I think) was the Covid-19 Eviction Protection For Tenants in New York State. It protected tenants from being evicted if they didn't pay their rent, if they suffered a financial hardship because of COVID-19. The only way that a tenant could be lawfully evicted is if the owner brought a court proceeding and obtained a judgement of possession from the court.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps Training to Resume for National Preparedness Month

Following a hurricane preparedness briefing with Long Island officials, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps initiative will resume offering its training courses later this month ahead of National Preparedness Month in September. Established in 2014, the Citizen's Preparedness Corps has provided nearly 350,000 New Yorkers with the training and resources necessary for not only preparing for any type of disaster, but how to respond and recover as well. Trainings paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

Scammer using Wayne Memorial Community Health Center number

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a media release from the Wayne Memorial Community Health Center (WMCHC), a scam caller has been using the health center’s phone number. The WMCHC says the calls seem to be coming from the Pinnacle Family Health Center in Tafton. Representatives from the WMCHC say the callers are targeting […]
TAFTON, PA
fox5ny.com

3 family members drown in NY lake

NEW YORK - Three members of the same family drowned in an upstate lake on Sunday afternoon. One of them died. The New York State Police say it happened at White Lake in the Sullivan County town of Bethel. Troopers from the Liberty barracks responded around 2 p.m. to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

UPDATE… Person falls from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

NEWBURGH – A person is reported to have jumped off the eastbound span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Tuesday night. Emergency medical service radio transmissions indicated a person who jumped off the bridge and landed on a pier was deceased. A Newburgh City Fire Department marine unit was launched in...
NEWBURGH, NY

